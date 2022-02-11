Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage ices Justin-Siena for fourth straight win, 48-33

When a team starts to peak at the end of the season, it can be scary.

Vintage has been doing that in boys basketball for the last week as the North Coast Section playoffs get closer.

The Crushers won their fourth straight Vine Valley Athletic League game Thursday night, 48-33 at Justin-Siena, improving to 16-8 overall and 6-5 in VVAL play to claw their way back to the league’s third spot.

Vintage senior guard Jackson Corley said an 0-3 start to the league season played a major part as to why the Crushers are getting hot now. Another part of it was when they had a break due to COVID, they realized the team they could be.

“I think starting out a little slow in league, we were all not really prepared for that,” he said. “The little break that Coach (Ben Gongora) mentioned, we realized the talent and the opportunities this team has, and we just knew we weren’t playing to our potential. So we came together and we knew that we had to work and we had to finish out the season as strong as possible.”

The Crushers won the defensive battle by going on a 17-0 run that had spanned nearly 1½ quarters when it ended at the 5:44 mark of the third. Even more impressively, they held Justin-Siena (14-9, 4-6 VVAL) to 5 points in the third quarter, and 13 total points through three quarters.

“I think we came out a little slow. We were missing a few rotations,” Corley continued. “We called a couple of timeouts and got those rotations figured out, and I think that was the reason they were so frantic, turning the ball over. They weren't ready for that pressure.”

Gongora said it’s quite a feat to hold any team in the VVAL to 13 points through three quarters.

“If you’re a Justin fan, if you’re a Vintage fan, if you’re a basketball fan, you have to acknowledge that this is impressive,” he said, “and I am so proud of these guys for the defensive game plan that we put in place and were able to execute. We are peaking at the right time, and we are trying to show what this team is capable of doing.”

Vintage’s game plan was to not let the Braves’ top weapons of Travis Hightower, who had scored 24 points against the Crushers two weeks before, and Vince Jackson beat them. Hightower finished with 2 points, 8 rebounds and a block, and Jackson with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

“So we identified our targets and we executed our mission almost to perfection,” said Gongora, who is assisted by Brett Wedding. “Coach Wedding and I have been here for three years and we agreed that this was by far the best defensive display we've had since we've been back. It was impressive.”

Justin-Siena interim head coach Nick Guillory said Vintage’s switch to a 2-3 zone made it hard for his team to score, and that his team didn’t get shots to fall when they got around the basket.

“The 2-3 zone they switched to was effective,” he explained. “They were active on the perimeter getting in passing lanes and made it difficult to get post touches as well. That said, we got some looks but just couldn't put them in. That's how it goes sometimes. I'm proud of my guys for fighting to the end.”

Another thing that helped Vintage get the victory was the play of Corley, who was the main beneficiary of the stingy defense.

He finished with a game-high 24 points and brought in 4 rebounds. He had also led Vintage with 30 points on Tuesday night and with 18 points in Monday’s Big Game.

This time, Corley scored 14 of his points after the break and made 6 of 8 free throws. At one point in the game, he had scored more points than Justin-Siena had as a team.

Bryce Powers (9 points, 6 rebounds), Noah Cockrell (8 points, 3 rebounds), Anthony Notaro (3 points, 4 rebounds) and Ben Jackson (2 points, 1 rebound) rounded out the Crushers’ scoring.

Leading Justin-Siena was Asher Cleary. The junior finished with the second-highest point total in the game with a team-high 15 points and had 8 rebounds.

“Asher had a really good night on both ends of the floor,” Guillory said. “Offensively, he got us going early by getting to the rim, and was our main source of offense when we needed it to get out of the long scoring droughts we found ourselves in. He's a confident kid and someone we can go to when we need a bucket or a big play.”

Cleary scored 11 of his points in the second half and converted 6 of 10 free throws.

Andrew Grimshaw (4 points, 6 rebounds) and Ma’el Blunt (4 points, 1 rebound) rounded out the scoring for the Braves.

Each team was to be at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Justin-Siena against Napa and Vintage in its league finale against Sonoma Valley. The Braves host Petaluma in their league finale at 4 p.m. Saturday.