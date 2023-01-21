Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: Wolves use press to rally past Crushers 61-45

Jake Laron is a captain for a reason, and captains are needed in crucial games.

The senior guard was a key for the American Canyon High boys basketball team Friday night, scoring 14 points as the visiting Wolves beat Vintage, 61-45, in a much-anticipated Vine Valley Athletic League matchup.

Noah Budu had a game-high 15 points for American Canyon, and was all over the floor until he wasn’t. In the fourth quarter, the junior was ejected after picking up his second technical foul of the contest.

Before that, Budu was doing everything to keep the Wolves in the lead. His first technical came after an emphatic block in the second quarter on Vintage’s Collin Durfee. As a result, Budu was to have to sit out Saturday night’s nonleague game at Montgomery in Santa Rosa.

Also finishing in double figures for the Wolves was senior guard Nate Espejo, with 12 points.

“We have a lot of weapons,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “I’m blessed in that sense. It's nice to have a lot of people who can put the ball in the basket because it means you can't just take one of our players away. Today was another example of that.”

Vintage also has a lot of talented players, but was sorely missing 6-foot-3 senior captain Ben Jackson as well as 6-5 junior forward Grayson Wyman.

“Huge loss not having Ben,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said of Jackson. “He’s out for an extended period of time with an illness. His leadership was missed in the locker room and on the court. His message to the team was ‘There are nine juniors on this team. You need to battle AC next year. What an opportunity to get the challenge now and gain valuable experience.’

“I’m hopeful Ben will be back at some point this season. Breaks my heart he’s out at the tail end of his senior season. He’s worked so hard and has done a great job leading this young team.”

Wyman was out with an ankle injury sustained during Wednesday’s Big Game win over Napa High.

“The loss of two starters was big, but we fought and competed,” Gongora said, adding he hopes to have Wyman back next week. “Our opponents won’t take pity on us, nor should they. Next man up.”

The Wolves (12-7, 5-1 VVAL) took control of the game in the second half, where they outscored Vintage 37-18. They went on a 7-2 run to begin the third quarter and took a lead that they would never relinquish the rest of the way. A big reason was their full-court press, which forced Vintage into making some very risky decisions and leading to easy buckets. The Wolves turned the ball over 15 times while forcing the Crushers into 23 of them.

“We like to play fast, and that press allows us to do that,” Laron said of the second half. “We’re all fast players. We don’t have any slow players on the team, so we can all rotate quickly and hit balls and run the break. That’s only good for us.”

American Canyon made 7 of 17 from the 3-point line, converting on long-range shots at perfect time in the second half.

“I hate it,” Hayburn admitted about 3-point shooting. “You live by the three, you die by the three. I wish we could manufacture points in other ways, because when the shots cool off — I mean, we saw in the first half we couldn't hit them and the result was a one-point deficit at halftime. So I hate the idea that our game may come down to whether or not we happen to be hot on a given night. I don't like taking that chance.”

Vintage (11-9, 3-3 VVAL) kept the game close early on, taking a 27-26 lead into the break. A large reason for that was the Crushers stuck to their game plan, which was to keep the game in the halfcourt and not run and gun.

“Just control time and score, control tempo, just try to dictate pace,” Gongora said of what his team did in the first half to keep it close. “Really, the kids know these kids better than I do. But they play with each other. We've watched film, and I came up with a game plan, and I think it was a game plan that this was a winnable game for us. It didn't happen.”

The Crushers were led by junior guard Si Sabbagha, who finished with 12 points — 8 in the first half — and brought in 7 rebounds. He made 5 of 6 shots from the free-throw line.

“Si is improving,” Gongora said. “He still has a long way to go. I think for Si, sometimes he gets a bit frantic. I think sometimes he gets excited, and that can lead to poor decisions. I'm trying to get him to calm down, slow down.”

Miles MacPherson finished with 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. The junior forward did all of his damage in the first half while connecting on a pair of shots from beyond the arc.

Durfee finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds. He was great out of the break, scoring 9 points in the second half. The senior guard also went 1-for-2 from the line.

“Collin is the ultimate teammate,” Gongora said. “Whether he's on the bench, whether he's injured, whether he's on the court, he just gives you his all. If he's on the bench, he’s cheering. If he’s on the court, he’s giving you his all and he’s very coachable. He’s highly intelligent. He’s not fancy.”

Others scoring for the Crushers were Elias Alvarez (6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots) and Jace Lopez (6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block).

Both teams will begin the second part of league play on Monday night with 7 p.m. tip-offs in Napa. American Canyon will make its last trip to Napa to face Justin-Siena in a battle for first place. Vintage will play yet another home game it hosts Casa Grande.

American Canyon JV 59, Vintage 41

The first-place Wolves (15-3, 6-0 VVAL) outscored Vintage in three of the four quarters on the way to the victory.

American Canyon jumped out to an 11-3 lead after a quarter and carried a 29-13 lead into the half.

Vintage (7-12, 2-4 VVAL) made a strong comeback bid by outscoring the Wolves 16-11 in the third quarter to make it an 11-point game.

Crushers freshman Adar Yildiz led all scorers with 16 points. He was the Crushers' offense in the third quarter, when he scored 8 points.

American Canyon held off Vintage behind Tito Villanueva, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the final frame.

Register Sports Editor Andy Wilcox contributed to this story.