Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep hiring former Division I coach Mark Phelps as head coach

Prolific Prep will be welcoming in its third head coach in as many years for its upcoming season.
Mark Phelps, who has 23 years of experience coaching at the NCAA Division I level, will be leading The Crew into their 2020-21 season.
“I am very excited to join the Prolific Prep program,” Phelps said via text message on Monday. “What Jeremy (Russotti) and Philippe (Doherty) have built in such a short time is nothing short of amazing. I’m very much looking forward to partnering with Justine Leonie and the Napa Christian school staff in serving our players academically and I’m also thrilled to be able to work with the talented basketball staff that Phil and Jeremy have assembled at Prolific Prep.”
Phelps brings an extensive basketball background to Napa. During his 23 years in the NCAA Division I college coaching ranks Phelps was known for his skill development and success on the recruiting trail.
“Prolific Prep is ecstatic that Mark Phelps will be its next head coach and the players in the program are beyond lucky to have such an accomplished and intelligent coach as their head coach,” said Prolific Prep co-founder Philippe Doherty in a press release Monday. “Our players at Prolific Prep will receive an enormous amount of NCAA Division I experience that they will be the most college-ready high school players in the United States.”
Outgoing head coach Joey Fuca, who helped guide Prolific Prep to 31 wins and the program’s first Grind Session National Championship last season, is leaving to pursue another opportunity, he confirmed to the Register last week.
“Coach Joey comes from a fantastic lineage of coaching in his family and simply did a phenomenal job this past year at Prolific Prep,” Doherty said. “His passion, enthusiasm, intellect, commitment, laser focus on the guys, ability to teach, mentor, and lead translated into quite simply, the most remarkable season in Prolific Prep’s six-year history. This past year was a once in a lifetime type of season with so many individual and team accomplishments.
“Joey has a fantastic future in this sport, and at his young age will have the opportunity to coach both in the NBA and NCAA Division 1. Coach Joey will be missed but we will have a close eye on his next venture because it will be special.”
With Fuca at the helm, The Crew put together their best season in program history in 2019-20. They won a program-record 31 games and ended the year by winning the first Grind Session title in program history. They also received their first invitation to the GEICO National Championships but the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, cutting short the prep season.
Under Fuca, Prolific Prep also boasted arguably its best class of talent ever. The Crews’ class of 2020 featured two McDonald’s All-Americans in Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech signee) and had four other players in Coleman Hawkins (Illinois signee), Frank Anselem (Syracuse signee), Mawot Mag (Rutgers signee) and Saba Gigiberia (Georgia Tech signee) sign with Division I colleges.
Green, a consensus top-3 player in the country as a senior, chose to forego college and instead signed with a new G-League team that will be composed of other top high school recruits in the country.
While the program is losing heaps of talent with this outgoing class, it’s already reloaded with several high-profile transfers to add to an already skilled group of returning players.
So far, Prolific Prep has announced two new players transferring into the program for the upcoming season: Arterio Morris, a five-star guard from Texas and a Memphis commit, and Kamari Lands, a four-star forward from Indiana.
They’ll pair up with returners like Jordan Pope, Mike Sharavjamts and Mouhamed Gueye for this upcoming season.
Doherty said that more information about the 2020-21 season for Prolific Prep and the Grind Session will be released soon.
High school basketball seasons in dozens of states across the country have been altered or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Doherty said that Prolific Prep, an independent program, will be starting its season in November but did not offer more details.
Phelps will bring a level of coaching experience to Prolific Prep not seen in the program’s brief history.
He got his coaching career starting in 1990 as a high school coach in Virginia and experienced great success for six years before becoming the Director of Basketball Operations at North Carolina State University where he stayed until 2000. From 2000 to 2006, Phelps was an assistant coach for NC State during a stretch when the Wolfpack appeared in five consecutive NCAA Tournaments.
After his stint in Raleigh, Phelps joined the staff at Arizona State University, where he coached and trained NBA superstar James Harden, for two years before landing a head coaching job at Drake University. He coached he Bulldogs from 2008 to 2013 and won more games in his first four years than any other coach in program history.
After his departure from Drake, Phelps was an assistant for the University of Missouri (2013-2014) and Marquette University (2014-15) before joining Sean Miller’s staff at the University of Arizona in 2015. Miller and Phelps were both on staff at NC State together.
Phelps was a key recruiter for the Wildcats and helped the program land future NBA players like Lauri Markkanen, Deandre Ayton and Alonzo Trier among other top-rated prep players.
Phelps’ tenure at the University of Arizona came to an unceremonious end in when the university alleged that he committed an NCAA violation and suspended him in February 2019. The university did not fire him but chose not to renew his contract after it expired at the end of June later that year. ESPN reported that the violation was regarding the academic transcripts of former recruit Shareef O’Neal.
Phelps has maintained his innocence and later argued that neither the school nor NCAA offered evidence that he broke an NCAA rule. Phelps’ attorney, Donald Maurice Jackson, claimed that the university was guilty of defamation in a statement released on his final day under contract with the school.
“In short, the University of Arizona’s `termination hearing’ was a pre-textual effort to garner potentially reduced penalties for anticipated NCAA infractions unrelated to coach Phelps,” Jackson wrote. “As a direct result of the defamatory statements by University of Arizona representatives, coach Phelps has been rendered virtually unemployable in collegiate basketball despite the fact that no specific violations of NCAA legislation or institutional policy were alleged, much less proven, against him.”
Since leaving Arizona, Phelps has not held another college job and has worked as a skills trainer and AAU coach.
“Coach Phelps is an incredible basketball trainer and the Napa Valley will now have the opportunity to train every week with Coach Phelps, 5 days a week,” Doherty wrote in his statement. “Coach Phelps can flat out coach, is an elite trainer, and one of the more well-respected college coaches in the country.”
Phelps will be moving to the Napa area with his wife Alissa and his two children, Owen, 11, and Laney, 9.
“My family and I count it a privilege to become part of the great people and outstanding community of the Napa Valley and I’m looking forward to coaching and serving the talented young men in the Prolific Prep Program,” he said.”
Watch now: The dangers of dry thunderstorms during wildfire season
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!