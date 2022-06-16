Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Napa High makes longtime trainer Carattini a first-time varsity head coach

Carson Carattini has been in Napa for a decade as a strength and conditioning coach working with basketball teams, but he never played the sport in high school.

He played baseball and golf in high school, which was Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose his first two years and Charlotte Latin School in North Carolina his last two. He graduated in 2001.

He returned the Bay Area to attend San Jose State University, where he earned a sociology degree. He didn’t play a sport in college, but he did begin coaching basketball in those years.

Twenty years later, he’s a high school varsity boys basketball coach for the first time — at Napa High.

Grizzlies Athletic Director Darci Ward announced the hiring to the Register last month.

The first teams Carattini coached were the girls and boys in grades 5-8 at Harker School in Saratoga from 2003-2008.

“I started coaching as an after-school job in college,” he said. “I’ve been a huge hoops fan since I was 8. My roommate at SJSU was on the team, and we started coaching the San Jose Eagles together. That got me a high school job at Woodside. Never looked back.”

The Eagles were the AAU team they coached from 2007-2010. Other AAU teams he coached were the Northside Elite from 2010-2013, the Napa Valley Basketball Alliance in 2013-14; Legends Hoops in Napa from 2015-18, the North Bay Basketball Academy from 2019-21, and in 2022 the 707 Premier team, which finished sixth in the Varsity Showcase.

At Woodside from 2008-11, Carattini was the freshman boys head coach, JV boys head coach and varsity boys assistant coach. From 2011-12 at Novato High, he was the JV head coach and varsity assistant coach. From 2013-15, he was a men’s assistant coach at Cañada College in Redwood City.

“The coaching experience got me hired as an assistant group trainer, and then I did continuing education for group training. That got me the job as strength and conditioning coach at Cañada College,” he said. “My friend from Woodside was hired there and wanted me to come in and help with culture building and be the strength and conditioning coach.”

Carattini was the Napa High JV boys head coach in 2014-15 and a Napa Valley College men’s assistant coach from 2015-22.

He also coached at Optimist Youth Basketball clinics and St. Helena Montessori School.

Carattini was the strength and conditioning coach from 2013-15 at Cañada, from 2016-21 at Napa Valley College, and at Prolific Prep in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

He did personal and group training from 2012-18 at Fitness/Athletic Revolution Napa, where he said he interned for three months and apprenticed for a year. He was a trainer at Napa Sports Association from 2018-19 and has been self-employed since.

“Currently, I’m still personal and group training; mostly basketball, but I have other clients as well,” he said. “I’m in the process of getting certified to be a substitute teacher at NHS in the fall. I’m getting my master’s degree in exercise science in August. That’s part of the bigger plan to teach and coach.”

It's been only three years since Napa won a league title, in the first year of the Vine Valley Athletic League. It seems longer, considering the Grizzlies have gone 11-51 since then. But Carattini thinks Ward keeps the school’s basketball culture healthy.

Ward was her alma mater’s girls head coach from 2003-18, guiding Napa High to nine Monticello Empire League championships, a 122-38 league record and a 295-149 overall record with many CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearances.

“I’ve known her since I got a chance to work at Napa High under Scott Blunt,” he said of Napa High’s varsity boys head coach from 2010-16. “She was running a top-notch program at that time. I’ve always had a lot of respect for what she was doing in her time at NHS. Not to mention, her dad (former Napa High boys head coach Denny Lewis) is a legend in Napa. I’ve only met him once, but his reputation precedes him.

“Since then, she and I have crossed paths a number of times carting our kids to and from weekend activities. We’ve always talked hoops and family, so we have a very candid relationship. I knew, coming in, Darci would give me a ton of support and she was great in my first few weeks. We’ve talked about wanting to build something everyone can be proud of. I think we have a very similar vision for the future of the program. It feels good to know there is support in important places. It doesn’t happen everywhere you go.”

Carattini said he’s received “nothing but enthusiasm and excitement” from players and parents.

“I think there is a large group of kids that really enjoy playing basketball and are very eager to learn,” he said. “I’m excited to work with so many student athletes that are willing to work hard and be coachable. A winning culture goes beyond amassing talent. I think you really need to have everyone bought in and striving to get better every day. I think we have that, so I’m excited.

“Having coached a Napa High player five straight years at NVC, I know there is a lot of past and recent alumni who would love to see Napa High succeed again. We’ve already had a couple of alumni come out and talk with the team. We’re also teaming up with the girls program to put on a really fun alumni event this upcoming season. Overall, I’ve gotten nothing but support and enthusiasm thus far; I’m looking forward to adding to an already strong culture.”

“Team ball” is how Carattini summed up his style of play.

“On offense we’re going to space the court and find ways to get the most out of each guy. I think there are some weapons here that can be really deadly if used correctly,” he said. “Defensively, one of my assistants put it well: ‘We want to make our opponents uncomfortable.’ The specifics will vary from opponent to opponent, but the theme will remain the same. I think when things are going right for us, we will control tempo, play physical, and share the basketball.”

He said Michael Sedgley will be the lead assistant coach and JV head coach, and Jairo Garcia will be the second assistant coach.

Carattini said he likes the group coming back that will lead his first team of varsity Grizzlies.

“They’re hungry,” he said. “Motor, passion and work ethic are some of those intangibles that I always looked for while recruiting at the JC level. I think we have a number of guys with those qualities, I can work with that. They have skill and they understand the basics of the game. Sometimes when you have a blank canvas, that’s when you can create your best artwork.”

Carattini and his wife, Katherine, will celebrate their 12th anniversary in July. They have two sons — Conall, 7, and Clyde, 5.

