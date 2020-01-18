Leading by 11 halfway through Friday night’s boys basketball Big Game, host Vintage outscored Napa High 18-7 in the third quarter and cruised to a 51-41 Vine Valley Athletic League win.
“We had an intense locker room at halftime,” said Crushers head coach Ben Gongora. “I think that made a difference in how we came out in the third quarter.”
Blake Murray, who led Vintage with 14 points, agreed.
“That’s a fair statement,” the senior captain chuckled. “We were playing our game in the third quarter and getting our shots, and our defense helped out as well. It feels good to see the hard work pay off.”
The second-place Crushers improved to 4-1 in the VVAL and 10-8 overall.
“I love my guys,” Gongora said. “We’re focusing on the here and now and our intention is to go 1-0 every night. I’m happy for the kids. It’s fun to play in front of a near-capacity crowd, although I would like to have seen a few more people in the strands.
“We have goals and one of those is to hold the other team under 40 points, which we almost did but not quite. I inherited some very talented players, including Amani Lopez, Blake Murray and Josh Kho; I could go down the list. I am telling our top players we are going to cater to their strengths because they are going to be a hard match-up for a lot of the people that are going to be guarding them.”
Kho had nine points for the Crushers, Everett Mitchell and Lopez each scored eight, Josh McCormick had six, Loren Castro added four, and Ethan Hemmerlin chipped in two.
Napa, the defending VVAL champion, fell to 1-4 in league play and 5-14 on the season.
The Grizzlies were led by Brayden Greenlee’s 24 points. Tyler Oda added seven, Danny Ruiz and Joe La Liberte three apiece, and Will Marseilles and Jack Giguiere two each.
Napa head coach Zack Cook was pretty clear on what the issue was for his side.
“We just couldn’t score,” he said. “We’ve struggled to score all year, but tonight it was like the basket had a lid on it. I thought we got good shots for the most part, but we had balls bouncing around on the rim that just didn’t fall.
“I was happy with everyone’s fight tonight. (Vintage) got up big there in the third and we could have hung our heads, but we kept playing hard and continued executing our game plan. We’re doing everything but getting the results right now.”
Cook said it wasn’t for lack of effort, noting his team is doing a great job prepping for games and working hard in practice.
“I love my guys and we’re going to keep fighting and try to finish league strong,” he said. “Congratulations to Coach Ben. They were really prepared tonight. Hats off to them.”
Gongora noted that all nine players who suited up for Vintage played, another team goal each game, and the Crushers improved to 6-0 on their home court this season.
“This is home sweet home for us,” Gongora said. “We seem to do OK when we play at home. It’s comfort. We were on the road for four straight games and the Petaluma game was quite hostile.
“I’m trying to keep the kids grounded. Sometimes the seniors will come in with lofty expectations and injury and adversity can get in the way. We were very aggressive tonight and shot a lot of free throws.
The coach said he was trying to keep everything in perspective.
“We don’t get two wins if we beat Napa and we get don’t get two losses if we lose,” he noted. “I get it, all the hype with Big Game tonight, but we just tried to focus on the task at hand.”
Gongora was pleased to see his team cap a Big Game sweep after Vintage’s JV and freshman teams also won.
“What a great night for our basketball program. To get the sweep, in convincing fashion, against our crosstown rival is confirmation that our program is on the ascent. I am so proud of all three teams for their effort and winning with class tonight,” he said.
“Thank you to Principal Sarah O’Connor and especially Athletic Director Cam Neal and the entire Vintage community for their continued support. Tonight was fun. The future is bright at Vintage. The basketball program will only continue to get brighter with a constant self-improvement mentality, effort and team unity. I am honored to be the head coach.”
Vintage JV 65, Napa 28
The Crushers owned the first quarter, 22-3, and widened the lead to 40-10 by halftime before cruising to the comfortable win.
Vintage Freshmen 55, Napa 39
The Crushers got a balanced team effort while keeping the Grizzlies off balance, grabbing a 30-7 halftime lead and extending it to 51-17 after three quarters.
“I was glad to see that our guys were ready to play from the tip tonight and everyone brought a high level of focus to this game,” Vintage coach Drew Willems said.
The Crushers (11-4, 4-1 VVAL) had 10 players get on the scoreboard, led by Ben Jackson (11 points), Sam Loomis (9), Zach Rector (7) and Elias Alvarez (7). Liam Ferguson, Tanner Low, Matthew Lloyd and Sam Gomez each chipped in 4 points.
Napa didn’t give up, putting up 22 points in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies were led by Graham Chapouris with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Donovan Sander with 9 points.
Vintage hosts Santa Rosa at 1 p.m. Monday.