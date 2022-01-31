Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: American Canyon avenges loss with 64-63 win at Justin-Siena

Whenever the game is on the line, you want to have a player with ice water in their veins.

Michael Pierce is that guy for the American Canyon boys basketball team.

The senior forward showed how clutch he can be when he knocked down the winning 3-pointer off the backboard with 2.3 seconds left to give the Wolves a 64-63 Vine Valley Athletic League road victory over Justin-Siena on Tuesday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

“Coach just said 'We’ve got to get a three to win it,'” Pierce said of American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn. “He didn’t want to tie it. He wanted to make a three to win it. We didn't have anything to lose in this game. He just said ‘Let’s take the three.’ Before the timeout, before he even said anything, I just said ‘Let’s just go for the two.’ Then in the huddle, he said ‘Let’s go for three.’ He drew up the play and then we came out with two down screens and it wasn’t there for my other shooter and I was open, so I pulled it.”

Pierce also made a 3-pointer with 5:56 left to give the Wolves (15-6, 8-1 VVAL) their first lead of the second half. It also capped a 12-4 run. Pierce finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. He made three shots from beyond the arc and converted 5 of 8 free throws.

American Canyon trailed by 11 before climbing back into the game.

“We had to start scoring so that we could start pressing, so that we could not let them set up in the half-court. That’s where it all starts,” Hayburn said. “It starts with putting the ball in the basket, then we can play defense the way we want to play, and then it all snowballs from there.”

The Wolves had a very balanced scoring attack. Leading the way was senior forward Raekwon Bell with a team-high 16 points, 9 of which came in the final quarter. Seniors Max Parmigiani and Jordan Nolan added 12 points each.

The win was satisfying for Hayburn given the fact the Braves had handed the Wolves their first league loss, 65-58, last Monday night at American Canyon.

“I’d say more than any other team in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Justin-Siena just gives us the most problems,” Hayburn said. “So I don’t look forward to playing them, but at least it’s going to be a good game when we do.”

Throughout the second half, Justin-Siena’s Vince Jackson was in foul trouble. He had to sit the first half of the final quarter with 4 fouls. Interim Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said this made a huge impact.

“Vince had to sit the first three (minutes) of the fourth, so that hurt us a lot,” the coach said. “But I thought Jaden Washington did a really good job. He stepped in and gave us some big minutes. Love to have Vince out there, but I think the next guy up they did a solid job. Unfortunately, Vince got his fifth foul with about two or three minutes to go.”

Early on, it was Justin-Siena (12-8, 2-5 VVAL) with the edge. For the second game in a row, the Braves held their opponent to just 4 points in the second quarter. Part of it was defense. Another part of it was a height advantage in the post they exploited. In the first half, Jackson had 12 points and Travis Hightower had 10 points due to their post play.

“That was the game plan going in — we have a size advantage down there,” Guillory said. “So we wanted to get them as many touches in the block area or get the block as extended as possible so we had numerous sets to get them touches.”

Hightower finished with a game-high 19 points and 6 rebounds. Jackson ended up with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Ma’el Blunt was the beneficiary of good post play in this one as he finished as the Braves' third-leading scorer with 12 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and blocked a shot.

DJ Ryan scored 6 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and blocked a shot. Nate Spare finished with 4 points, Jaden Washington scored 2 and grabbed 2 rebounds, and Andrew Grimshaw also scored 2 points.

Both teams will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as American Canyon visits Napa and Justin-Siena heads to Petaluma to take on Casa Grande.