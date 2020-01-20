Prolific Prep of Napa Christian avenged last month's first loss of the season with a 69-62 victory over La Lumiere on Saturday night in the Hoop Hall East showcase at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass.
Senior guard Jalen Green led the Crew (20-2) with 26 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point line, and a 10 of 10 night from the free-throw line.
Senior power forward Coleman Hawkins – who had missed a 63-59 loss to La Lumiere, Prolific’s Prep’s first defeat of the season, at a South Carolina showcase on Dec. 21 due to injury – had 14 points, going 2 of 2 from the outside arc.
Senior guard Nimari Burnett scored 16 points, going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
You have free articles remaining.
Prolific Prep was without 7-foot-1 Saba Gigiberia and 6-foot-10 Frank Anselem because of the flu. The Crew were also missing 6-foor-11 sophomore Mouhamed Gueye, who has been out for 10 days with an injury.
Coupled with Friday’s 84-78 win over Huntington Prep in Ohio, Prolific Prep beat two Top 20 teams in a span of 48 hours in two states.
The Crew will host their Crush in the Valley showcase Friday through Sunday at Solano Community College.