Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Napa High bringing in basketball veteran Ali Thomas to lead program

Thomas said last week that he had not yet been in contact with returning players because he was waiting for the board to formally approve his hiring. In the meantime, though, he has been watching film on all the Grizzlies games from last year to get a better idea of the team he’s inheriting.

While last season may have been disappointing, the Grizzlies are not short on talent. Returning players like Brayden Greenlee, Tyler Oda and Spencer Gorman should give Napa a good chance to compete in the VVAL this upcoming season.

Thomas is also still working on forming his coaching staff. He said he’ll be bringing in a strength and conditioning assistant coach who he worked with during his time as a skills trainer at Murray Athletic Development, but added that he’s still evaluating the program’s returning coaches.

While under normal circumstances, August may seem late to hire a new basketball coach, Thomas has time to plan out his staff and the rest of his program. The basketball season in the North Coast Section is scheduled to officially begin March 15 with the final date of competition slated to be May 29.