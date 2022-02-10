Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Vintage clobbers Petaluma on road, 70-50

Despite playing the second of four straight nights of basketball, the Vintage boys were as suffocating as ever on defense as they trounced Petaluma on the road Wednesday night, 70-50 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The win put the Crushers (15-8, 5-5 VVAL) in a third-place tie with the Trojans (14-8, 5-5 VVAL) — 1½ games behind second-place Sonoma Valley (7-4 VVAL). The Crushers were to visit Justin-Siena (4-5 VVAL) on Thursday night before hosting Sonoma Valley in Friday’s Senior Night game.

Petaluma was coming off Tuesday’s tough 67-59 loss to American Canyon on the Trojans’ own Senior Night. In that game, Petaluma big man Salim Arikat finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds, dominating the paint against the Wolves.

Vintage center Cole Capitani, with help from backup Erik Kvidahl and other Crusher teammates, plastered the paint with a suffocating defense that allowed Arikat only one bucket and a total of 4 points for the night.

However, the game started off very shaky for Vintage. Capitani won the opening tip but the ball landed in the hands of Petaluma senior forward Cole Garzoli, who sprinted to the hoop for a layup and foul. Garzoli swished the free throw for a 3-0 lead.

“Oh my. Three seconds in and we’re already down three after committing a foul. This could be a long night,” Vintage head coach recalled of his thoughts at the time.

It ended up a long night for the Trojans instead.

The 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year, 2021 Vintage graduate Logan Nothmann, earned the nickname “Trojan Killer” for his big games against Petaluma. On Wednesday, senior Jackson Corley assumed that moniker as he finished with 30 points for the Crushers.

“Jackson was relentless tonight on both ends of the floor,” Gongora said. “This was by far his best game as a Crusher.”

Corley’s first 9 points helped Vintage take a 14-13 into the second quarter, when the Crushers’ defense took hold. Six different Crushers scored in that quarter and put Vintage up 35-24 at the half.

“We were able to dictate tempo with our defense, which fueled our offense,” Gongora explained.

Vintage continued its dominance in the third, outscoring Petaluma 15-8 to extend its lead 50-32.

“We talked about learning from the premature celebration at halftime in Big Game the night before,” he said of Tuesday’s home win over Napa High, “and were really determined not to have a repeat.”

Soft-spoken Vintage senior Anthony Notaro smothered players all night on defense and caught fire from beyond the arc to hit five 3-pointers.

“I think of the oxymoron ‘silent thunder’ when I think of Tony,” Gongora said. “He works very hard. I am so happy for him. I knew he was capable of such a night, but wasn’t sure when it was going to happen. (Assistant) Coach (Brett) Wedding always tells the kids to be awesome, and Tony was simply awesome tonight.”

The Crushers, who got 11 treys from four players, did not let off the accelerator in the fourth.

“This was by far our most complete game,” added Gongora. “I know we had a bit of a rough patch last month with our shutdown and injuries. However, we’re getting back to form — hopefully peaking at the right time.”

Junior captain Ben Jackson finished with 9 points, followed by Cole Capitani with 7, Bryce Powers 5, Erik Kvidahl 4, and Collin Durfee 2.

Petaluma was led by Garzoli with 14 points and fellow senior Ryan Giacomini with 7. Trojans sophomore Andy Bai, who scored 15 at Crushers’ gym on Jan. 29, chipped in 2.

“Such a team effort. Total team win tonight,” Gongora said. “Great accomplishment holding Arikat and Bai to one basket each. That doesn’t happen without determination, effort and grit.

I told the players we are going through a meat grinder this week. Our mindset doesn’t change, though. Two down and two to go. Nick (Guillory, interim head coach) has Justin playing really well. We know we’re in for a battle.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

AmCan bounces back with 2 wins

The Wolves are battling for second place in the VVAL after falling 56-40 to visiting Casa Grande on Jan. 29, then coming back with a 48-40 win over visiting Sonoma Valley last Friday and a 63-37 rout at Petaluma on Monday.

Destiny Evans led the Wolves (17-7, 7-3 VVAL) against Casa with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Trinity Billingsley added 9 points, 8 boards, 7 assists and 4 steals and Kamaya Jones 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Against Sonoma Valley, the leaders were Evans (17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals), Jullianna Cornelio (12 points on 4 of 5 3-point shooting) and Billingsley (8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals).

Leading the Wolves at Petaluma were Bryant (21 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals), Evans (19 points, 10 boards, 2 assists), Jones (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and Camille Abcede (6 points, 8 boards, 5 assists, 2 steals).

American Canyon visits Justin-Siena at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Napa High at 1 p.m. Saturday.