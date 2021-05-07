Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage staves off Napa High comeback, 71-62

It doesn’t matter the sport, a Big Game clash always seems to find a way to throw out the records and balance the playing field.
That was the case Thursday evening as visiting Vintage held off a late rally to push past Napa High, 71-62, to stay undefeated on the season.
“My biggest fear coming into this game was our kids looking at the records, and looking at the standings, and one team’s at the very tip-top and one team’s at the very bottom, and then jumping to conclusions,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “I try to say to them ‘I've been around a long time. I've coached many games in this gym and I've played many games here. Do not focus on the record. Throw that out the window. Anybody can beat anybody in the Vine Valley Athletic League this year and please do not underestimate Napa High,’ which I don't think we did.”
Vintage (7-0, 6-0 VVAL) started the game how one might expect the top team in the VVAL would, jumping out to a 6-0 lead behind a 3-pointer and three free throws from Jackson Corley. The junior shooting guard jumped into the starting lineup in place of an injured Owen Schnaible.
Neither team could find consistent shooting for the first four minutes, but the Grizzlies were the more aggressive team the rest of the first quarter. Strong pressure got the hosts back into the contest, but it also sent a couple of their big men to the bench early. Both Spencer Gorman and Christoph Horton exited the game in the first quarter because of foul trouble. But the Grizzlies (1-5, 1-5 VVAL) had clawed their way back and were down by 1 point heading in the second quarter.
“Those fouls were tough, but you know I told the guys to come out with aggression,” Napa head coach Joel Garcia said. “This is Big Game. There's a lot of passion and emotion on the floor. I don't regret any decisions and I hope they don't regret any decisions. We just want to continue playing aggressively to get those boards and those steals.”
There were 13 lead changes during this first Big Game of the season, most of them in the second quarter.
Napa High senior guard Brayden Greenlee, a spark plug for the varsity Grizzlies since his sophomore year, started to warm up in the second quarter. Greenlee had 15 points by the halftime break and kept the Napa offense running. The senior, who has some Division I colleges interested in him and was recently offered a preferred walk-on offer from Tulsa, finished with a game high 34 points while adding 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
“He's definitely one of our go-to guys,” Garcia said, “but we’ve got plenty of other go to guys that I trust, as well. We expect everyone to get the hot hand at some point and if one guy is especially hot, we are going to hit him.”
Vintage, meanwhile, split up its offensive duties. Seven Crushers scored in the first half and no one player outshined another in the collective effort. Corley, a one-time bench player at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, had 11 points at the break and finished with a team-high 21.
The sides traded leads before halftime, but Vintage took a 37-34 lead into the third quarter. The Crushers opened on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to eight points and never trailed again. Every Napa player besides Greenlee went cold in the frame, as it took over five minutes into the quarter for another Grizzly to make a basket.
“Our defense broke down from a lack of communication, but I was confident in our guys to make that quick adjustment that we worked on all week,” Garcia said. “I’m very proud of how the guys played tonight. This is probably one of the better games that they have played this year.”
The fouls from the first quarter became relevant in the second half, as Horton fouled out with still over a quarter of play left in the game. The three-star football recruit finished with 4 points and 5 rebounds. Gorman performed well, even with foul trouble, as the senior had 10 points and sported 6 rebounds.
Vintage picked up quality showings from seniors Logan Nothmann and Josh McCormick, each providing grit and hustle down the stretch. With the Napa post players in foul trouble, the 6-foot-3 McCormick gobbled up rebounds to finish with 12 points and 10 boards for a double-double.
Nothmann picked up 10 points and pulled down 6 rebounds, but his most impressive feat may have come at the end of the third quarter. The guard was diving for a loose ball with Greenlee and fell on the court directly on his shoulder. Nothmann had sustained a dislocated shoulder, but was able to pop it back into place with some help from a medical provider. He missed only the last 30 seconds of the third quarter and the first 45 seconds of the final frame before playing most of the rest of the game.
Vintage has had a recurring issue this season of allowing teams back into games. The Crushers have yet to win by double digits despite having double-digit leads in their previous six contests.
“We focus on constant self-improvement,” Gongora said. “We focus on continuing to try to get better mentally. We didn't panic when it was crunch time. We didn't lose our cool. We stayed calm and we executed down the stretch. We also had some clutch free throws.
“But that's what we've been doing this season. Wash, rinse, repeat. Get a big lead, give it up, then say ‘OK, Coach, we got this’ and close it out.”
Napa slowly started to chip away at the Vintage lead in the fourth quarter, as Greenlee continued to score at a high clip. With just over two minutes left in the game, he hit a 3-pointer to bring the Grizzlies within 67-62 — their smallest deficit of the half.
But junior Bryce Powers closed out the game for Vintage, knocking down two free throws with 1:08 remaining to get the lead back up to a three-score margin. Powers had 7 of his 9 points in the second half.
The Crushers may have their toughest test of the season next as they head to Santa Rosa to square off with an always challenging Cardinal Newman side at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals’ lone loss has been to De La Salle of Concord, and they have blown out their last three opponents by at least 15 points.
Napa High will welcome Sonoma Valley next Thursday at home.