The Napa Christian boys basketball team tore it up in four games at the recent Pacific Union College Prep Tournament in Angwin.

Then the Knights lost only their second and third games of the season — both to Cornerstone Christian of Antioch, the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs.

Napa Christian will take a 15-3 record into its NCS Division 6 playoff opener against Contra Costa Christian (10-12) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek.

The Knights have only one senior in Danny Davalos. The rest are sophomores Atticus Day, Michail Kukushkin, Gabriel Amado Carrejo, Breydan Worth and Oliver Yurasek, and freshmen Zac Dropping, Saddiq Alarbesh, Noah Trammell, Emmanuel Jamgbadi and Ethan Ponce.

At the PUC Prep tournament, the Knights averaged 73 points a game in beating Monterey Bay Academy, 89-52, Escondido Adventist, 70-33, Newbury Park Adventist, 74-56, and Loma Linda Academy, 59-45.

“Emmanuel played amazing,” said Napa Christian assistant coach Dustin McTaggert. “He’s our big guy down now. Super good effort. We’re really working on consistent effort and playing really good defense to get him to the next level, and I thought he did that.

“Saddiq shot the ball really well and Breyden and Gabriel played well at guard.”

Knights head coach Darren Smith said the team has managed to keep youthful tendencies to a minimum.

“We play very fast and aggressive, but sometimes that young side shows up — especially when we don’t communicate on defense as well as we should be. That’s what we’re working on — calling out screens, calling out switches, all that kind of stuff,” Smith said. “Offensively, when you have a freshman like Emmanuel it makes your life a lot easier. It opens up our outside shooter Saddiq, who’s also a freshman, and when you get that inside-out game going it’s really hard to defend us. So we’re trying to get paint touches, drive to the hoop, and get the defense to collapse on Emmnanuel. If he’s (guarded) one-on-one, we want him to go the hoop. If he’s two-on-one, we want him to kick it out to our outside shooters. If we’re on, that makes us pretty deadly.

“Our point guard, Gabe, is our alpha. All the guys respect him. He gets a little frustrated because when we’re young and we make these mistakes. But he does a really good job of lifting up the kids, making sure they’re all on the same page. It’s teamwork and family. We’re all together in this.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

