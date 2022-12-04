Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage downs Napa for third in Wine Valley Tournament

Ben Jackson had some big moments as a junior last season for the Vintage High boys basketball team.

As a senior, it is safe to say he has officially arrived, becoming a presence on a nightly basis and a player to watch out for with Vine Valley Athletic League play coming after the New Year.

In Saturday’s third-place game of the 47th Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, Jackson finished with a game-high 25 points while adding 5 rebounds to lead the Crushers past the hosting Grizzlies, 69-52, at Messner Gym.

Jackson was especially potent in the second half, when he scored 17 points. The forward also converted 12 of 13 shots from the free-throw line. His lone 3-pointer was part of a four-point play in the third quarter where he drew a foul on his shot from the wing.

“I didn’t try to force anything,” Jackson said of his performance. “I think I played pretty well offensively. Didn't try to force any shots. Just kind of let the game come to me and get the offense through me. Everything was just dropping tonight. My teammates put me in a good position to score and lead the way again, so I thank my teammates. Everything was just falling and I had good looks all night.”

Vintage (3-2) gained control of the game in the third quarter, when it went on a 20-5 run that pushed the lead to 22 points before Napa High’s Nico Franco made a buzzer-beating three to make it 56-37 at the end of the period.

“In the first half, Napa High was dictating what we were doing,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said as to what changed following the break. “So we went back to say ‘Well, let’s dictate what they’re going to do,’ and then defense translates to offense.”

Napa High’s first-year head coach, Carson Carattini, said his Grizzlies (1-4) have struggled to play four good quarters all season, and this was an example of that issue.

“For us, it’s just details,” said the coach, who was also tournament director. “That’s five out of six (games) now that we’ve played three excellent quarters and one where we have lapses in rotations and mental errors and shooting ourselves in the foot.”

The second half also saw Grayson Wyman score all 9 of his points in the second half to finish as the Crushers' second-highest scorer. He also brought in 3 rebounds.

“Grayson is learning what it's like to be a varsity athlete,” Gongora said of the junior forward. “He has so much upside, so the ceiling is high. There’s been bumps along the way and growing pains, but he’s coming along slowly.”

Others adding to the scoring effort for Vintage were Nathan Marroquin (7 points, 2 rebounds), Connor Gongora (6 points, 3 rebounds), Josiah Flynn (6 points), Jace Lopez (5 points, 1 rebound), Collin Durfee (5 points), Elias Alvarez (4 points, 2 rebounds), Si Sabbagha (3 points, 5 rebounds) and Brady Hearn (2 points, 4 rebounds).

Napa showed signs of brilliance from time to time. The Grizzlies took a one-point lead in the second quarter twice, only to see the Crushers answer back right away.

Franco led Napa with 12 points while corralling 4 rebounds. Jayden Quintana finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds, while Christian Williams had 7 points and 4 rebounds, Elias Wilmert had 7 points and a rebound, Jared Martinez had 5 points and 3 rebounds, Doni Lester had 4 points and 3 boards, Will Flynn had 3 points, 3 rebounds, 4 blocked shots, Finn McGrath added 3 points, and Pietro Bonera chipped in 2 points for the hosts.

Quintana and Jackson were named to the all-tournament team.

In Friday night’s semifinals, Vallejo beat Vintage, 65-48, and Bethel downed Napa, 63-43.

Vintage committed 12 turnovers in the first quarter against Vallejo, which ended the quarter on an 11-0 run and cruised the rest of the way.

Leading the Redhawks were Tyriq McNeal, who had 14 points with several dunks, and Jasier Smith, who had 10 points.

Jackson led the Crushers with 18 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, followed by Sabbagha (8 points), Lopez (7 points, 2 rebounds), Marroquin (6 points, 3 rebounds), Alvarez (4 points, 9 rebounds), Gongora (3 points, 1 rebound), and Wyman (2 points, 6 rebounds).

Bethel pulled away late in the first quarter against Napa as well, with a 13-0 burst.

Quintana led Napa with 17 points and had 2 rebounds, followed by Williams (13 points, 5 rebounds), Franco (8 points, 1 rebound), Wilmert (2 points, 2 rebounds), Sebastian Deibert (2 points) and Flynn (1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 blocked shots).

Vallejo beat Bethel 59-52 for the title, improving to 4-0 and dropping the Jaguars to 3-1. Santa Rosa defeated Rancho Cotate 45-37 for the consolation championship.

Vintage opened the tournament Thursday afternoon with a 55-46 victory over West Valley of Cottonwood. In the fourth game of the day, Napa closed the first round with a 58-57 thriller over previously undefeated KIPP King of Oakland.

Vintage led 30-23 at the half and cruised to victory after holding West Valley to six points in the first quarter.

Jackson had 18 points, 8 rebounds and a whopping 11 steals, while Marroquin had 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Napa came from behind in the final period by unleashing a full-court press, holding the Lions to seven points in the quarter.

The Grizzlies had a balanced scoring attack led by Quintana (15 points, 7 of 8 free throws, 1 rebound), whose free throws put them up for good with 24.7 seconds left in the game.

Williams added 11 points and 8 rebounds and Flynn finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots.

Others adding to the effort were Lester (8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block), Franco (5 points, 4 rebounds), Wilmert (3 points, 4 rebounds), McGrath (3 points, 2 rebounds), Guerrero (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Martinez (2 points, 2 rebounds).

Both teams are back in action Tuesday with 7 p.m. tip-offs. Vintage will face Santa Rosa (3-2), which won the WVT consolation championship, in its first home game of the season. Napa will host Elite Charter School (3-2) of Vallejo.