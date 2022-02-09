Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Big Game different with big man as Vintage sweeps Napa, 57-47

Getting key players back can change games. Just their presence on the court can alter an outcome.

In Tuesday’s final boys basketball Big Game of the season, Vintage had 6-for-7 senior center Cole Capitani back as it defeated visiting Napa High 57-47.

Capitani had only 5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, but his presence was much greater because it took the pressure off of some of Vintage’s other weapons.

That wasn’t the case when the Crushers won just 65-64 at Napa High last Friday night.

“It’s as different as night and day,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said after the senior’s impact helped the Crushers improve to 4-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 14-8 overall. “Last game, Jackson (Corley) felt disrespected. The crowd was chanting things. Then, they think ‘Oh, we can get them,’ We were missing a huge piece. No one was talking about that we weren’t even complete. So tonight, we’re still not 100%, but they proved where they are when going up against Cole Capitani. Just the presence of having him out there on the court made a big, big difference.”

Speaking of Corley, he still finished as the high scorer for the game by turning in an 18-point, 6-rebound effort. The senior scored 11 of his points in the first half and made 2 of 4 free throws.

“I felt like the matchups were good and in position for me to go get the ball and score when I wanted to,” the senior guard said. “They did make an adjustment and put Tyler (Oda) on me in the second half, and he played some really good defense. But I felt like most of the game I was just able to be comfortable out there and just make plays.”

Capitani said it was nice to be able to get the inside-out play going with him.

“It was great to be back out there, first of all,” he said. “I haven’t been out there in a while. Just getting in there to the inside, I feel like it was there in the beginning, and I just kept trying to do it throughout the game.”

Just like last Friday, Ben Jackson was Vintage’s second-highest scorer as he finished with an 11-point, 6-rebound effort.

“He’s big and Ben’s the type of guy where he could go out and get 30 any night, too,” Corley said of his fellow senior. “Just having him out on the court, having another guy that people have to worry about because of how good of a player he is, it’s just so nice to have a guy like that on the court.”

Anthony Notaro (9 points), Noah Cockrell (5 points, 5 rebounds), Erik Kvidahl (2 points, 1 rebound), Bryce Powers (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Elias Alvarez (2 points, 1 rebound) rounded out Vintage’s scoring.

The Crushers were able to get the major edge in the game in the second quarter, when they ramped up the defensive intensity to go into the locker room with a hefty 15-point advantage.

“We just kept going at them and said ‘Don’t hold up.’ We just kept going and pushing them further and further in the second quarter,” Capitani said.

Napa High head coach Joel Garcia said his team lost out on a lot of rebounding opportunities that led to extra possessions for their rivals.

“A lot of it was just offensive rebounds,” he explained. “I thought we did great on the defensive end. But when we had our big man, Dylan (Newman), trying to alter shots and block shots, we just weren’t able to get those rebounds, and they got quite a few of them in that first half. I think that was the biggest factor.”

Napa (2-21, 0-10 VVAL) held Vintage to just 14 points in the second half, which was good enough to claw back and make it a 10-point game with less than two minutes remaining.

“I’m very proud of the team,” Garcia added. “We went into the locker room, we had a chip on our shoulder and, after the game, I told them how proud I was keeping Vintage to 14 points. I told them if we have that in the first half, that’s the ballgame right there — to have that consistency on defense.”

Oda scored a team-high 17 points and secured 3 rebounds. Newman finished with a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Miles MacPherson also scored in double figures, with 12 points and 3 rebounds.

“It's awesome when those three guys can get going, especially if they're in double digits,” Garcia said. “They’re huge assets to the team. They help everyone out and, not only that — they’re leaders.”

Nico Franco (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Andrew Remboldt (2 points, 3 rebounds) rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies.

Gongora felt his team was unfocused in the second half.

"I think we might have over-celebrated a bit at halftime being up 15,” he said. “he third quarter was a bit of a dud for both teams, only scoring six apiece, but it was nice starting the fourth still up 15.”

Gongora noted that his nine seniors finished 8-0 against Napa in Big Games.

“Normally our goal for each game is to simply go 1-0, but tonight the goal was to go 8-0. Congrats to the seniors,” he said. “They started their Crusher basketball journey four years ago and were able to complete a career sweep of Napa tonight. Not only did these seniors win tonight’s battle, but also the rival war. It’s not easy to do and there were definitely some close games, including last Friday’s. To constantly come out on top over the last four years is a testament to their efforts and talents. Impressive accomplishment.”

Each team continues a busy final week of the season. Vintage visits Petaluma on Wednesday and Justin-Siena on Thursday before hosting Sonoma Valley in its Senior Night game on Friday, honoring its nine seniors. Napa hosts Petaluma on Thursday and visits Justin-Siena on Friday.

