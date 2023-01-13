Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Wild week in VVAL for the Crushers

The Vintage High boys basketball team had a crazy week in the Vine Valley Athletic League, to say the least.

On Monday night, the Crushers hosted the Petaluma program it lost to in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs last February and fell 72-65.

“I knew this was going to be a tough matchup for us,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said, “as Petaluma had over a week to prepare for us due to the fact they had a bye last Wednesday and their Friday game against Sonoma got rescheduled due to the recent storms. This was a huge advantage for them.”

It was a back-and-forth game from the tip-off on, with Petaluma jumping out to a 7-2 lead — only to have the Crushers’ Jace Lopez hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it 9-9. Petaluma took a 19-17 lead into the second quarter, when Vintage exploded for 21 points — on three treys by Miles MacPherson and 7 points from Ben Jackson — to go into the intermission up 38-37.

“We felt good about the first half,” Gongora said. “Petaluma did a great job of scouting and knew our sets. As a result, we really had to execute things well and adapt to their counters.”

In the third quarter, a 6-foot bank shot by MacPherson put Vintage up 49-44 before Petaluma sharpshooter Andy Bai hit back-to-back three to put the Trojans up 50-49.

“Bai is the best pure shooter in the league. He reminds me a little of Jackson Corley,” Gongora said last year’s Vintage star. “Those two treys shifted the momentum.”

MacPherson hit a three of his own a minute later to regain Vintage’s lead.

“This is how the game was all night. It was a great VVAL battle,” Gongora said.

Petaluma took a 56-55 lead into the fourth and pulled away behind Kieran Mannion, Dalton Armstrong and Bai. The trio scored 14 of the visitors’ 16 fourth-quarter points.

“It went from a back-and-forth game for 3½ quarters to us being down five or so, and we just couldn’t close the gap,” Gongora said. “I’m proud of the effort. It was anyone’s game in the fourth. We’ll see them at their place in a few weeks.”

Vintage was led by Jackson with 21 points, 3 assists and a steal. MacPherson and Si Sabbagha each had 16 points, with MacPherson adding 9 rebounds. Lopez finished with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Grayson Wyman had 4 points and 12 boards.

Bai finished with 22 points and Mannion with 17 for Petaluma.

If that game wasn’t wild enough, the Crushers needed three four-minute overtimes to prevail 79-75 at Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

With one practice to prepare for successful former Justin-Siena girls head coach Mike Boles’ Dragons, the Crushers were behind the eight-ball once again.

“This was another game where our opponent had a week to prepare for us,” Gongora said. “Mike Boles is a solid coach who I highly respect. I knew he was going to take full advantage of the schedule change and totally focus on us and it showed. Sonoma simply shredded us and basically scored at will to start the game.”

The Dragons jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and extended it to 38-23 by halftime.

“I warned the team of the situation, that Sonoma had a week to focus on us and would be prepared,” Gongora said. “They totally dictated tempo in the first half. We made some defensive adjustments at halftime, but they didn’t quite stick till four minutes into the third, when Sonoma extended its lead 46-28. A lot things run through your head at that point, and getting a W isn’t necessarily at the top of the list. You’re simply trying to figure out the puzzle, which luckily we did.”

Vintage senior Collin Durfee scored on a baseline jumper from short corner. MacPherson followed up with a sneak-attack driving layup as the Dragons were slow getting back on defense, not realizing the ball was in play.”

The Crushers finished the final four minutes of third on a 18-0 run to take a 47-46 lead.

“Wow, simply, wow,” Gongora said. “You don’t get to experience something like this too often. I think Imani (Lopez, the 2019-20 Napa County Player of the Year from Vintage) his senior year scored a dozen straight points once, but we weren’t down. This was epic. To be down 46-28 midway through the third and then be up 47-46 four minutes later, I’m still in shock a little at what happened.”

After getting outscored 24-8 in the third, Sonoma Valley regrouped and came out in the fourth ready to compete. The Dragons built a five-point lead in the fourth, only to have the Crushers fight back and tie the game at 61-61.

The first overtime was all Wyman, who scored all five of Vintage’s points. Sonoma Valley had a chance to win the game with an elbow jump, but it hit off the iron and subsequent rebound and put back also missed.

In overtime No. 2, Sonoma Valley jumped out to a five point lead that got cut to two after a Lopez trey brought the Crushers to within 73-71.

“That shot was clutch by Jace,” said Gongora. “He’s been stealing minutes for the last month and continues to improve. His effort was great, as was his ball security.”

MacPherson tied it on the next possession with a layup from the elbow. Vintage could have taken the lead with 19 seconds left and Lopez at the charity stripe for two chances, but couldn’t get either to fall. “At that point, we now rely on our defense,” Gongora recalled. “Surprisingly, we still had a couple of fouls to give, which allowed us to really tighten our defense knowing we would be putting them on the line. I couldn’t believe we were at the end of the second OT and still had fouls to give.”

In the third overtime, the Dragons struck first with a Will Breall drive from the left wing, putting them up by two. However, that would be Sonoma Valley’s only score of the that overtime. A bucket and free throw by MacPherson as well as free throws by Jackson, Wyman and Brady Hearn gave Vintage the hard-fought victory.

“Things were getting a bit stale in the third OT. The guys were exhausted. We needed a change, we needed a spark and that was Brady,” Gongora said. “He came in and immediately had an impact by getting two deflections, forced turnover, tied up a player for a jump ball that went to us, and ultimately got the final rebound and drew a foul and made the final free throw to put the game away. Brady came through when we needed him most.

Jackson didn’t come out once, playing all 44 minutes and finishing with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. MacPherson, a transfer from Napa High, had his best game as a Crusher with a double-double of 20 points, 10 boards and 2 steals.

Wyman, who was called for two fouls in the first quarter and sat for the rest of the half, played the entire second half and all three overtimes to finish with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

“Grayson continues to improve and played his best game yet. He needs to tighten up the ticky-tack fouls, which he did in the second half, but they hurt us the first few minutes of the game and not having him the rest of the half.”

Sabbagha tallied 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Lopez also scored 8 points, adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Hearn had 3 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals, and Durfee 2 points.

Sonoma Valley was led by senior Grant Boydell with 26 points and Breall with 18.

“I’ve coached a lot of basketball games since 1993. This comeback is special,” Gongora said. “This is one I’ll cherish for a very long time.”