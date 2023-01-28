Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Justin-Siena wipes out early Napa High lead in 69-46 rout

Travis Hightower is making a great case to be Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year.

Most of the time, a pair of 25-point performances will do that. After getting to that total Monday night against American Canyon, the 6-foot-7 senior erupted again on Friday night at Daniel J. Clark Gym to lead the Braves past visiting Napa High, 69-46, in a VVAL contest.

Hightower was able to do whatever he wanted out on the court on the way to 25 points, with 4 rebounds and a blocked shot.

“When Travis gets going, not that many people can really stop him,” Justin-Siena senior Vince Jackson said. “Whenever he gets going, we try to feed him the ball as much as we can.”

Hightower, a combo guard-forward, scored 14 points before intermission while also making a pair of free throws.

Justin-Siena (20-2, 9-0 VVAL) put the game out of reach very quickly. After getting down 6-2 at the start, they went on a 14-0 run that gave them a 16-6 lead. They then outscored the Grizzlies 7-5 in the final moments of the frame to lead 23-11 at the end of the first period.

The Braves also went on a 7-0 run at the end of the first half to carry a 39-19 lead into the break.

“I think Napa came prepared and they knocked down some threes. They’re a good shooting team, and that’s not surprising,” Justin-Siena head coach and athletic director George Nessman said. “I think their defense, their defense was sound, until we were able to open them up with some turnovers in the second half. Credit to them, they battled early, and we just have a little more firepower than them right now.”

With the exception of Hightower, the Braves had very balanced scoring.

Asher Cleary was the next leading scorer with 9 points and 5 rebounds. The senior guard did all of his scoring in the first half as well. Cleary also went 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Others scoring for the Braves were Jackson (8 points, 8 rebounds), Ma’el Blunt (8 points, 5 rebounds), Nate Spare (6 points), Dallas Logwood (6 points), Jaden Washington (5 points, 4 rebounds), and Nick Jeramaz (2 points, 1 rebound).

Napa (3-20, 1-8 VVAL) started the game looking like it had something to prove as it quickly jumped out to a 6-2 lead on the hosts.

“We talked about playing freely and aggressively, and I thought we did that early,” first-year Napa High head coach Carson Carattini said. “We took advantage of them giving us some opportunities early in the shot clock. We talk about playing at a tempo all the time. We want to start fast every night.”

It helped that junior guard Jayden Quintana was taking every open shot in the first half. He finished with a team-high 13 points, all of them coming in the first half.

“He’s been playing with me since March and he’s been able to adopt a lot of what I’m trying to teach him,” Carattini said of Quintana. “He’s very open-minded in terms of trying to grow his game. He just looked to be aggressive. He was being aggressive and they were giving him opportunities.”

Pietro Bonera added 10 points and 3 rebounds. The senior guard scored all points in the second half and made 5 of 6 free throws.

“I try to keep every guy engaged, and am encouraging them to continue to work so they're ready to play every night,” Carattini added. “So when they get their opportunity, they're just trying to do all the things that we teach and preach every day. (Bonera) has finally gotten to a point where I think he feels comfortable. You saw him play free and aggressive and he had some nice plays.”

Others scoring for Napa were Jared Martinez (8 points, 1 rebound), Sebastian Deibert (5 points), Eli Mindle (3 points, 3 rebounds), Elias Willmert (3 points, 2 rebounds), Damon Guerrero (2 points, 7 rebounds) and Finn McGrath (2 points).

Justin-Siena was to have a nonleague test at Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton on Saturday afternoon before getting the league bye on Monday and visiting Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Napa next visits American Canyon at 7 p.m. Monday.

Jackson honored for reaching milestone

Prior to tip-off, Jackson was honored by the school for scoring his 1,000th career point, which came with 5:02 left in the first quarter on Wednesday night of the Braves' 65-45 win at Vintage.

“Since it was against Vintage on the Vintage court, it felt good,” Jackson explained. “It feels really good.”

Jackson has been on the varsity for three years and was a Second Team All-VVAL selection last year. He was also an integral part of Justin-Siena’s run to the CIF Division 4 state championship game.

Justin-Siena JV 81, Napa 55

The Braves ran their win streak to nine games Friday night by beating another local rival.

Justin-Siena (15-7, 8-1 VVAL) outscored the Grizzlies in every quarter to cruise to the victory. The Braves led 22-10 after one quarter to immediately take control. To end the quarter, sophomore guard Alex Ruiz made a buzzer-beating shot from just inside of halfcourt.

Leading the Braves was Finn Machado. The guard went for a team-high of 17 points, with 9 of them coming in the second half. He made one shot from 3-point land and was perfect on his four free throws.

Ruiz ended the night with 16 points, scoring 8 in each half. He made his lone free throw and three shots from long range.

Josh Madayag finished with 14 points. The sophomore guard made four shots from beyond the arc and scored 8 points in the first half.

Justin Mangelson scored 12 points, 8 in the second half.

Others scoring for Justin-Siena were Xiano Oretega (8 points), Armani Vargas (6), Dylan Arnold (4) and Griffin Messenger (4).

Napa (7-14, 3-6 VVAL) was led by Patricio Buoncristiani, who finished with a game-high 18 points. The sophomore scored 10 points in the first half. He made four shots from beyond the arc.

Gael Bazounguissa finished with 13 points. The sophomore scored 10 points in the first half and made a pair of 3-pointers.

Others scoring for Napa were German Camacho Cruz (9 points), Henry MacPherson (7), Orion Seal (4), Aiden Faughn (2) and Henry Miller (2).

