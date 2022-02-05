Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage holds off much-improved Napa, 65-64

The long-awaited first boys basketball Big Game of the season, delayed two weeks because of COVID-19, showed why Vintage’s and Napa High’s records going in can’t always be telling.

Napa High had dropped all eight of its Vine Valley Athletic League games going into Friday night’s home contest. The Grizzlies hadn’t fallen by less than 18 points, losing by an average margin of 26.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Vintage came in with five league losses, all by single-digit margins, and looked like a big favorite.

But it took heroic plays by seniors Ben Jackson and Jackson Corley for the Crushers to overcome determined Napa, 65-64, in a thriller at Messner Gym to improve to 3-5 in the VVAL and 14-8 overall.

“I’m so happy. As a coach, that’s all I want from my kids,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “I want to put them in those situations so they can learn about themselves.”

With just 7.6 seconds left in the game, Jackson drew a non-shooting foul and went to the line for two free throws since the Crushers were in the double bonus. He sank both shots and then made the game-sealing defensive stop to secure the victory.

Jackson finished as his team’s second-highest scorer with 10 points and brought in 2 rebounds.

When Jackson went to the line, Corley knew his fellow senior was going to knock down both shots.

“Ben’s a fighter, and I love Ben to death,” he said. “He’s going through a little bit with his ankle right now, but he kept his head in it. He fought through and I knew he was making those free throws the second he stepped up to the line, and I have some much faith in him, and I love that guy to death.”

Corley, meanwhile, was one of the main reasons Vintage stayed in the game. He went crazy in this one, finishing with a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“I haven't had a lot of these games, so having the crowd chant my name, having the other crowd say stuff to me, it just powered me up,” Corley said. “It just pushed me to that extra level.”

Anthony Notaro (8 points, 3 rebounds), Bryce Powers (7 points, 2 rebounds), Erik Kvidahl (4 points, 9 rebounds), and Elias Alvarez (2 points, 1 rebound) rounded out the scoring for Vintage.

Playing their best game of the season, the Grizzlies (2-20, 0-9 VVAL) gained a 33-31 halftime lead when fourth-year varsity starter Tyler Oda nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It took until the 2:23 mark of the fourth quarter for Vintage to regain the lead, on a pair of free throws by Powers.

The performance had Napa High head coach Joel Garcia happy with what he saw.

“I saw a lot of heart and perfect execution on the offense and defensive end,” Garcia explained. “The guys were energized. They feed off momentum and I was just proud of the way they played.”

Rebounding proved to be imperative, as Vintage won the battle on the boards by a 30-27 advantage.

Oda led Napa with 21 points, making 1 of 2 free throws, and brought down 4 rebounds. Miles MacPherson finished with 17 points, 12 of which came in the first half, and added a rebound. Dylan Newman finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and bringing in a game-high 14 rebounds.

Jayden Quintana (5 points, 1 rebound), Andrew Remboldt (4 points, 4 rebounds), Nico Franco (2 points, 1 rebound) and Elliot Zuidema (2 points) rounded out the scoring for Napa.

After visiting Petaluma on Monday night, Vintage will host Napa in Big Game II at 7 p.m. Tuesday.