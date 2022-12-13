Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep stars sign with D-I schools

N’Famara Dabo is a rarity for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian players in that he’s spent all four years of high school with the same boys basketball program.

The 6-foot-8 power forward-center needed four years with Prolific Prep co-founders Philippe Doherty and Jeremy Russotti just to learn the game after coming to the United States from the West African country of Guinea.

“I didn’t know how to play basketball when I came here. I played one year of basketball before I moved here in 2018,” he admitted. “I used to play soccer, as a defender, and then I started growing and I couldn’t play soccer anymore so I tried basketball.”

One of Prolific Prep’s proudest success stories, Dabo was one of four seniors from the Napa-based hoop academy to sign national letters of intent to continue their careers at the NCAA Division I level with power conference schools on the last day of the first national signing period on Nov. 16.

Dabo signed with Brown University of the Ivy League, while 6-1 point guard Aden Holloway signed with Auburn University of the Southeastern Conference, 6-foot point guard Trey Green signed with Xavier University of the Big East Conference, and 6-foot-10 power forward-center Michael Nwoko signed with the University of Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dabo and the Crew are all about basketball in high school.

“We don’t do dances here, just school and basketball. We have some fun, but not a lot,” he said. “Going to Washington D.C. was fun, though. We saw the White House, all this stuff I used to see on TV.”

They play two weekends a year in the Bay Area but otherwise playing outside the state, mostly on the other side of the country. Doherty said he likes to have them play in tournaments near their hometowns so their families can watch them play. Because Nwoko grew up in Toronto, they even played in Canada this season.

That was interesting for Dabo, who needed a “visiting visa,” Doherty said, and found it almost as hard to leave the U.S. as it was to enter.

“Dabo grew up in Guinea and usually less than 5% of visas are accepted to come here,” Doherty said during his speech at the signing ceremony. “The consular office in Guinea was actually closed for three years during the previous administration, but Congressman Mike Thompson was able to call the U.S. Embassy to get it open so Dabo could get interviewed.

“Despite that, there was very little chance he could get a visa. Fortunately for him, he’s one of the nicest kids in the world. He was able to get an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa in August (2019). But they didn’t call him for three months, which was very odd, so he had to re-interview. He’s never had a B in four years here. He’s a fantastic human being, and he’s lucky that he’s put himself in a position to be successful and he will be attending one of the eight Ivy League institutions.”

Visas haven’t been the biggest hurdles for Dabo, Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi said.

“Dabo has one of the most incredible stories of resilience fighting through adversity in his personal life, so anything that you throw at him on the court is easy compared to what he's already gone through,” the 25-year-old coach said after the ceremony. “His dad died when he was 3 and his mom just passed away last June due to their Third World country not having enough dialysis machines. Every month we would send money so that she could get on a machine and one month, because of a bridge malfunction, the machine didn't get to her and she passed away.

“You make him run, you make him work out, whatever you make him do, he conquers it with a big heart and with great resolve because of what he's gone through. He’s really gifted and getting better. But the odds of him being here and the odds of him attending an Ivy League school, I mean, you could make a Hollywood movie about it. That's why we're all involved in the sport anyway, to help increase opportunities, and help use basketball to become a vehicle to help change these kids’ lives, and he has done that. He has totally done that.”

Dabo said he enjoys the traveling lifestyle of Prolific Prep players, one that will only get more hectic as they move on to big colleges and even the NBA.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s tiring, but that’s the life we chose and you’ve got to be ready for the next level. I’ve improved a lot, everything. My shooting has improved a lot.”

Bernardi is the fourth head coach Dabo has played for in Napa. Dabo said he’s different from the rest in that he uses the modern tool of analytics to advise players, such as on where they should shoot from to have the best accuracy.

Dabo said he lives with an American Canyon host family, that of Michael and Gwendolyn Hill.

“They’re really nice and they treat me like their kid,” he said. “It’s nice to have them. After my career, I want to go back home (to Guinea) and do something special.”

Nwoko, who is of Nigerian heritage, was born in Houston and raised in Toronto, but played for Bernardi in North Carolina before coming to Napa last season.

“Michael showed up in North Carolina with zero scholarship offers, having never played in a high school game before, but he’s come a long way in the last two years,” Bernardi said. “He’s put himself in a position to be a nationally ranked player. He was 6-10 when we got him, but he did not look (250 pounds) like he looks right now. That’s a credit to his hard work and his work ethic.”

Doherty, referring to Nwoko by his nickname, said in his speech that the towering player has raised the bar at Prolific Prep.

“Our staff things Curly is one of the best big men in the entire country,” Doherty said. “He has ascended, ascended, ascended since the spring and summer. His confidence is peaking, and he is an elite student who is going into the engineering program at Miami, which is a private institution with very, very good academics. Many schools were recruiting him. Fortunately for our, our head coach, Ryan Bernardi, coached him in high school last year along with Coach Caleb (Vandenburg) and Coach Matt (Handy), so we’re very fortunate that Coach Bernardi brought a plus-one to our Christmas party as a player. That bond they have is going to allow this team to be successful because he’s such an integral part of our success.”

Nwoko enjoyed his visit to the Miami campus.

“It’s a great place, great environment, great culture, great coach, great players. Everything was just perfect. That’s why I wanted to be there. I saw myself with the ‘Canes,” he said. “I visited Providence, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, and also had offers from UCLA, Tennessee and Texas A&M. I had I had other schools out there, other options, out there, but I felt the school that wanted me the most was Miami.”

He was asked what it’s been like preparing for big-time college ball with a team based on peaceful Pine Street in quiet Napa.

“It's definitely different because I’m used to growing up in big areas and cities, but it’s been a smooth transition,” he said. “I feel like having great teammates and having a great coach and a well-run organization has helped a lot. We travel a lot, practicing on the road and stuff like that. So this is getting us ready for the next level and I highly appreciate that. I enjoy the lifestyle. It's very fun. Plans can change at any time so you’ve got to be ready for adversity and diversity.”

He said he’s still working on his shooting the most.

“I’ve not been shooting as much as I should be. I’ll definitely be working on it because being 6-foot-10, 250 pounds in the ACC, there's not a lot of people that big, anywhere. So if I can add shooting to my game you can’t stop me. You can’t stop me now.”

Green and Holloway both grew up in the basketball mecca of Charlotte, N.C., so coming to Napa was a big adjustment.

“I wanted to get better and prepare myself for my freshman year in college, so I felt like it was the right move to make,” Green said. “I’m blessed and I’m thankful to make it.”

Green has played for a different team each year of high school. Last year it was Lincoln Academy in Branson, Missouri. As a sophomore, he played for Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina, and as a freshman at North Carolina public school that’s since changed its name to Chambers.

“We’re kind of basketball-oriented here, and it gets you ready for the next level and learn how to prioritize being in school and getting the schoolwork done. But it gets you ready for that level of travel, practice, working out, so it prepares you in a different way than a public school.”

Green said he loves in a “team house” near Napa High School that’s just eight minutes from Napa Christian.

“The coaches look out for us and feed us. If we want to come to the gym, the coaches will bring us food that they ordered or cooked,” he said.

Green plans to major in business at Xavier “so I can get familiar with that language, outside of basketball,” and has looks forward to playing for the school in Cincinnati, Ohio since his visit.

“It kind of reminded me of Charlotte, of home,” he said. “I met a couple of the players who are there now and I love Coach (Sean) Miller. He came from Arizona a year prior and he's looking to turn Xavier around in his first year there. The 2023 class will be his first recruits, so we’re looking to make an impact when he comes in.”

Bernardi is glad Green is on his team now.

“I had the pleasure, or maybe displeasure, of coaching against Trey twice and losing both games,” he said. “So we said Man, we might as well have him on our team so we can win. Trey is a really accomplished high school basketball player and hoping to add the one thing he doesn't have on his resume yet, which is a national championship this year.”

Holloway said he’s known Green “since first grade, maybe kindergarten” and that they love playing with other standouts.

“The space that Prolific Prep provides, the competition in practices every day, just gets you better,” he said. “It’s been amazing seeing all the talent around you, making each other great. It’s definitely new to start off, a little weird and nerve-wracking, but the more you do something, the more you get comfortable with it.”

Holloway got his start at Covenant Day, a private school in Charlotte, and then played last year for a 21-5 La Lumiere team from La Porte, Indiana that qualified for the GEICO Nationals. He said he visited Auburn University three or four times before calling it his next home.

“I really loved the family aspect of everything,” he said. “I felt I could trust all the coaching staff, all the players. It’s just a family environment and that’s what I value most. I just need to work on my physicality, being more of a vocal leader, and on-ball defense. Those are the three main things.”

Bernardi said Holloway was the first player to commit to Prolific Prep under its new regime.

“He’s kind of the face of our team this year; he wears that hat really well. He's a very charismatic kid and a really, really good player,” the coach said. “Auburn’s system allows their guards a lot of freedom, so he should do really well there.”

Doherty noted in his speech that Holloway participated in the USA Basketball mini-camp, “where most of the best seniors are competing for all-star teams in the spring,” and participated in the NBA 100 Camp this past summer. “This summer, Trey also led his club team to the most prestigious AAU title that the United States currently has, the EYBL (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League) Championship. He was named MVP, but Trey wasn’t even a starter on that team.

“Both Trey and Aden were top three in 3-point percentage in the EYBL. Aden has also been very successful in his AAU program, playing with Michael (Nwoko) on Team CP3 with great success. He’ll be in the SEC next year and probably be playing against one of our former classmates and former McDonald’s All-American, Amari Burnett, who is at Alabama.”