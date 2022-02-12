Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Justin-Siena stuns Napa High with 36-point third in 80-51 win

Senior Night is about more than aging out. It’s when players who have put their blood, sweat and tears into a program get recognized for their work.

For Justin-Siena senior forward Jesus Hernandez, it was a dream come true to win on Senior Night.

“It just means the world to me,” he said. “I'm just trying to put on a show for these fans, and I want to make everyone happy on the team, all the coaching staff. It just shows that we worked a lot throughout the whole season.”

Hernandez was one of four seniors honored pregame and played a complementary role on Friday night as Justin-Siena beat visiting Napa High, 80-51, in a Vine Valley Athletic League game at Daniel J. Clark Gym.

Hernandez not only finished with 7 points but was all over the court doing things that don’t necessarily show up in the box score.

“I was just trying to be the best version of myself and just trying to do everything I can to make a positive impact on the team and help us win,” he said.

It also helped that the Braves (15-9, 5-6 VVAL) were able to use their defense to get easy buckets and pull away in the third quarter, when they scored an astounding 36 points to extend a 25-21 halftime lead to 61-37.

“We started getting stops that turned into transition layups,” Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory explained. “So it all starts on the defensive end. When we’re able to do that, we just score easier.”

Meanwhile, Napa High head coach Joel Garcia once again pointed to his team’s rebounding woes as to why the game got out of hand.

“That’s been our trouble this whole season, and it really hurt us again tonight,” he said.

Justin-Siena had four scorers finish in double digits.

“Distributed scoring is huge, and we’ve got a lot of guys that can score,” Guillory said. “So getting consistent 10-plus-point efforts from four guys will go a long way in playoff time because there's going to be close games, so we’ve got to ensure that we’re running our stuff and getting good looks.”

Leading the way was junior Vince Jackson, who finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds.

High-energy junior Nate Spare finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

“Nate is a consummate energy guy, a great offensive rebounder who has uncanny timing with his jumps, great leaping ability, excellent touch around the rim,” Guillory pointed out. “When he can put it all together in a game like this, he's not only exciting to watch as a coach but helps us a ton.”

Travis Hightower (10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block) and Ma’el Blunt (10 points) were the other two scorers in double digits for the Braves.

Asher Cleary (9 points, 1 rebound), Nick Jeramaz (6 points, 5 rebounds), seniors Eric Gutierrez (5 points, 1 rebound) and Caden McDevitt (4 points, 4 rebounds), DJ Ryan (2 points, 5 rebounds), Orlando Martinez (2 points, 1 rebound) and Andrew Grimshaw (2 points) rounded out the Justin-Siena scoring attack. The Braves’ other senior was Robbie Sangiacomo.

Napa (2-23, 0-12 VVAL) was also led by seniors in their final game. Andrew Remboldt finished with a game-high 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, Tyler Oda had 11 points and 2 rebounds, and Dylan Newman closed his high school career with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“It's beautiful to see those guys work hard in their last game and just show the dedication,” Garcia said of his seniors, including Ross Cringan and Jacobpo Pizzinato. “All those guys, the sacrifices they made this season. We’re happy to see them go out with a bang.”

Sophomore point guard Miles MacPherson (11 points, 2 rebounds) and junior Jared Alvarado-Martinez (1 point, 1 rebound) rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies.

Justin-Siena will conclude its regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Petaluma, and then will find out its North Coast Section playoff fate Sunday.