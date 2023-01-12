Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Wolves leader Budu puts away improved Grizzlies, 54-49

When the game is on the line, having a player who isn’t scared of the moment can be the difference between winning and losing.

For the American Canyon High boys basketball team Wednesday night, that player was Noah Budu.

The junior wing made a huge impact, finishing with a game-high of 20 points and 9 rebounds, in leading the Wolves past host Napa High, 54-49, in a Vine Valley Athletic League thriller at Messner Gym.

Budu also hit a clutch free throw with just a few seconds remaining in the game to give the Wolves a 53-49 lead and seal the victory.

“Strength, intensity, tenacity — all the stuff he brings every game,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said as to the importance of Budu in the contest. “He leads our team in rebounding. He leads our team in blocks, he leads our team in steals. That free throw he hit essentially won the game. He went on a stretch where he made six straight free throws in the, I think second to third quarter and that's been an area of concern for him earlier in the year. So I was really proud that he was able to correct that.”

American Canyon (9-7, 2-1 VVAL) had to fight to come out on top against an improved Napa squad that snapped a three-year, 17-game VVAL losing streak with a 72-64 home win over Casa Grande last Friday night.

The Wolves entered the fourth quarter down 43-40, but in the final eight minutes held Napa to just 9 points.

“I think it’s our energy,” American Canyon senior guard CJ Mitchell explained. “We brought it back, we got a couple of steals, got a couple of stops. We started moving the ball around more, started getting more open looks, and we started to turn up the pace. And we started scoring and getting our buckets.”

The Wolves also started the game fast, vaulting out to a 6-0 lead in less than three minutes.

“We always try to start out with more energy than other team,” Mitchell pointed out. “We try to get out early so that at the end of the game, we don't have to worry about these close games. But they came back; we just let down on defense for a second. We had to regroup ourselves, get back together as a team, and play together.”

American Canyon also had to fight at the start of the second half. For that reason, they used their full-court press to create some bad decisions while also swinging the momentum.

“I think our advantages is out in the open court against some teams. We have different advantages against other teams,” Hayburn said of the full-court press. “I thought tonight we had active and strong enough guards in the front court for our press to really be effective. I didn't know how it would go, obviously. But I wanted to see if they could handle it. A couple of times they beat it down. But the more it worked, the more we put it on. So it was more of a trial and error and kind of see how they handled it.”

Also having a nice game for the Wolves was Mitchell. The senior finished with 16 points to help the winning effort.

“I really feel like my shot was going down,” Mitchell said of being his team’s second-highest scorer in the game. “I think I was just waiting for my shots to get open and getting open in the corner. I think I really stood out on the three tonight and my shot was working tonight. I was just open. I got good, open looks. I knocked down the shot.”

Nanthaniel Espejo finished the night with 11 points, the third double-digit scorer for American Canyon.

“We have no consistency in terms of, like, who scores what and how often. Some days It’s more spread out,” Hayburn said of having a trio of scorers in double digits. “Sometimes it’s more localized to a couple players.

“I feel like we can be a different team every night, and it’s not necessarily a good thing.”

Napa (3-14, 1-3 VVAL) clawed back many times in the game. After getting down 6-0 early in the first, the Grizzlies closed the quarter on an 11-5 run to tie it at 11.

“I think — and I think you saw it as the night went on — our team has a lot of confidence, whereas maybe in the past a 6-0 run like that was enough to knock us out,” first-year Napa High head coach Carson Carattini said. “But in my eyes, we’re trying to build something that is stronger than that, mentally tougher than that, to where we know we’ve got 32 minutes of basketball and we’re going to play hard the entire time. So if you’re going to continue allow us to breathe, we’re going to continue to fight. Early on, we’ll weather a quick little storm, but we’re gonna come right back at you.”

The Grizzlies had their own trio of double-figure scorers.

Leading all of them was Christian Williams. The junior finished with 13 points and brought down 2 rebounds. He was a different player after halftime, as all of his points came after the break.

Eli Mindle was one of the unsung heroes of the night for Napa. The junior shooting guard finished with 12 points, on four shots from 3-point land, and a rebound. He also scored 6 points in each half.

“I watched that from him every day,” Carattini said of Mindle. “I’ve been watching that since he transferred in in the summer. The more I watched him play, I knew right away he could score the basketball. That kid can really shoot it. He’s got a special touch and he knows where to be and when to be there. He’s really learning to just be a threat constantly.”

Senior guard Nico Franco finished with 11 points, all in the first half, and brought in 5 rebounds. He scored 8 in the first quarter, helping Napa climb back into the game.

Rounding out the Grizzlies’ scorers were Jayden Quintana (5 points, 7 rebounds), Will Flynn (5 points, 1 blocked shot) and Jared Martinez (3 points, 1 rebound).

Both teams will continue VVAL play on Friday night with 7 p.m. tip-offs. American Canyon entertains Sonoma Valley (7-8, 1-1 VVAL), while Napa hits the road to face Petaluma (9-6, 2-0 VVAL).

Sonoma Valley lost to visiting Vintage in a 79-75 triple-overtime thriller on Wednesday.