Prolific Prep

Nimari Burnett hits two free throws down the stretch for Prolific Prep against Ridge View in Columbia, South Carolina on Dec. 20.

 Rick Manahan Photography

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian avenged last month's first loss of the season with a 69-62 victory over La Lumiere on Saturday night in the Hoop Hall East showcase at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass.

Senior guard Jalen Green led the Crew (20-2) with 26 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point line, and a 10 of 10 night from the free-throw line.

Senior power forward Coleman Hawkins – who had missed a 63-59 loss to La Lumiere, Prolific’s Prep’s first defeat of the season, at a South Carolina showcase on Dec. 21 due to injury – had 14 points, going 2 of 2 from the outside arc.

Senior guard Nimari Burnett scored 16 points, going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Prolific Prep was without 7-foot-1 Saba Gigiberia and 6-foot-10 Frank Anselem because of the flu. The Crew were also missing 6-foor-11 sophomore Mouhamed Gueye, who has been out for 10 days with an injury.

Coupled with Friday’s 84-78 win over Huntington Prep in Ohio, Prolific Prep beat two Top 20 teams in a span of 48 hours in two states.

The Crew will host their Crush in the Valley showcase Friday through Sunday at Solano Community College.

