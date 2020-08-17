Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep hiring former Division I coach Mark Phelps as head coach

Outgoing head coach Joey Fuca, who helped guide Prolific Prep to 31 wins and the program’s first Grind Session National Championship last season, is leaving to pursue another opportunity, he confirmed to the Register last week.

“Coach Joey comes from a fantastic lineage of coaching in his family and simply did a phenomenal job this past year at Prolific Prep,” Doherty said. “His passion, enthusiasm, intellect, commitment, laser focus on the guys, ability to teach, mentor, and lead translated into quite simply, the most remarkable season in Prolific Prep’s six-year history. This past year was a once in a lifetime type of season with so many individual and team accomplishments.

“Joey has a fantastic future in this sport, and at his young age will have the opportunity to coach both in the NBA and NCAA Division 1. Coach Joey will be missed but we will have a close eye on his next venture because it will be special.”

With Fuca at the helm, The Crew put together their best season in program history in 2019-20. They won a program-record 31 games and ended the year by winning the first Grind Session title in program history. They also received their first invitation to the GEICO National Championships but the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, cutting short the prep season.