Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Justin-Siena regroups to beat Napa High, 53-35

It’s always interesting to see is how a basketball team bounces back from a tough loss.

The Justin-Siena boys did that well Saturday night as they beat Napa High on the road, 53-35, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

Acting head coach Nick Guillory was happy to see his Braves come back strong from Thursday’s 64-51 loss at Vintage after handing American Canyon its first league loss on Tuesday, 65-58.

“It was huge,” Guillory said. “We went into the week wanting to win the week and we had American Canyon, Vintage and Napa on the slate. A 3-0 (week) is what you want, but a 2-1 we would take and we were able to do that.”

Justin-Siena (12-7, 2-4 VVAL) gained the upper hand in this one in the second quarter, when it scored 19 points and held the Grizzlies (2-17, 0-6 VVAL) to 4 points.

“We had to play to our strengths and this deal we know we can do,” Justin-Siena junior forward Vince Jackson explained. “In the first quarter, it seemed like we were playing lackadaisical in a way. So we just had to step up the intensity, and that’s what we did.”

Second-year Napa High head coach Joel Garcia said his team had some breakdowns defensively that got them behind in the second quarter.

“Our shots weren’t falling down,” Garcia explained. “We let them have some offensive opportunities with second-chance points and they’re a team that likes to crash boards. We need to do a better job of boxing out.”

The Braves have been kept in the 50s by every league opponent except American Canyon. But it didn’t matter Saturday because they held Napa to 35.

Travis Hightower led them with a game-high of 10 points, 8 rebounds and a block. The 6-foot-6 junior made all three of his foul shots.

Jackson was the team’s second-highest scorer with a 9-point, 8-rebound effort, making both of his free throws.

Ma’el Blunt finished with 8 points and 2 rebounds. DJ Ryan 6 points and 2 rebounds, and Nate Spare 5 points and 5 rebounds. Jesus Hernandez made a 3-pointer and grabbed a rebound, Caden McDevitt knocked down a three and blocked a shot, Nick Jeramaz had 2 points and 7 rebounds, and Eric Gutierrez 2 points and a rebound.

“It’s really good,” Jackson said of the even scoring. “When we all score, that’s when we have our best game. So it was really good that everyone could score.”

Limiting the Braves’ top weapons was a point of emphasis for Napa.

“All week we were practicing our rotations and we did a great job,” Garcia said. “They started breaking down due to tiredness, I think, but a lot of them did a good job executing what the focus on this week was and that's defensive rotations.”

The Grizzlies were led by senior Dylan Newman with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, and sophomore Miles MacPherson with 9 points and 4 rebounds.

“Miles is always getting shots up. He’s one of our go-to guys when it comes to shooting the ball, driving, and handling the ball,” Garcia said. “Dylan just sees the floor so well when it comes to and also attacking and shooting.”

Elliot Zuidema scored 5 points and grabbed a rebound for Napa, while Tyler Oda finished with 4 points and 4 rebounds, Andrew Remboldt 4 points and 3 rebounds, Jared Alverado-Martinez 2 points and 2 rebounds, and Jacobpo Pizzinato 2 points with 1 rebound.

Each team plays American Canyon next, Justin-Siena at home on Monday and Napa at home on Tuesday.

JV Boys

Napa 45, Justin-Siena 42

Christian Williams led the Grizzlies with 21 points, 19 of them in the first half, as they picked up their first VVAL win of the season Saturday at home.

Elias Willmert had 7 points, including five clutch free throws in the fourth quarter. Also scoring for Napa were Aiden Meneghelli-Faughn and Gael Bazounguissa with 5 points apiece, and German Camacho and Henry La Liberte with 4 points each.

“The guys played really hard and earned the win,” Grizzlies head coach Danny Parness said. “Very proud of them.”