Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Vintage staves off Napa High comeback, 71-62

The sides traded leads before halftime, but Vintage took a 37-34 lead into the third quarter. The Crushers opened on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to eight points and never trailed again. Every Napa player besides Greenlee went cold in the frame, as it took over five minutes into the quarter for another Grizzly to make a basket.

“Our defense broke down from a lack of communication, but I was confident in our guys to make that quick adjustment that we worked on all week,” Garcia said. “I’m very proud of how the guys played tonight. This is probably one of the better games that they have played this year.”

The fouls from the first quarter became relevant in the second half, as Horton fouled out with still over a quarter of play left in the game. The three-star football recruit finished with 4 points and 5 rebounds. Gorman performed well, even with foul trouble, as the senior had 10 points and sported 6 rebounds.

Vintage picked up quality showings from seniors Logan Nothmann and Josh McCormick, each providing grit and hustle down the stretch. With the Napa post players in foul trouble, the 6-foot-3 McCormick gobbled up rebounds to finish with 12 points and 10 boards for a double-double.