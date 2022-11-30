Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Vintage, Napa face tough Wine Valley Tourney boys field

The Vintage High boys basketball team opened its season with a 51-38 win at Novato last Wednesday and a 63-52 loss at Rancho Cotate this past Saturday.

Against Novato, the Crushers jumped out to a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 25-13 at halftime.

Vintage was led by senior captain Ben Jackson with 21 points, 6 boards, 4 assists and 4 steals. Juniors Grayson Wyman and Jace Lopez each chipped in 8 points, while senior Collin Durfee and junior Nathan Marroquin each scored 5.

“It was nice to finally play a real game,” said Vintage head coach Ben Gongora, whose team scrimmaged Analy at home on Nov. 22. “Our goals never change: put forth a maximum effort with a positive attitude. If we can do that, hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to go 1-0. Nothing more. Nothing less.

I’m excited for this team to find its identity. We have nine juniors and three returning seniors along with a first-year senior.

On Saturday in Rohnert Park, the Cougars surged to 13-0 lead before the Crushers responded with a run of their own to pull within 18-15 by the end of the first quarter. Rancho kept extending its lead only to have Vintage fight back each time, coming to within 50-48 late in the fourth quarter before its offense went stagnant.

“Tough start, but we’ll learn from this and get better,” Gongora said. “We can definitely play with Rancho, but it’s difficult to have to play from behind from the start.”

Jackson led the way again with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Wyman finished with 13 points and 8 boards.

Grayson should be getting a double-double every night,” Gongora said. “He has tremendous potential. He simply needs to put in the work to get better, which he’s been doing.”

Lopez added 9 points and 6 rebounds for the Crushers, who will open play in the 47th Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against West Valley (1-0) of Cottonwood.

“I know nothing about them,” Gongora said of the Eagles, a Northern Section power. “We’ve been playing with a depleted roster. Hopefully we can get some guys back for the tourney this week.”

Vintage will play Vallejo (1-0) or Santa Rosa (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, if it loses Thursday, or at 6:30 p.m. if it wins Thursday.

Napa High seeks first win

The Grizzlies (0-3) have lost their first three games by an average of 30 points, all on the road. But Napa will be the biggest school undefeated KIPP King of San Lorenzo will have faced when the Grizzlies meet the Lions (4-0) in their Wine Valley Tournament opener Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Napa, after opening with a 73-37 loss at Vallejo on Nov. 22, fell 60-31 at Antioch on Saturday and 71-45 to another San Lorenzo team, Arroyo, on Tuesday night.

At Antioch, Napa broke double figures in only the second quarter, pulling with 32-16 at halftime.

Junior point guard Jayden Quintana had 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals to lead the Grizzlies. Senior guard Pietro Bonera added 6 points, junior guard Christian Williams 5 points, 3 rebounds and a steal, 6-foot-7 freshman forward Will Flynn 3 points and 5 rebounds, and senior guard Henry La Liberte 3 points, 2 boards and 2 steals.

Senior guard Nico Franco chipped in 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, senior forward Doni Lester 2 points and 5 rebounds, an assist and a steal, junior guard Finn McGrath a point and a steal, junior forward Elias Wilmert 2 boards and an assist, and junior guard Sebastian Deibert 2 steals.

First-year Napa head coach Carson Carattini felt good about his team after it scrimmaged St. Helena on the road Nov. 16.

“We had some great efforts from Jayden, Christian and Elias. They were really consistent for us tonight,” he said. “Will had a great game affecting shots around the basket and rebounded the ball well. They all played really hard. Sebastian and Nico came off the bench and really gave us a boost defensively, pressuring them and taking them out of their offense.

“From here, we just need to be consistent with what we do so that we’re not giving up second-chance points and that we’re consistently pressuring the basketball, getting out into our early offense, and moving the ball and taking good shots and taking care of the basketball.”

“We had about 5-6 weeks in the summer where we got to come together right after I got hired (in May), so there’s been a little bit of time to form some cohesion and chemistry. These guys have definitely bought into what we’re doing and they really want to get better every day. Each practice day, I feel we’ve gotten better. The guys are learning and eager to ask questions and understand what we’re doing so that they can perform their best on the court.”

Napa will play Bethel (1-0) or Rancho Cotate (2-2) at 5 p.m. Friday, if it loses Thursday, or at 8 p.m. if it wins Thursday.

Varsity Girls

Northgate 47, Vintage 46

The Crushers lost a heartbreaker in the last minute of Tuesday night’s game in Walnut Creek, but Zack Cook — back for his second stint as Vintage head coach after guiding a young team to an 8-19 record in 2015-16 — said this was “maybe their best game of the early season.”

Leading the way were Cienna Alvarez (15 points, 2 rebounds), Grace Guitner (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Lizzie Qui (5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals).

Also chipping in were Rachel Galvin (5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Ella Pridmore (5 points, 5 rebounds).

Vintage (1-2) hosts Bethel (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.