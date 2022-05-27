Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage’s Corley signs with CSU Monterey Bay

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite boys basketball academy, and Vintage, a public high school, don’t normally cross paths.

They have with Jackson Corley, who grew up in St. Helena and played for Prolific Prep when he was a freshman and sophomore with some of the best players in the world before transferring to Vintage and becoming the Vine Valley Athletic League’s second-leading scorer by his senior year.

Corley’s basketball journey will now take him to California State University Monterey Bay, a NCAA Division II school in Seaside, for the next four years.

“It's something that I've dreamed about since I was a little kid, playing college basketball,” Corley said during a signing ceremony at Vintage on May 20. “Finally putting that pen to paper is just, it's an unbeatable feeling. It’s awesome.”

Corley said Prolific Prep played an instrumental part in helping him grow as a basketball player.

“It was super important,” he said of his two-year stint with the Crew. “It was an amazing opportunity to play super high-level basketball surrounded by super high-level basketball players. It’s something that I won’t forget and something that showed me what I needed to do to get to the next level.”

Corley was buried deep in the bench at Prolific Prep. But it gave him a chance to practice with some of the best players in the country, such as Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, Illinois standout Coleman Hawkins, former Texas Tech player Nimari Burnett, and Oregon State signee Jordan Pope. Corley won a Grind Session national championship with the Crew in 2020.

He transferred to Vintage for the 2020-21 school year, when all sports were pushed back to the spring because of the pandemic. He didn’t step onto the court for his first game with the Crushers until April 15. With no postseason competition for any sport because of COVID, the season lasted just six weeks. Corley was primarily used off the bench as a junior, averaging 13.7 points per game on 48% shooting with 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Part of the reason Corley was used off the bench was due to the fact that the Crushers had offensive weapons such as Logan Nothmann and Josh McCormick, who were in their senior seasons, and it allowed Corley to ease into the new system.

That season saw the Crushers go 13-2 overall and finish atop the VVAL standings at 10-1. So once the 2021-22 season came around, it was known that Corley would be taking on a much larger role by sliding into the point guard position and running the offense. He did much more than that.

Corley was simply fantastic. He averaged 19.4 points per game – second in the league – on 41% shooting from the field, 6.2 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, and 2.8 steals per game. He also shot 68% from the free-throw line.

The best part of Corley’s game as a senior was that he showed up when the moment was at its biggest. In the first Big Game of the season, on Feb. 4 at Napa High, Corley scored 34 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and had a block and a steal.

“Napa High was chanting ‘Overrated,’ saying you’re not good,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora recalled at the ceremony, looking at Corley. “He came out and dropped (a season-high) 34 on them and he didn’t crumble. He didn’t cry. He didn’t say ‘Oh, Coach, the stands are making fun of me.’ That just fueled him.”

Then there was the game when the Crushers visited Justin-Siena and Corley was a one-man wrecking ball on the floor. He finished with 26 points, 6 steals and 3 rebounds. At one point in the game, Corley had more points than the Braves had combined.

The Crushers won both games and went on to finish with a 17-9 record on the season with a 7-5 VVAL mark, which led them to host their first playoff game in 20 years. Vintage was extremely hot to end the regular season, as it won its final five league contests to finish second.

“I think what I remember most is just the relationships that I built with Gongora, with the players on my team,” Corley said of his senior season. “It definitely helps when the team's playing well, it helps morale helps chemistry but I think the biggest thing that I remember is the relationship that I had with my teammates.”

Gongora said Corley, who was named First Team All-VVAL, is an extremely hard worker who was shooting in the gym at Healthquest just hours after getting off the plane from a recent trip to Italy.

“I didn’t know Jackson two years ago. Never heard of him. When I met him, I had really no expectations, so he had a clean slate coming in,” said Gongora. “The thing that stood out immediately was his work ethic. He’s in the gym in the morning before school. He’s in the gym after school. He has private coaches. He's constantly trying to hone his craft and improve his skill set and that really has been starting to separate him from his peers. He's improved tremendously, even though he was a talented player when he came in. He really was able to dial things in his senior year and I know that work ethic is gonna allow him to continue to have success at the next level.”

All of that has led Corley to CSUMB, where he plans to study business over the next four years. Last season, the Otters had a solid year going 13-9 with a California Collegiate Athletic Association record of 12-4. They had marquee conference wins over CSU San Marcos, which went on to win the CCAA Tournament at Cal Poly Humboldt, and Chico State, which would advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II tournament. The Otters made the six-team CCAA Tournament by finishing fourth during the regular season behind champion CSU San Bernardino, runner-up Chico State and third-placer CSU San Marcos, as college sports returned after being shut down in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

The CCAA spans from Humboldt County to San Diego County and consists of 12 schools. Corley will be playing closest to Napa when the Otters visit Sonoma State and San Francisco State during conference play.

“There's a lot of good, good talent in this league, a lot of good competition,” Corley said of the CCAA. “I'm very confident, with the class that is coming in with me at Monterey and the players that are already there, that we're gonna have a really good season this year. I'm just excited to get out there and compete against the great talent.”