Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Napa High bringing in basketball veteran Ali Thomas to lead program

The Napa High boys basketball program will have new leadership for the 2020-21 school year.
Following the April departure of Zack Cook, who took a coaching job at Napa Valley College after leading Napa High for four seasons, Napa High is in the process of finalizing the hire of Alejandro "Ali" Thomas, a veteran of the game who served as an assistant coach for St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco for the last six years.
Thomas’ hiring is still pending approval from the Napa Valley Unified School District but Napa High Principal Monica Ready said that the process could be finalized by the end of the month.
“We’re excited to welcome Coach Ali and his wife and his two young kids to our community and our program and I’m looking forward to his leadership over our entire program,” Ready said last week. “Excited to see what he can do supporting our student-athletes in basketball.”
Thomas has an extensive background in the sport. He was a star player in his prep days at St. Ignatius where he graduated from in 1997. As a senior, he was a Street & Smith honorable mention All-American before going on to play at the University of San Francisco, a Division I NCAA program, from 1997 to 2001.
Thomas played in every game for the Dons over his four seasons and finished his career with per-game averages of 10.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He was a prolific shooter and made 75 three-pointers his freshman season, which was a single-season school record at the time and currently sits second on the all-time program list. For his career, he shot 36.8 percent from deep in 118 games and scored 1,237 total points.
After graduating from USF, Thomas went on to play professionally overseas for about decade before returning to the Bay Area to begin his coaching career at San Francisco City College from 2012-2014, where he coached future first-round NBA Draft pick Delon Wright. After his stint at SFCC he joined the staff at St. Ignatius where he’s been ever since. He’s also coached a handful of youth and AAU teams in the Bay Area and has been working as a skills trainer since returning to California.
St. Ignatius, which plays in the extremely competitive West Catholic League, has been a perennial playoff team in the Central Coast Section. With Thomas on staff, they made the section playoffs every season, including winning the section title last year, and appeared the CIF State Playoffs four times.
Thomas’ tenure at St. Ignatius ended in March when his position in the athletic department was cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Thomas said he felt the timing was the right for a change.
“When I talked to the administration and they said they weren’t bringing me back I didn’t really ask why,” he said last week. “I was kind of ready, or that was kind of a sign for me to find a place where I can start my own program.”
Thomas will get that chance at Napa, a program looking to bounce back after a down 2019-20 season. A year removed from winning 23 games and going 12-0 in the inaugural season of the Vine Valley Athletic, the Grizzlies came back down to earth this past winter, going 7-19 overall and 3-9 in the VVAL.
Thomas said that Napa came onto his radar around April when he formally met local basketball legend Tony Prescott, a Vintage grad and former Napa Valley College assistant coach. The two had played each other during their time in San Francisco ProAm, where Thomas made a name for himself upon returning from overseas. Prescott, aware that Thomas was looking for a new gig, mentioned that Napa was on the hunt for a new head coach.
“At first my initial reaction was like ‘Napa? What?’ It wasn’t on my radar,” Thomas said. “I know that Prolific Prep is up there and that Napa does well in football but I didn’t really know much about Napa in general.”
But after learning more about the program, Thomas realized it was the kind of opportunity he was looking for. He was also the type of candidate that Napa High was looking for.
“We were thrilled we were able to offer him the job and even more thrilled when he accepted it,” said Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward.
Ready and Ward said that Thomas brings multiple things to the table that stood out to them. Ready specified what appealed to her was his combination of success at a larger program and his experience coaching multiple age levels along with Thomas’ background mentoring and supporting kids off the court.
“I think another thing that stood out for me was his intention and his ability to connect with families in the community,” Ready added. “He understands that’s an aspect of being a head coach, is engaging with families in the community.”
While Thomas will likely begin next season commuting to Napa from his home in Walnut Creek, he said he plans on being as present as he can in the community.
“I just don’t want to show up to Napa High School from 3 to 5 and then leave,” he said. “I want to check out the football games, support girls basketball, support baseball, just support the community because when you support the community I think that goes a long way.”
That’s part of why he became a coach in the first place, he said. It was the coaches and mentors he learned the game from as a kid growing up in San Francisco that motivated him to pursue a career in the sport long after his prep days were over.
“My overall philosophy is about player development, what’s best for the players, getting their minds right and their bodies right, making sure their skills are right,” Thomas said. “We want to play defense and run. Offensively it just depends on their skill set as far as what we’re going to do there. Definitely a hands-on approach throughout the whole program with the JVs as well as the freshmen."
"I watch a lot of film so I’ll be watching freshmen and JV and will definitely have a say with how we develop the program. I’m interested in the middle schoolers out there and being out in the community and going to watch kids who might possibly come to Napa.”
Thomas said last week that he had not yet been in contact with returning players because he was waiting for the board to formally approve his hiring. In the meantime, though, he has been watching film on all the Grizzlies games from last year to get a better idea of the team he’s inheriting.
While last season may have been disappointing, the Grizzlies are not short on talent. Returning players like Brayden Greenlee, Tyler Oda and Spencer Gorman should give Napa a good chance to compete in the VVAL this upcoming season.
Thomas is also still working on forming his coaching staff. He said he’ll be bringing in a strength and conditioning assistant coach who he worked with during his time as a skills trainer at Murray Athletic Development, but added that he’s still evaluating the program’s returning coaches.
While under normal circumstances, August may seem late to hire a new basketball coach, Thomas has time to plan out his staff and the rest of his program. The basketball season in the North Coast Section is scheduled to officially begin March 15 with the final date of competition slated to be May 29.
“We have the dates but we’re really doing some backward mapping to try to figure all of it out,” Ward said of Napa’s 2020-21 basketball season. “The schedule is going to be different than what he thought it was going to be and what Zack set up from last year. So we don’t really know what that is all going to look like at this moment. We know the season will be shorter but we know, if everything goes to plan, we will be able to play league. But there are still just so many question marks.”
Ready added that while off-season conditioning workouts have stopped for the time being, more news could be announced soon.
“We’re going to communicate more in September looking at how we support our student-athletes this fall and preparation,” she said. “That’s kind of where we’re at right now, that planning stage.”
Thomas said that once he’s formally introduced as head coach, he plans on implementing a virtual training system that has been successful in the past.
“There is a lot of uncertainty but I think there are a lot of really good opportunities to really spearhead the program,” he said. “I’ve been working with John Murray of Murray Athletic Development for the last six years and they’ve been working with Lincoln High School and doing Zoom workouts for the last 11 weeks. So they have a pretty good track record of really building athletic development during times when you can’t get into a gym or into a weight room.
"So I’m going to partner with them and launch our Zoom program until we can have contact with the kids.”
