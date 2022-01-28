Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Corley, Crushers hold off Hightower, Braves, 64-51

Big-time players show up in crucial games.

Like Jackson Corley, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half — including six straight free throws in the final quarter — to lift the Vintage High boys basketball team past visiting Justin-Siena, 64-51, on Thursday night.

Corley also brought down 5 rebounds and blocked a shot as the Crushers improved to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“I came out a little slow — I think it was the nerves,” Corley said of his team-high scoring performance. “I’m still kind of new to the high school scene and the big games. I haven’t got a couple because last year there weren’t that many fans. But when I came in the locker room, my teammates had my back. They just said to calm down, go play basketball, and that’s what I did.”

Another thing that helped the Crushers get the victory was a 12-0 run that lasted until there was just 2:17 left in the third quarter. In that frame, they started to double-team Travis Hightower, who had erupted for 12 points in the first quarter. Hightower finished with a game-high 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made 1 of 2 free throws.

“Basketball is a game of adjustments, and if you don’t adjust then you’re not from the same coaching tree that I am,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “But the kids took care of business. I added just a few adjustments.”

Vintage also got a solid contribution from one of senior role player Noah Cockrell, who finished with 12 points and 3 rebounds.

“So happy for Noah,” Gongora said of the guard. “Any time a role player can step up and do that, it’s a massive difference-maker. It’s a massive difference-maker because now that stretches the defense.”

Ben Jackson added 9 points, 3 rebounds and a blocked shot. Bryce Powers 7 points and 6 rebounds, Cole Capitani 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, Dido Micthell 5 points and a rebound, Anthony Notaro 4 points, 2 rebounds and a blocked shot. Lucas Bollinger 2 points, and Matty Estrada 1 point.

Adding to the cause for Justin-Siena (11-7, 1-4 VVAL) was Ma’el Blunt. The junior guard finished as the Braves' other scorer in double figures with 13 points and grabbed a rebound.

“When they attack the rim we’re a better team,” acting Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said of Hightower and Blunt. “I thought they did that in spurts. They’re both leaders.”

Asher Cleary added 9 points and 3 rebounds. Jaden Washington 3 points and 2 rebounds, Vince Jackson 2 points, 6 rebounds and a blocked shot.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday night with 7 p.m. tip-offs, with Justin-Siena visiting Napa High and Vintage hosting Petaluma.