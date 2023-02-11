After assisting two different Justin-Siena varsity boys basketball head coaches over the last two seasons, Morgan Malloy had a pretty good idea of what it takes to be in charge.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Varsity head coach George Nessman gave Malloy a shot at it this season with the JV boys, and she took full advantage of it.

“After last season, Coach Nessman approached me about taking on the JV team for the upcoming season. The thought of it being on the boys side was never a worry for me,” Malloy said. “The biggest concern for me was actually the time commitment that would come with being a head coach. After much consideration, I decided to move forward with the role and was excited to be able to run things in my own way.”

The Morgan Malloy Way produced impressive results. The Braves won a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with American Canyon, each losing to the other, to finish 11-1 and going 18-7 overall.

Justin-Siena avenged a 66-61 road loss to the Wolves on Jan. 4 by beating them 64-43 at home on Jan. 23. The Braves won three other games by single digits, against Napa, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley.

“If someone were to look at our record going into the league, I don’t think they would have expected this team to play at the caliber that was seen during league play. We were 6-6 as we went into our first league game,” she said. “But when you break down our preseason schedule, you can see how well these guys were prepared to compete for a league championship. Five out of 12 preseason opponents finished as league champions and two more finished their seasons with 20 wins.

“We opened league play with a loss against American Canyon, which I believe was a pivotal point in our season. We were coming off two consecutive losses, and this game felt like a make-or-break situation. We were down 21 going into the fourth quarter, but battled our way back to a five-point deficit. In addition to the loss, our point guard (Brad Bautista) also went out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Seeing they could battle back gave them the confidence to know they can compete with anyone in our league, and seeing one of their leaders go down made them realize it was time for everyone to step up.”

Two days later, Justin-Siena bounced back with a 65-28 home rout of Vintage that Malloy said was one of the Braves’ best performances of the season.

“It seemed like it finally clicked for the guys that if we play together as a team then we will have the most success,” she said. “That game we had 18 assists on 25 made field goals while holding our opponent to just 28 points. Moving forward, we averaged 18 assists per game, while scoring 62 points per game and allowing 42 points per game by our opponents.”

When you’re outscoring opponents by 20 points a game, something’s going right — and right out of the gate for Malloy.

Having shared 2014-15 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors with Napa High’s Madison Van Zandt as a senior, Malloy went on to play ample minutes during three of the five seasons she was a member of Saint Mary’s College’s NCAA Division I women’s basketball program.

Despite all of that experience, she credited her young players for the progress they made this season.

“I am thankful to have coached my first season with such a tremendous group,” she said. “If you have players that trust you as a coach and execute what you teach, then it makes it easy. I was fortunate enough to have 12 of those players.

“Every game we have our keys to win and the message that will never change is to play with confidence, compete, and have fun. This team bought into the culture we promoted and because they trusted the process alongside each other, they can call themselves VVAL JV boys basketball co-champions.”

Whatever duties she couldn’t handle herself went to her father, Tim, her assistant coach.

“As a head coach, you are having to think about so many things — whether it’s putting together practice plans and game schemes, or building team morale. I was fortunate to have my dad on staff to help me with all the small things that may have slipped through the cracks,” she said. “He was our main stat man and helped me stay on track through our practices to ensure we were able to get through everything planned.

“I think it’s also important to have different personalities amongst a coaching staff. It keeps things interesting and keeps kids engaged. It's safe to say that he and I have very different personalities. He is a bit more outspoken than I am and he helped me with finding my voice at times when it would be beneficial to be more intense. I’m most thankful for the fact that he was by my side with moral support and knew that what I was doing would help in our team’s success.”

Some may wonder is she wished her first head coaching job would have been with a girls team, but it didn’t matter to the 25-year-old Malloy.

“I never approached the situation as it being boys versus girls, because either way I am coaching athletes. I think that the team felt the same way as they respected me as their coach, whether I be a man or a woman,” she said. “If there were to be any concern about disrespect, I would think it would stem from my age. However, I feel as though my resume as a player and experience in the game showed these young athletes that they could trust my direction.”

She said she and Tim didn’t have to do a lot of teaching of the game, either.

“We were fortunate enough to have a talented and skilled group of kids, but it's one thing to have a group of skilled players. It’s another thing to have a good basketball team. These kids were able to combine their skills with the one-more mentality. They learned to understand what it meant to give up the good shot for the great, and put their teammates in the best position for success.”

The team returned five sophomores — Marco Barbosa, Brad Bautista, Finn Machado, Justin Mangelson and Charlie Vaziri — from a 2021-22 JV team that finished 1-9 in league.

“There was a lot of adversity these guys went through in the season prior,” Morgan Malloy said, “that it seemed as though they came back with something to prove.”

In addition to the returners were four sophomores who had come up from the 2021-22 freshman squad — Josh Madayag, Armani Maxwell, Gianni Reyes and Alex Ruiz.

“This group had a sense of cohesion from playing together that translated into our team,” the coach added.

The team was rounded out by freshmen Dylan Arnold, Griffin Messenger and Xiano Ortega.

“Whenever you move up in a level of a sport, you can expect there to be difficulty adjusting to the new pace. Coming from eighth grade is a big jump to any level of high school sports. However, these three showed up with confidence to compete at the JV level,” Morgan Malloy said.

Ruiz said he had no reservations about playing for a female head coach.

“My expectations were very high knowing that Coach Morgan would coach us. I expected no less than I would from a guy coach and actually expected more, knowing her history and success as a player at the high school and college levels,” he said.

“Also, knowing that she had been an assistant on varsity the previous year made expectations higher. Throughout the course of the season, my feelings did not change. If anything, she had exceeded my expectations. Even now, after the season has ended, I feel as if Coach Morgan did a great job the whole season. She’s one of the best coaches I’ve had throughout the years I’ve played sports. That includes basketball, baseball and football. I’m glad we could have someone with her experience and success lead us to the season we had.”

Ruiz said it was fun to learn from someone who was the best player in the county at one point.

“Her experience as a player helped a tremendous amount,” he said. “Because of her history, she knows what it means to work hard, succeed and win. She gave us the mentality that we were better than anyone we played and that no team should compete with us. She always made us have a higher intensity and pushed us to be the best team we could be. That’s how we strived to play. When we did play like that, we dominated any team that played us. She was a big part of why we had so much success. We were a talented team, but without her I don’t think the results would’ve been the same.”

Viziri said the team know Malloy wouldn’t be soft, and that it just took time them to realize they were championship material.

“I was expecting it to be a lot of hard work because I knew how much Coach Morgan cares about winning and putting in 100% effort,” he said. “At the start, it was a little rocky because we were lacking chemistry and we could have listened better. After we gained confidence and bought into what Coach Morgan was teaching us, we started to win under her guidance.

“Coach Morgan brought a winning attittude and taught us how to put 100% in at all times. This is because she knows that in order to win, you need to do what others don’t. I think her being younger helped the whole team relate to what she was saying and believe in her teachings. Coach Morgan knows how to coach to win because of her D-I basketball experience. She taught us how to be confident in ourselves and our abilities to be great.”