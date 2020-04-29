Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Cook steps down as Napa High head coach after 4 seasons

Cook will bring his coaching prowess to a situation in need of some additional assistance. Napa Valley College's women’s program has struggled to field teams the last several seasons. DeBolt, one of the winningest coaches in state history, was hired as head coach prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, which was cut short in December due to a lack of players. The Storm had played only eight games.

Cook’s hiring has yet to be approved by the NVC Board of Trustees and they next meet May 14, according to their 2020 meeting calendar.

“(Paul) has had a ton of success, coached for 30 years at Contra Costa,” Cook said. “So I’m excited to dig in with him and try to build up the women’s program out there at the college.”

Cook said he informed the Grizzlies’ returning varsity players of his departure in a Zoom video call on Monday. He told the Register he’ll retain his teaching position at Napa High and will also look to potentially teach a class or two or at NVC.