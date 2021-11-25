Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Vintage boys off to a 2-1 start

The Vintage High boys basketball team opened its season with three home games, defeating Windsor 73-61 on Nov. 18 and Vallejo 52-51 on Nov. 20 before falling 64-49 to Northgate on Wednesday night.

The Crushers (2-1) also beat Windsor by 10 points, 63-51, late in the spring season on May 27.

Junior sharpshooter Finn Grace was determined to avenge the loss, scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Jaguars take a 21-17 lead into the second quarter.

“It felt like we just played them. We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “We were prepared, but struggled to execute our defensive assignments. Compliments to them for jumping on us early.”

The Crushers had scrimmaged St. Patrick-St. Vincent 48 hours earlier.

“Maybe it was first-game jitters. Maybe we were still thinking about St. Pat’s,” Gongora said. “Not sure why we had the slow start but, luckily, we were able to turn things around in the second.

Vintage outscored Windsor 24-13 in the second quarter to take a 41-34 lead into intermission, getting 18 points from senior Cole Capitani in the first half.

The Crushers outscored the Jaguars 32-27 in the second half.

“We made some defensive adjustments and it seemed to work. Windsor hit seven first-half treys but only one in the entire second half,” Gongora said. “Our goals never change — maximum effort, positive attitude, compete go to 1-0 each game. That’s it. That simple. Nothing more. Nothing less. I’m very pleased with our offensive production — 73 points is a lot. We just can’t give up 61.”

Capitani ended up with 23 points and Ben Jackson poured in 19, with four 3-pointers. Jackson Corley finished with 10 points, Dido Mitchell 6. and Lucas Bollinger and Anthony Notaro 5 each.

“It was the first game. It’s a long season,” Gongora said. “We had a lot of positives tonight. It was great to see Cole’s inside presence. Ben did a great job of attacking the rim as well as hitting outside shots. He will be a matchup challenge for a lot of opponents.

“We have 10 seniors, the most in recent years at Vintage. We have the experience and knowledge to be very competitive this season. I’m excited to see what this group does this year.”

Grace finished with 22 for Windsor, followed by Jackson Earl and Jaden Russotti with 10 apiece.

On Saturday, Corley passed to Capitani for the winning, buzzer-beating layup against Vallejo. This was also a rematch of a Vintage win six months earlier, when the Crushers pulled out a 66-62 overtime thriller.

“This one was just as close, a battle from tip to buzzer,” said Gongora. “There were not big leads or big runs for that matter. It was an interesting matchup, as Vallejo didn’t have a dominant scorer. They can all score and did, in fact, with eight different players getting buckets. This was a grind. We had to keep our poise and not panic.”

Jackson had the hot hand that night, hitting three treys to help Vintage outscore the Red Hawks 19-18 in the first quarter. But Vallejo stayed in it before taking a 51-45 with three minutes left in the game.

“Like some many of our games the last few years, we had to come from behind. Luckily, we had four timeouts,” Gongora said. “I really don’t like to call first-half timeouts this early in the season. I want to see if we can play through runs, recognize when to push it and when not to, and adjust on the fly or with a sub. We turned up the defensive pressure and it worked.”

A Jackson transition layup cut the Crushers’ deficit to 51-47. A Dido Mitchell deflection led to another transition and Jackson drove the lane, drawing a foul. He made 1 of 2 at the charity stripe to bring the Crushers to within 51-48. Corley then poked the ball loose and Mitchell stole it and found Corley for a fast-break layup to make it a 51-50, bringing the Crushers’ masked fans to their feet.

A Vallejo backcourt violation gave Vintage the ball with 21 seconds left. On a play contributed by assistant coach Brett Wedding, Corley passed to Capitani for the winning layup at the buzzer.

“We’ve had it in our playbook for the last couple of years and really utilized it over the summer and fall,” said Gongora of the play. “It was nice to simply call out a play without needing a timeout, which would have allowed Vallejo time to strategize. We’ve practiced and practice and practiced this play and they executed it to protection. It was exciting. I’m so happy for the team and fans. What a moment.

“Jackson’s pass was just as impressive as Cole’s finish. Jackson made it look easy, but nothing is easy when you’re down one with two seconds to go. His poised shined and Cole finished. It wasn’t easy, but we never quit. We never had doubt. We just kept playing, believing, chipping away. Luckily we had our timeouts to stop the clock. Also, we only had four team fouls in the last three minutes, which allowed us to be extra aggressive and not have to worry about putting Vallejo on the line. Our pokes led to two fast-break baskets.”

Jackson and Corley finished with 16 points each, followed by Capitani’s 8, Mitchell’s 7, and Bryce Powers’ 3.

“It was an exciting first week. Nice to have the home crowd. I think we are now fully aware that teams are gunning for us. It’s Vintage versus everyone. That’s our mentality.”

The Crushers will host Acalanes at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Girls

Credo 52, St. Helena 33

The Saints (0-2) trailed 14-10, 26-16 and 37-25 between quarters in Wednesday night’s road loss to the Gryphons (2-1) in Rohnert Park.

St. Helena led 8-1 with Skylar Freutel, Sofia Cupp, Alexa Aguila Gutierrez, Andrea Tobon and Ella White starting.

“The girls had a great spark in the first quarter,” Saints head coach Leona Rexhepi said. “Our starters came into the game energized by playing defense and running the floor. We could have closed the game with a win if we stayed consistent the whole game, but we weren't as efficient in the second half. I was pleased with team effort and saw a lot of improvements from the first game against Healdsburg. Most important is that we are progressing and looking to get better each day.”

St. Helena is on the road next week, at Winters on Tuesday and Ferndale on Thursday.

JV Boys

Northgate 67, Vintage 54

The Crushers (3-1) absorbed their first loss Wednesday to the visiting Broncos from Walnut Creek, despite leading 28-25 at halftime and getting 26 points from Nathan Marroquin.

“They are a really good team,” Vintage head coach Chuck Johnson said of Northgate.

Brady Hearns added 8 points, Siam Sabbagha had 7 points, and Jace Lopez went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for Vintage, which hosts Acalanes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

