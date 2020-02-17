Team captains are often the leading scorers, but not for the Vintage High School boys basketball team.
Neither Ethan Hemmerlin nor Logan Nothmann has been healthy long enough this season to develop their shots.
But head coach Ben Gongora knew they were captain material before the season began, while they were sidelined, and after they came back in mid-January and helped the Crushers win nine of their last 10 regular-season games, win their program’s third-ever league title, and end a five-year playoff drought.
After winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title by two games with a 10-2 record, 14th-seeded Vintage will take a 17-9 overall mark into Tuesday’s North Coast Section Division II opener at No. 3 seed Washington-Fremont (20-6).
The Huskies went 12-2 in the Mission Valley Athletic League, sharing the league crown with Moreau Catholic, in Mike Tripp’s 18th year at the helm. They are led by 6-foot-4 forward Austin Ballentine and guard Steve Murata, each of whom are in their third varsity seasons.
Vintage has a pair of third-year varsity players in 6-foot-2 Imani Lopez and 6-3 Blake Murray, both seniors. But it’s the senior Hemmerlin and junior Nothmann, both 6-footers, who are charged with keeping their banged-up team on the same page.
“Sometimes people are surprised that Ethan and Logan are our captains,” Gongora said. “But captains sometimes are not only your most talented players, but also your most mature players. You ask yourself, ‘Who’s a leader? Who’s going to be the guy that says ‘Hey, play time’s over – let’s get to work’ or ‘No more goofing around, guys, let’s focus and get serious.’ Ethan and Logan are two of the most respected players on the team. They assimilate with many different social circles and they know how to communicate with all different players on the team. Logan has to talk to a senior and keep them in check, and he has the maturity to say it.”
Nothmann had to lead from the bench after sustaining a broken fibula in his right leg in a 69-66 overtime win at home over Washington-San Francisco way back on Nov. 27. His first game back on the floor was in a 60-56 setback to eventual VVAL runner-up American Canyon – the Crushers’ only loss in 12 home games this season.
“I was playing long minutes and I just landed on somebody’s ankle and my ankle turned and I broke my fibula in my right shin,” said Nothmann, who still attended every game practice and game while injured. “I had a goal to come back during league play, so that was my motivation to keep coming to everything. I pretty much missed two months. It was frustrating, but I was still going to support the team. I had faith that they could still be at a high level without me.
“I definitely tried to step up on defense since coming back. I’m not as explosive (offensively) as I was before, so I’ve really just tried to do what I can – facilitate the ball, play good defense and knock down my shots.”
“When we’ve had Logan, we’re 8-1 as a team. When we haven’t had Logan, we’re 9-8,” Gongora noted. “When he’s out there, we do pretty well.”
Hemmerlin sustained a torn labrum in a Dec. 17 home game against Antioch and didn’t return until a Jan. 15 win at Sonoma Valley. He also focused on stopping opponents when he return, but that’s what he’d always done.
“Throughout my years in this program, my focus has always been on defense,” Hemmerlin said. “I take my shots if I get them, but I usually guard one of their better ball handlers or scorers and really try to put my effort into defense. I accept my role as a defender and let other guys score.
“I think that’s been one of our team identities this year, that it all starts on defense, and Coach Gongora always preaches that defense wins ballgames and a lot of our stuff comes from the defensive end. We’ll get a defensive stop, which leads to transition, which leads to buckets.
“So, our defense has really contributed to our success this year.”
About half of the team was injured this season, but Nothmann said the Crushers never felt a league title just wasn’t in the cards.
You have free articles remaining.
“We never let that thought go through our minds; it was always just ‘next man up.’ If somebody went down, other guys filled minutes and stepped up to the plate,” Nothmann said. “We just kept that mindset through the whole year, no matter who was or wasn’t going.”
Gongora said most of Monday’s practice dealt with defense and containing the Huskies. He’ll be matching wits with Tripp, who was at the Livermore High helm for 11 years before coming to Washington.
“We know we’re going to have our hands full,” Gongora said. “Washington is a very, very good team (but) we’re a very good team, and we’re going to focus on ourselves.”
Nothmann will make sure of it.
“From tipoff all the way to the buzzer we go as hard as we can on defense and offense and I think that’s been our mindset all year, maximum effort because that’s the only thing we can control,” he said. “Every single game comes down to how hard we work, and that’s what we preach. Every game we’re not looking at the big picture. We go in setting a goal to go 1-0 and don’t let ourselves get too up or too down until the end of the game when we’ve accomplished that goal.”
Gongora had no idea the captains he chose would have to lead from the bench much of this season.
“We’re one of only 16 NCS teams in Division II with a practice today, and that’s remarkable when we’re not really a basketball town,” Gongora said. “I told the guys to honor ourselves and enjoy what we’ve accomplished despite the injuries and having our captains out, which could have just decimated a team. How was I going to motivate these guys and not let it be a pity party? But they responded, in large part because of the captains.
“I’ve known Logan since the fifth grade, coaching him on and off with the NBBA (North Bay Basketball Academy) and Tony Prescott, so I already knew his basketball IQ, his dedication to basketball, and getting better. He’s a total gym rat. I didn’t know Ethan until last summer, but when I met him I was immediately impressed with his maturity. I’ve been around enough to know that a kid doesn’t have to be rah-rah to have a fire in his belly, and Ethan is a competitor. He’s a multi-sport athlete.”
Hemmerlin was the male Eagle Award winner – top athlete – as an eighth-grader at St. John’s Lutheran School, where he played not only basketball but also volleyball.
“The biggest thing that impressed me was when Ethan and I went to lunch together over the summer and I asked him what his goal was for his senior year,” Gongora said. “He said ‘I want to be No. 1.’ At first I was like ‘Way to go, basketball, yeah, No. 1,’ and he said ‘No, I want to be No. 1 academically in my class.’ I said ‘Oh, where are you now?’ He said ‘I’m No. 2, but I think I can take him.’ That showed me his drive and maturity. I knew then this kid was captain material.”
Hemmerlin said his GPA is has been between 4.5 and 4.67 since his freshman year.
“I always like to challenge myself and push myself to be the best I can possibly be and that’s only going to happen if I challenge myself to be the best in school as well as in sports,” he said. “I’ll be at school all day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and can come to basketball and literally just push all school to the back of my head and not think about it because I’m there to play basketball. That’s literally all I’m thinking about when I’m in the gym. It’s a great relief and balance that helps me.”
Hemmerlin plans to attend San Diego State or Cal Poly and major in chemical or biomedical engineering. Nothmann also plans to go into engineering after he graduates in a year. His GPA is about 4.6, also putting him in the top 10 of his class.
Gongora thanks their parents, Andy Nothmann and Beth Hartung and Staci and Jeff Hemmerlin, for making his coaching job easier.
“This is a total testament to their families, the great support of their parents,” he said. “As a coach, you appreciate when you have that moral fiber and family support and it starts at home.”