AMERICAN CANYON — Vintage High boys basketball head coach Ben Gongora was in the Valentine’s Day spirit Friday night even though it looked, as usual, like he was having one temper tantrum after another.
He feels his players know he’s just trying to get the best out of them.
“If you ask them, ‘Does your coach love you?’ I think, emphatically, they would say ‘yes.’ Am I animated? Do I get excited? Yes, but we got past that in the first couple of weeks. I tell them what they did wrong, but I also tell them what they did right. I tell them ‘You’re better than this’ and ‘I believe in you.’ It truly is a family atmosphere.”
With some players out due to season-ending injuries and others limping off the court at times, the Crushers played just enough defense in the first three quarters to withstand the biggest quarter of American Canyon’s season and prevail, 71-68, in a Vine Valley Athletic League thriller Friday night.
Imani Lopez had 18 points, Josh McCormick 16 and Logan Nothmann 15 as Vintage (17-9, 10-2 VVAL) sealed up the VVAL championship outright. The Crushers went in thinking they needed to beat American Canyon (12-11, 7-5 VVAL) to be solo champs, though Petaluma – the team that was one game behind them going into Friday – ended up getting upset by Justin-Siena and finishing in a second-place tie with Sonoma Valley, two games back.
Ethan Hemmerlin added 9 points, Everett Mitchell 8, Josh Kho 3 and Luke Williams 2 for Vintage, which bonded earlier in the day with a meal Gongora had planned to pay for.
“We didn’t have school today, so we had a team lunch together at Hop Creek,” the coach recalled. “The owner, Mike, comes out and says ‘Good luck tonight’ and ‘a Vintage booster said your lunch is on them. They wanted to remain anonymous but they said good luck and keep doing what you’re doing.’
“That’s so touching. People are supporting us. We’ve been through a lot personally and injury-wise and it’s been hard. Sometimes I’ve wondered how I could come in and be positive because I know these kids’ hearts are broke because another player went down. I tell them, ‘Well, we gotta find a way to win,’ and we do.”
Wolves junior Gabriel Patrick had one of his best games of the season with 28 points, helping the hosts rally back from a 24-13 first-quarter deficit.
“It was fun to watch Gabriel play at his potential,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said.
Oliver Aandahl added 12 points, Paulo Tiotuyco 11, Maximilian Parmigiani and Noah Simmons added 5 apiece, while Matthew Clinton, Khai Curry and Bishop Evans each had 2 and EJ Alviz 1.
“Vintage really upped the defensive intensity tonight. They played a great game,” Hayburn said. “They came out hot, and it took us too long to come up with answers. We needed more focus on defense. We allowed our emotions to get the better of us at times.”
Aandahl, who averages 17 points, had 10 with two 3-pointers during the Wolves’ season-best 29-point fourth quarter.
“These Wolves were thirsty for blood,” Gongora said. “We went up 7-0 and they never really recovered. They made a run and made it interesting at the end, but we had such a cushion, we already had house money. We didn’t panic, we stayed together, and when it counted, we found a way.”
A harmless layup at the end made the final score look closer than it was.
“Today in pre-game, I didn’t say ‘championship.’ I said ‘Our goal is to go 1-0 tonight, guys’ because the whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” Gongora added. “When they beat us at our gym, they went started 6 for 6 from the 3-point line, so we came in and said ‘You want to beat us, take it to us. See if you can go 6 for 6 again’ and it didn’t happen. We didn’t have to play catch-up, and led wire to wire. They didn’t have the lead for one second. So it wasn’t ‘Are we maybe the champs?’ No, it was definitive.”
The Crushers and Wolves should find out Sunday if, when, where and against whom they will open the North Coast Section playoffs on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Vintage JV 63, American Canyon 58, OT
Anthony Notaro sealed the Crushers’ overtime road win on a driving layup with 2 seconds left on the shot clock as they handed the Wolves their only VVAL loss in Friday night’s season finale. Vintage, 18-7 overall, capped a 6-0 second half of league play and finished second at 10-2. American Canyon finished first in the VVAL at 11-1.
Cole Capitani had his best game of the season for Vintage, amassing 31 points and 11 rebounds and draining 12 of 15 shots from the field.
“American Canyon had no answer for him,” Crushers coach Chuck Johnson said. “When Cole plays with energy and effort, he is by far the best player in the league.”
Bryce Powers added 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal, Anthony Notaro 7 points, Daniel Mitchell 5 points, and Dustin Wyman 4 points.
“Offensively we did well as a team and limited our turnovers,” added Johnson, whose team finished with 10 assists while committing just 9 turnovers. “To have more assists than turnovers against a speedy athletic team like AC shows how far these JV players have grown.
“Matty Estrada and Lucas Bollinger were awesome in their roles. Lucas provided us with steady ball handling and smarts on offense and defense. Matty got after it on defense and disrupted the other team’s offensive flow. He also had 6 rebounds, which a testament to his effort and hustle on the court being that he is only 5-foot-4.”
The Crushers outscored the Wolves 21-16 in the third quarter, 8-6 in the fourth quarter, and 8-3 in the three-minute overtime session.
“We really shut them down late in the game,” Johnson said. “We have 15 really solid players and we just wore them out. We started out playing man defense but they were just too quick for us. We switched to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter and AC struggled to figure out how to score.
“I wish JV had playoffs because I feel this team has really come together and learned to play for each other. The bench was awesome, cheering with encouragement to the players on the court. I loved coaching these guys. Our practices this last week were really fun and upbeat with a lot of energy. This is an awesome group of players. I can’t wait to see what they do at the next level.”
American Canyon was led by Jordan Nolan’s 14 points and Myron Daily’s 11, while Mikey Pierce chipped in 9, Raekwon Bell 6, Jake Laron, Ryan Siasoco and CJ Mitchell 4 apiece, and Jacob De Los Reyes and Ethan Sy 3 each.