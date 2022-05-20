Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep's Pope still won't be far away, at Oregon State

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program with many players from out of state or overseas that plays in tournaments across the country to get exposure to major colleges, doesn’t get many players from the Bay Area.

Jordan Pope is one of those few.

Since he transferred from Freedom High in Oakley as a sophomore, Pope has been a rising star for Prolific Prep. His name will only get bigger now that he's signed with Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference, a conference that seen quite a number of Prolific Prep signees this year.

Pope signed back on April 15, the first day of the spring signing period, but was honored during a ceremony on Tuesday at Napa Christian with two teammates who also recently signed – Mor Seck with the University of Hawaii and Jacob Labounty with Highline College, a school in the Seattle area that competes in the largest community college conference in the United States.

Pope, a 6-foot-2 guard and team captain his third year in the program, helped lead Prolific Prep to a 26-7 overall record – including a regular-season Grind Session championship and a semifinal appearance in the GEICO Nationals.

Pope had a game-high 23 points with five 3-pointers as Prolific Prep defeated the No. 1 team in the country, Sunrise Christian of Kansas, 59-56 in the GEICO quarterfinals. Prolific Prep lost in the semifinals to the country’s No. 3 team, Link Academy of Missouri, 59-53. Both games were played without Prolific Prep's McDonald's All-Americans, Adem Bona and MJ Rice.

Pope played the fourth-most games in Prolific Prep history and finished as the program’s fourth-leading all-time scorer. He played in 109 games during his Prolific Prep career, and his three teams had a combined record of 92-17.

Of the many standout games Pope had over his career Prolific Prep, the best one may have been when he was just as sophomore. He nailed a 3-pointer as time was winding down in the quarterfinals of the Grind Session World Championships against Central Pointe Christian, sending the game into overtime. The Crew went to post a victory that carried it to the Grind Session title in its third straight invitation to the tournament.

Now he’ll be tasked with helping turn around an Oregon State program that finished 3-28 overall and 1-19 in the Pac-12 this winter. The Beavers, under eighth-year head coach Wayne Tinkle, were winless against California opponents.

But Pope’s looking forward to it.

“Although the Beavers had a unfortunate season last year, it didn’t create any doubt in my mind about the potential they have and where I see myself fitting in right away,” he said. “I believe in Coach Tinkle and the rest of his staff and I have since Day 1 of them recruiting me, and I personally feel that this situation can be extremely promising.”

Pope said he also looks forward to living in another state, but not too far from home.

“I’m very interested in the state of Oregon and think highly of the setting and environment the school and city of Corvallis has to offer,” he said. “Playing in the Pac-12 Conference was a dream of mine growing up as a kid, and now the perfect opportunity and situation is here.

“I see myself being able to make an instant impact on the team with such skills I’m blessed with and feel that I can help win games for the program. I also believe that this is the best situation for myself and my development as a ball player and will put me in position to chase my dream individually. I know I’ll have the trust and support from everyone there if I do what I’m supposed to do and most importantly they provide a great education that most kids might not be able to get.”

He thanked “the city and people of Napa” and Prolific co-founders and co-directors Philippe Doherty and Jeremy Russotti. He also thanked the hosts who allowed him to live close to campus, the Franzino family and Rachel Phillips, as well as “the Prolific Prep program, all of Napa Christian, and all my teammates I’ve been blessed to play with.

“The last three years I’ve spent in Napa have been none other than incredible and unforgettable and I’ll forever be grateful for all the help and guidance I’ve been given from everyone around me. The relationships I’ve created while being here in Napa and my peers pushing me every single day and demanding excellence from me and for accepting me since Day 1 and allowing me to be myself has helped me grow into the person, player and human I am today.”

“Napa, and the Prolific Prep program has opened so many doors for me and given me once-in-a-lifetime experiences and I’ll forever appreciate that because I know most people especially where I’m from don’t get such opportunities or privileges that I’ve been blessed with. I’m excited for what the future holds for me and I’m looking forward to my next chapter up at Oregon State University. It’s been a crazy ride. Go Beavers.”

Billy McKnight, who returned for a second stint as Prolific Prep head coach this winter, said Pope is a legitimate combo-guard who can play both on and off the ball and will offer flexibility in Tinkle’s lineups.

“He’s consistent on and off the floor with his work ethic, willingness to sacrifice for his team, and commitment to winning above all else,” McKnight said of Pope. “He is one of the best spot-up shooters in the country, with deep effortless range. His IQ, unselfishness, shooting, and ability to defend will allow him to contribute right away at Oregon State. We are extremely happy for Jordan to be headed to Corvallis and want to congratulate Coach Tinkle and assistant coach Marlon Stewart on his commitment.”

Tinkle hopes Pope can help lead Oregon State to its sixth winning season under his watch this fall.

"Jordan is a true leader at the point guard position. He brings a level of competitiveness on both ends of the floor that sets the tone for the team,” the coach said. “He's not afraid to guard the opponent's best players and never backs down from a challenge. Offensively, he is a willing playmaker who can also shoot and score the ball.

“He plays with a passion that will make Beaver Nation proud. We're very excited to be adding him and his incredible family to ours."

Doherty said Pope helped put the Crew on the map.

“Jordan was a part of many firsts at Prolific Prep – the first three teams to get GEICO Nationals invites, the first team to win a Grind Session championship, the first TV show, and the first team on ESPN in program history.

“He is a fantastic young man who everyone wants to be around because his positive energy is infectious and he gets along with everybody. He is one of the better players to ever come out of Prolific Prep because he accomplished so much in his three-year career here. He was part of some of the best teams in program history and had a major impact on all 3 teams he played on.”

“Jordan was a joy to have these past three years. He was a team player who did many things for his team and is probably one of the best shooters in the country. He plays two positions and will help Oregon State immediately next year because of his versatility and ability to make shots.”

According to oregonlive.com, former University of Portland head coach Eric Reveno will become the associate head coach for Oregon State, joining assistant Marlon Stewart, after Reveno’s predecessor and another assistant were shown the door.

“Coach Tinkle, Coach Reveno and Coach Stewart are getting a well-rounded young man who is ready to play immediately and for the past three years has played and practiced with some of the best players in the country, and played against the best players in the country,” Doherty said of Pope. “I think it is a great fit because Jordan is a well-rounded, two-way player who will bring experience and leadership to the guard position at Oregon State.”

Russotti said Pope will be missed and remembered as one of the program’s biggest success stories.

“Jordan represented the program with the utmost class and was held in such high regard by his peers, coaches, and teachers because he is a fantastic young man,” he said. “Jordan was a major part of all three Prolific Prep teams he has played on in his career and was a key component and brought immense value on the floor. There are not many two-way guards like Jordan in the country with his leadership qualities, his intelligence and his talent. I am proud of him because he truly got better each and every year and embraced competition.

“Think about some of Jordan’s teammates over the years at Prolific Prep – from Jalen Green, to Nimari Burnett, to Coleman Hawkins, to Nate Bittle, to Fallou Cisse, to Mouhamed Gueye, to Adem Bona, to Tre White, to MJ Rice – Jordan was a major part of these teams and along with his teammates has set the bar extremely high for the next Prolific Prep teams.”

