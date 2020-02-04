The Napa High boys basketball team avenged last month’s overtime home loss with a defensive-minded 39-33 road in Justin-Siena’s Senior Night game Monday.
Leading the Grizzlies were Brayden Greenlee (11 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds), Danny Ruiz (8 points, 4 rebounds), Tyler Oda (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists) and Jack Giguiere (4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals).
Napa (7-16, 3-6 VVAL) was to visit American Canyon (9-10, 4-4 VVAL) on Tuesday night.
Vincent Jackson had 11 points to lead Justin-Siena (9-14, 2-7 VVAL), which next visits Sonoma Valley on Friday night.
The Dragons (14-8, 6-2 VVAL), in their fifth season under head coach Mike Boles, will first take a seven-game win streak into Wednesday night’s showdown at first-place Vintage (14-9, 7-2 VVAL). Boles was a very successful varsity girls head coach at Justin-Siena who led the Braves’ varsity boys in 2014-15 before taking the Dragons’ helm.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena 43, Napa 33
The Braves hosted Napa in a game Monday that was closely fought until the final buzzer. Justin-Siena led just 11-10 after one quarter, but led by 10 points at halftime. The Grizzlies came out with more energy and pressure in the second half and whittled their deficit down to single digits, but the Braves got their lead back to 10 by the end.
Morgan Hoban led Justin-Siena with 18 points, his timely and accurate 3-point shooting spreading the court and opening things up for teammates Nathan Spare (13 points) and Dalen Tinsley (10 points) to rebound and score inside.