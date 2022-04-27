Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep's Seck signs with Hawaii

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian senior Mor Seck signed a national letter of intent on Monday to continue his basketball journey with the University of Hawaii’s NCAA Division program.

The 7-foot center from Africa helped lead the Crew to a 26-7 overall record, a regular-season Grind Session championship and a semifinal appearance in the GEICO National Championship.

In the latter, Prolific Prep defeated the No. 1 team in the country, Sunrise Christian of Kansas, 59-56 in the quarterfinals before losing to No. 3 Link Academy of Missouri, 59-53. Both games were played without Prolific Prep’s McDonald's All-Americans, Adem Bona and MJ Rice.

Billy McKnight, who returned for a second stint as Prolific Prep head coach this winter before stepping down to pursue college coaching opportunities, said Seck is getting better every season.

“Mor is relatively new to the game of basketball, having only played for four years. He was our most improved player this year and showed his growth with a dominating defensive performance in our first-round GEICO National Championship win over Sunrise Christian with 5 blocks and 2 charges taken.

He shows good touch at the free-throw line and is still just scratching the surface of his long-term offensive potential. With a 7-foot-6 wingspan, his energy and IQ should earn him minutes right away as a defensive difference-maker. We are so excited to see him progress in his basketball career at a program like Hawaii and are excited to see his continued growth.”

Seck recognizes it’s taken a village to get him to this point so early in his career.

“I want to thank my mom and dad, who are back in Senegal and raised me so I could get the opportunity to come to the USA to get educated and further my basketball opportunities,” he said. “I want to thank God, because without him none of this could have been possible.”

He thanked the coaches at his first high school, DME Academy in Port Orange, Florida, especially head coach Daniel Mondragon, “who welcomed me to the USA back when I was a young freshman coming to the USA for the first time.”

He also thanked coaches Joey Curtin and Danny Curtin of Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, where he played his sophomore season and helped the Crusaders go 23-5 with two North Coast Section Division I playoff wins. They were supposed to play De La Salle in the semifinals before a Riordan parent tested positive for coronavirus and they withdrew from the tournament for safety reasons, according to a Los Angeles Times story.

“I spent thousands of hours improving my game since basketball was so new to me. The Archbishop Riordan High School community really welcomed me with open arms and made my transition to California a great transition,” Seck said.

“I want to thank my entire Prolific Prep at Napa Christian family who helped me prepare for college and my next step in life. My host parents, Janice and Jon Clifton, will be my extended family for life. They took care of me like I was their son. I am so thankful of their family's generosity, love, and care for me. Their daughter, Jennifer Washington, and grandkids Jaden, Jordan and Jenica will be my extended family for life. Jaden is like a brother to me, a brother I have never had, and Jordan and Jenica are like sisters to me. Thank you so much to the Clifton and Washington families.”

Seck said Napa Christian Campus of Education Principal Justine Leonie and Assistant Principal Darren Smith, who is also the Knights’ athletic director and girls basketball head coach, “really cared for me and were so welcoming when I transitioned for my senior year at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian.

“Finally, I thank my basketball coaches at Prolific Prep — from Coach Billy (McKnight), to Coach Omari (Prince), to Coach Nick (Sullivan), to Coach Preston (Paulson), and to Coach Chris (Laymon), who worked with me six days a week my senior year and helped me raise my confidence and believed in me. We worked so hard and developed every day so I can continue to get better. And our strength coach at Prolific Prep, Joe Hughes, is one of the best in the country and helped prepare my body for college.”

He also thanked Prolific Prep directors Philippe Doherty and Jeremy Russotti, “who believed in me and gave me a platform for my senior year that was unbelievable. The opportunities to play against the best in the country at Prolific Prep will help me immediately transition to the University of Hawaii.

“I also thank the Napa community and the entire support staff at Prolific Prep, from Rob Haines to Rick Manahan to Dr. (Stephen) Franzino,” he said. “Napa is a special place for Prolific Prep players because of the amount of support we get as players and students every day. It's unlike anything I have ever experienced.

“Thank you to my teammates Jordan (Pope), MJ (Rice), Ben (Jenkins), Alexander (Wildish-Jara), (N'Famara) Dabo, Jacob (LaBounty), Zsombor (Vertes), Tre (White), Zion (Sensley), (Benjamin) Roseborough and Adem (Bona) for pushing me to become better, for accepting me, and for a very special senior year which I will remember for a long time. Also, special thanks to Mr. Holeman and Emily Reichman for providing so much support and mentioning for me while in the Bay Area.”

Seck visited Hawaii last week after being recruited by Rainbow Warriors head coach Eran Ganot and associate head coach John Montgomery.

“Hawaii’s coaching staff believed in me and what I have to offer immediately as a freshmen,” he said. “They recruited me hard and visited me on campus at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian and really sold me on the culture of Hawaii basketball and international kids, the chance to play right away, helping the team win a Big West title, and experience developing big men, having the patience to coach me and push me because they think my ceiling is extremely high.”

He said the coaches value his size and skill at the 5 position and his versatility as both an offensive and defensive force, with his “shooting and passing skills fitting in their system and my length defensively to change and alter shots to immediately help the back line of the defense. They believe I will make them a better defensive team where we can pressure more due to my rim protection skills, and play right away in their offensive system, where ball movement and spacing (are important) and the ability to pick and roll or pick and pop in their offense scheme.”

Seck said Hawaii’s history under Ganot of “playing multiple big men and their coaching experience utilizing international bigs will help me as I pursue my dreams to play professionally one day. Playing time is so important to any player’s development and having a chance to be in the rotation right away as a freshman will accelerate my development. I bring length, skill, size and the ability to move, which will really blend in well with Hawaii’s existing front court.

“I will help Hawaii next year as we try to win the Big West championship.”

Seck looks forward to returning to the Aloha State and making it his next home away from home.

“The hospitality and warmth I felt from the Hawaii fan base and community was electrifying and really was exciting,” he said. “They love their Rainbow Warrior basketball. The program means a lot to the entire Island. Having a passionate fan base and an athletic department that loves basketball will help us reach our goals. I am excited. I am thankful to so many people, and I am grateful for the opportunity.

I can’t wait to get to Hawaii and start working.”

Seck attended Hawaii’s Football Spring Game during his visit.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” he told Honolulu TV station KHON2. “Wherever I wanted to go, I just wanted the people to care about me before basketball. It was kind of different because I have never been there. Hawaii is so beautiful. It’s really nice out there, really nice.”

Seck averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks and shot 80% from the free-throw line for Prolific Prep this season. In his two seasons with the Crew, he received scholarship offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, San Francisco, and Loyola Marymount and was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, according to KHON2.

“When we come to the basketball, I’m going to give everything I got to help the team win and then learn from them too because at the end of the day, I did not play basketball for my whole life,” he told the TV station. “I’ve played basketball for four years and now I’m trying to see how I’m going to connect with them. They can help me out because they know basketball more than I do.”

Doherty looks forward to seeing his latest signee make an impact at the next level.

“Mor is an awesome young man because he has an infectious positive energy which he displays daily on campus, both in the classroom and at practice,” Doherty said. “Mor is well-liked by everyone. He worked extremely hard this year and has made massive strides in his development as he went toe to toe against UCLA signee Adem Bona every day in practice. By the end of the year, Mor was one of the most improved players in the entire country and was playing at a very high level defensively.

“He has skill and touch for a center his size as he is an excellent shooter, has great hands, and can pass. His offensive game translates to the modern game, where shooting and passing are needed at all positions. He displayed the ability to make shots throughout the year, but where he made the largest strides this year at Prolific Prep was on the defensive side of the ball. By the end of the year, he was vertically contesting without fouling, rotating over and taking charges, and blocking shots.

“Mor will make an immediate impact at the University of Hawaii because of his size, ability to move, skill, and vast improvements on the defensive end. He will play for a coaching staff that develops bigs, plays bigs, and has a chance to win immediately. Playing time is vital to player's development and Mor will have a chance to play in the rotation his freshman year and bring a different dynamic to the Rainbow Warrior lineup.”

