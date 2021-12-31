Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: American Canyon rallies past Vintage in VVAL opener, 52-51

Once league play starts, there are no secrets since everyone knows each other.

Never before was this sentiment more true than in the lone Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball opener Thursday night as visiting American Canyon edged Vintage in a thriller, 52-51.

This was a battle all the way through. Neither team was able to get much of an advantage after the Crushers (10-4 overall) went up 9-0. It would be the largest lead of the night for either team.

It was all about the Wolves (7-5 overall) executing better down the stretch.

“Came down to calmness under pressure,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “I think our guys executed when it mattered most in the last two or three minutes, and I think that's a big lesson moving forward. (The Crushers) played a great basketball game. They executed well. Every time I thought we were gonna pull away with it, they made a play. So it's just a matter of execution and staying calm in those last couple minutes, and kind of expecting to be successful.”

American Canyon bounced back after nearly trailing by double digits to start the game.

“Nothing changed. We continued to do what we did,” Hayburn said as to how his team responded from the early gut check. “We didn’t panic. We were down nine because we believe that the points they got early came in a certain way — something that didn’t cause me great concern going forward. And then what we were doing offensively, we just hadn't gotten our shots up yet. So we didn't change a whole lot. We kind of just stayed consistent.”

Another reason the Wolves were able to win this barnburner was because of the effort they got from Khai Curry. The senior guard finished with a team-high 15 points, making a 3-pointer and converting 6 of his 9 free throws, and impressed Vintage head coach Ben Gongora.

“I think we did well in a number of areas. I thought we did well in the rebounding department. I think where we had the breakdown was not against American Canyon, but really just against Khai," Gongora said of the fourth-year varsity player. "Khai’s a hell of an athlete and really showed how he is, and we respect him. I'm very impressed with Khai. You know, he is an elite player.”

Jordan Nolan finished with 13 points for American Canyon, including a 3-pointer. The senior did most of his damage in the second half, when he scored 11.

There were many things the Crushers could have done a tad bit better to get the win. They had a few missed layups and also left three possible points on the floor due to three missed free throws.

Vintage was led by Ben Jackson, who finished with a game-high 17 points and brought in five rebounds. Jackson did most of his damage in the second half, where he scored 10. The senior forward also went 2 for 3 at the charity stripe.

Also adding to the cause for Vintage was Cole Capitani. The senior center finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds but was in foul trouble most of the second half, when he scored just four points.

The Wolves made an effort to slow down Jackson and Capitani.

“We noticed them early,” Curry explained. “We've known for the past years that they are great, great basketball players. But, you know, Coach put me on (Jackson) and said ‘go stop him.’ So I tried my best.”

Jackson Corley finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Anthony Notaro had 7 points and two rebounds. Dido Mitchell finished 3 points, making 1 of 3 shots from the line and grabbing four rebounds. Bryce Powers made a 3-pointer, and Lucas Bollinger finished with 2 points and grabbed a rebound.

Both teams will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when American Canyon visits Justin-Siena and Vintage hosts Casa Grande.