Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Wolves battle Bulldogs until the end in loss

With the American Canyon boys basketball team’s 5-5 record, one should probably mention 31-7 — the combined record of the five teams that have defeated the Wolves.

Vacaville High became the fifth team to beat them, improving to 6-2 with a 57-43 win at American Canyon on Tuesday night.

The game was a defensive fight until the Bulldogs pulled away just before halftime, taking a 15-point lead into the locker room.

Vacaville led by double digits the entire second half and by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter, before the Wolves showed some life. They went on a late 11-0 run that cut their deficit to 10 points before the Bulldogs made the free throws they needed to make to secure their 14-point victory.

Leading American Canyon was senior Hassan Flemming, who scored a career-high 14 points, while senior Trey Moses and junior Jack Turner each added 12.

“I know it’s such a cliche to talk about the fight a team shows in a loss. A lot of times it just feels like an excuse by a team that lost,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “But sometimes it actually means something. This was one of those times. We were down three starters and knew if we were going to keep it close against a great Vacaville team we needed to fight like hell and take care of the basketball.”

They did that, but 22 turnovers kept their hustle from making much of a difference — especially against a team that won Bishop Manogue’s Wild West Shootout in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

“I don’t know if we could've beaten them, but I know we never gave ourselves a chance with such terrible ball security,” said Hayburn. “I could see the fight in the way we defended and in the way we got after the boards, and definitely in the inspiring play down the stretch. But if this team is going to be anything more than a .500 team that barely gets into or misses out on the playoffs, we have a lot of work to do. A-plus for the effort, but a solid D for execution and decision making."

The only other players to score for the Wolves — who were missing some key players — were senior Nanthaniel Espejo and junior Chijoke “Jason” Ahamefule, with two points each, and junior Noah Budu, who made a free throw.

“Vacaville is really good, but I really wish we could have gotten them with our complete team because I think that game could have gone either way,” Hayburn said. “Last year we got them when they were missing a couple of guys and we beat them by 20 this year they got us when we were missing couple of guys and they got us by (almost) 20. I guess that's just how the game goes.

“But every time we play a team like that, the boys learn and grow. If you look at the combined record of the teams that have beaten us this year, we are really playing the best of the best.”

American Canyon will visit Benicia (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday.