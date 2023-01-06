Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Braves come off bench to put away Crushers

Jaden Washington is an absolute weapon. The crazy thing is that he comes off the bench.

In Friday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Daniel J. Clark Gymnasium, the Justin-Siena junior scored 14 points while grabbing 4 rebounds and blocking a shot to help lead the Braves past visiting Vintage, 67-33.

The forward took advantage of some fast-break opportunities as well, finishing with a pair of slam dunks. He also scored 8 points after halftime while going 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

“I feel like my teammates trusted me with the ball when I came in and I needed to bring a little bit of energy,” Washington said of scoring his points off the bench. “That was my job. So I just did what the coaches told me to and it turned out well today.”

The Braves (14-1, 2-0 VVAL) led just 15-9 after the first quarter before pulling away in the second quarter with an 11-2 burst that gave them a 26-11 lead with 2:50 left in the half. They outscored Vintage 8-3 the rest of the period to go up 33-14 at the half.

Justin-Siena put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Crushers 27-9 and grabbing a 60-23 lead.

“I feel that we weren’t in our gaps on defense. Our coach said we’ve got to do that if we want to win this game,” Washington explained as to what changed in the final three frames. “So we listen to what he's been telling us the whole year and it worked.”

Also helping the Braves get going was Travis Hightower. The senior finished the night with a game-high 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. He scored 11 in the first half, connected on a few shots from 3-point range, and made 2 of 3 shots from the line.

“Well, Travis is a difference maker most nights one way or the other,” Justin-Siena head coach and athletic director George Nessman said. “He's going to make a difference in the game for us whether it's defense on the boards, a big block at an opportune time, a big basket. He's a good 3-point shooter but he's been struggling the last couple of weeks, so it’s good to see him a couple.”

Nick Jeramaz was also solid off the bench for the hosts as he scored 11 points and brought in 5 rebounds. The junior did all of his damage in the second half, making a pair of threes as well.

“Nick Jeramaz is a good player who we have high expectations for as a junior,” Nessman said. “We’ve been waiting for a couple of breakout games from him, and I think this is the first of what will be many breakout games for him. He can really play, and I think you saw that tonight.”

Others scoring for Justin-Siena were Vince Jackson (8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 blocked shot), Ma’el Blunt (6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block), DJ Ryan (5 points, 2 rebounds), Asher Cleary (3 points, 2 rebounds), Jackson Dunkley (2 points) and Nathan Spare (2 points).

The Crushers (8-7, 1-1 VVAL) kept the game tight early by trying different defensive looks. However, with just 49 seconds left in the first quarter, Vintage was down 13-9 when Jace Lopez was called for an intentional foul on a fast break that allowed Justin-Siena to get going.

“We tried to mix things up,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora explained of the defensive strategy. “They’re a really talented team. I think, really, one of the things that just stung was, I believe it was a two-point game and then Lopez got called for a flagrant, which I’ve never seen. Then they got two free throws, plus the 3-pointer, so it became a seven-point game, and we just didn't even seem to recover. That really took the wind out of that. That hurt a little.”

Having a solid game for Vintage was Ben Jackson. The senior forward finished with a team-high 15 points, 8 in the first half, connecting on 4 of 5 free-throw attempts.

“Ben's one of the best players in the league, one of the best players in the area,” Gongora said. “But what's more impressive about Ben is his leadership.”

Other than Jackson, the Crushers had a hard time getting any other offense going. Brady Hearn (5 points, 3 rebounds), Si Sabbagha (4 points), Josiah Flynn (3 points, 1 rebound), Grayson Wyman (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block), Nate Marroquin (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Luke Haeuser (2 points, 1 rebound) rounded out the scoring for the Crushers.

Both teams will continue VVAL play next Monday at 7 p.m. Justin-Siena will face another local rival when it visits Napa High, while Vintage hosts Petaluma.