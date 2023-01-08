Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Saints edge Knights to move to 3-1 in league

ST. HELENA — “Cliffhanger” may be a 1993 movie, but the St. Helena High boys basketball team had its own version of living on the edge in a 59-58 win over the Kelseyville Knights on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Saints improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in North Central League I and made the league race more compelling by handing the Knights (7-6, 3-1 NCL I) their first league defeat.

Jonathan Iano’s 12-foot baseline jumper gave St. Helena a 59-57 lead that it never relinquished, but not without a fight. Kelseyville’s Luke Watkins (24 points, 11 rebounds) hit a free throw to cut the lead to one but could not convert multiple cracks on offense as time expired. The Saints led the contest for about 29 of the 32 minutes and had its biggest lead, 35-22, at halftime.

Manny Acosta added 14 points for Kelseyville, which took a brief 57-56 lead on a Watkins jumper.

St. Helena head coach Giules Particelli — who is ably assisted by his father, Ray Particelli, and Andy Viera — was both relieved and ecstatic to escape with a win after watching his team hang on the precipice.

“I think it was a matter of having some poise towards the end of the game where things got a little dicey and they got their first lead,” Giules Particelli said. “The old team of ours probably would have crumbled mentally. It was nice to watch these boys stick it out until the end.”

Throughout the night, St. Helena had a variety of different contributors. Max Lilavois scored 18 points, 12 on four 3-point buckets. Knight had the Saints' most complete game with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Micah Marquez added 12 points and four rebounds. Will Meyer scored 11 points and supplied four rebounds.

Particelli especially had ample praise for Knight, not solely because of scoring but for doing various intangible things that did not show up in the box score but were evident in the final score.

“He’s always making plays for us,” the coach said. “He’s a big part of our team. Tonight he had 16 points, which is a good showing, but he does all kinds of things that you don’t see all of the time. He affects every shot that comes into the paint. He gathers most rebounds that come into his area. It’s nice to watch.”

The Saints' offense had its peaks and valleys. In the first half, St. Helena at times looked splendid in taking its 13-point halftime lead — only to go half of the third quarter without scoring a single point, allowing the Knights to eventually erase the Saints' lead.

“Our ball movement was pretty good, and then they switched over to that zone defense late in the second half. That caused us to be a little stagnant,” Particelli explained. “But once we started penetrating and getting it to the bigs, it opened up the zone a little for us.”

Kelseyville also presented a challenge for the Saints’ defense in that the Knights have the ability to create space for perimeter shooting from outside the 3-point line.

“It was a great defensive battle for us,” Particelli said. “I think our press did well. It caused them to move faster than they wanted to, which is outside of their comfort zone. It was nice to see the guys work hard on defense.”

As the halfway point of NCL I season approaches, the Saints will face another team that is chasing the top spot in the league as they visit Cloverdale (11-2, 3-0 NCL I) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. At present, the NCL I is evolving into a battle with St. Helena, Kelseyville, Clear Lake (10-4, 4-0 NCL I) — which beat the Saints on the road last Tuesday, 59-49 — and Cloverdale.

“Any team can lose on any night,” Particelli said. “We’ve already found out the hard way. It’s nice to play a good team and squeak away with a win. If we can just continue to grow and learn as a team and believe in each other, I think we have the potential to have a good run.”

Kelseyville JV 48, St. Helena 37

The game started in promising fashion for St. Helena. It led 16-11 after one quarter thanks to a trio of 3-pointers, with Dean Sommer delivering two and Peter Oliver one. The Saints, however, managed just two points in the second quarter and were never the same thereafter. Kelseyville outscored St. Helena 14-2 in the second quarter to assume a 25-18 advantage at halftime.

The Knights’ lead swelled to 34-24 before St. Helena scored six straight points to chisel the deficit to 34-30 after three quarters, but the Saints got no closer.

Oliver accounted for just under half the team’s scoring output, with 18 points. Sommer, who was second on the team in scoring with six points, led St. Helena with nine rebounds. Oliver grabbed seven boards.