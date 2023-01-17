Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Jackson puts up 24 on his birthday in Vintage win

Senior captain Ben Jackson celebrated his 18th birthday Monday by scoring 24 points to help the Vintage High boys basketball team rout visiting Armijo, 73-47, in a nonleague game.

The Royals came out launching treys, a couple by 6-foot-8 senior Trevor Morris from beyond NBA range, to give Armijo an 11-4 lead just two minutes into the game and prompting Crushers head coach Ben Gongora to call a timeout.

“I basically said ‘This (3-point shooting strategy) is not sustainable. We’ll give them this shot, knowing eventually the law of averages will surface,’” the coach recalled.

Armijo made only one 3-pointer the rest of the game.

The Crushers (10-8) finished the first quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 17-14 lead. The momentum continued into the second quarter, when Vintage scored 19 to take a 36-27 lead into intermission.

“We were without two starters tonight,” Gongora said of Miles MacPherson and Brady Hearn. “This gave other players the opportunity to step up.”

Two players did just that, as senior Elias Alvarez and junior Connor Gongora finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

“Elias has been battling the injury bug all season long. It was nice seeing him healthy and playing well. As for Connor,” Gongora said of his son, “he frequently does this in practice but hasn’t been able to carry it over into a game till tonight. This was his best varsity game yet. I’m so happy for him.”

Other Crushers in the scoring column included Si Sabbagha (9 points), Collin Durfee (5), Jace Lopez and Noah Akkerman (4 each) and Nate Marroquin and Grayson Wyman (2 apiece).

Morris finished with 21 points to lead Armijo (2-11).

The Crushers will try to improve on their 2-2 Vine Valley Athletic League record when they host crosstown rival Napa High at 7 p.m. Wednesday. First-year head coach Carson Carattini’s Grizzlies (3-15, 1-4 VVAL) go into the Big Game with more overall and league wins than last year’s club had all season.

Napa lost its most recent game, 76-33, at Petaluma on Friday night, after matching up with reigning league champion American Canyon in a 54-49 home loss two nights before.

Vintage defeated the Grizzlies 69-52 in the third-place game of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High back on Dec. 3, so this will be Round 2 of 3.

“We are expecting a battle. Napa continues to improve under Carson,” Gongora said. “However, our goals don’t change: put forth a maximum effort with a positive attitude trying to go 1-0. I have spoken with the team about maintaining focus and not falling victim to the hype that comes with Big Game. It should be a fun atmosphere Wednesday night.”

