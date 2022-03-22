Napa Valley Prep Boys Golf: Granite Bay champion of “Champ” Classic at Silverado

Just about everywhere he went on Monday, Ray Graziani saw some pretty good golf shots.

Drives. Approach shots. Short-iron shots from around the greens. Putts.

Graziani, the boys golf coach at Justin-Siena, was super impressed with what he saw as he made his way around the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa during the “Champ” High School Golf Classic.

“I’ve seen some long drives. I’ve seen some good shots,” said Graziani, the tournament chairman and director. “It has been pretty amazing to see what these guys can do.

“These young players, they know how to play golf. They’re out here playing some really good golf. And to see them out here enjoying their day and learning how much they can enjoy the game of golf on a gorgeous day, gorgeous course. … Silverado has been outstanding to us. Andy Miller, Johnny Miller and the “Champ” Foundation, we couldn’t do this without them.”

Eighteen teams — a field consisting of 90 players — from all around Northern California made their way to Silverado, the home of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, for one of the top tournaments of the season. On a warm, sunny day with temperatures in the mid to high 70s, light winds and blue skies, there was some outstanding scoring on a very challenging and difficult course, set up as a par-72, 6,793-yard layout.

There was Barrett Dellamar of Campolindo-Moraga shooting a spectacular 3-under-par 69 and taking low medalist honors.

There was Granite Bay of Placer County winning the team title with a 311 score. Each of the teams had five players, with four scores counting for team scoring.

“We’ve got players from Carmel, from Salinas, from Sacramento,” said Graziani, a PGA golf professional since 1992 who is in his 16th year leading the golf program at Justin-Siena. “We have teams that come here from around from the state. They know they’re competing against some of the top teams in the state and I think it gives them a good understanding of where they fit and how the season’s going to go. So, it’s nice to get some 18-hole events. Many of the leagues play nine-hole matches, and I think it’s very important for these guys to get comfortable playing 18-hole tournaments because the postseason will be 18 holes. I think they take it pretty seriously when they’re out there.”

It's the first time since 2019 that the “Champ” High School Golf Classic has been played.

Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, created the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 to promote junior golf. The foundation was renamed the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation in 2015 to honor his father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf. The Johnny Miller Champ Foundation is the host of a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior, on July 13, at Silverado. It’s for boys and girls, ages 12 to 18.

Napa’s Andy Miller, a Justin-Siena graduate and a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU who played the PGA Tour, was on hand for the awards ceremony and talked to the players, coaches and teams about the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation. His father, Johnny Miller, is a two-time major champion and retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports.

“My dad loves to be able to help these kids,” said Andy Miller, a member of the BYU Hall of Fame. “It’s honoring my grandpa, who was out here every day with us. I’m sure my grandpa is smiling down in heaven knowing that we’re able to help all these kids in memory of him, because that’s what he would want. And the same with my dad and our whole family. Golf has given us so much. It’s the opportunity to give back and help these kids and put on a good event and get them on a good golf course. The more that we can do that, the better.”

Silverado, the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation and Justin-Siena partnered to host the “Champ” High School Classic, which had a 9 a.m. shotgun start and concluded before 3 p.m.

“The Champ Foundation has been ablet to help a lot of kids get into golf. And that’s what we’re about, is to help these kids, and to give them an opportunity to play the sport that we love,” said Andy Miller.

“It’s always fun to play the same courses that the best players in the world play, and be able to say, ‘Oh, I played that golf course,’ when you watch it on TV, and to be able to watch the holes and go, ‘Yeah, I remember I made birdie on that hole.’ That makes it enjoyable. So, I know the kids appreciate that.”

In very close team scoring, Granite Bay won by a two-shot margin over Campolindo, which had a 313. Stevenson School-Pebble Beach was third with a 314 and Amador Valley-Pleasanton was fourth with a 316.

Individually, Garrett Harrison of Granite Bay was second with an even-par 72 and Curtis DeSilva of Stevenson was third with a 2-over-par 74.

“It’s been nice to get back here,” said Graziani. “It’s a gorgeous course. Silverado has been outstanding to us. Andy Miller, Johnny Miller and the Champ Foundation, we couldn’t do this without them. The facility here has been outstanding.”

Justin-Siena and Vintage played in the event.

Justin-Siena, led by Charlie Keller, shot 361. Keller had the low score for the Braves, with an 80. Also playing for Justin-Siena was Nathan Jewell, 84; Sam Gomez, 94; Andrew Crist, 103; and Bruno Freschi, 109.

Vintage, led by Nick Young, shot 364. Young had the low score for the Crushers with a 78. Also playing for Vintage were Thomas Walder (83), Drew Holloran (100), Alex Trainor (103) and Cole Bailey (112).

“I was really looking forward to playing a tournament at our home course,” said Young. “It was a great chance to play a good course against a lot of great teams and see if I can play well and compete with them.

“I was disappointed I couldn’t roll any birdie putts in. But I feel like it was a very nice setup and just a good day. It really gives me a good look at how everyone else is doing for when we get to playoffs.”

It was a super day for Granite Bay, which also got a 75 from Sam Lyons and a 79 from Ryan Atkinson. Also playing for Granite Bay were Karson Kindelt (85) and Sohom Patel (92).

“It’s been an awesome day. I can’t be happier about what the guys did today,” said Granite Bay coach Tim Healy. “The guys stuck to their plan and executed really well today. You can see that we had three scores that were all low to mid-70s. It’s really a testament to the guys growing up a little bit. The guys have been getting better and better since the start of the season. And as we get into the middle of our (Sierra Foothill League), I’m really excited to see where we’re going to go in a very tough league.

“We’re a young group, but they’re a group of kids that are used to playing tournament golf. They know what’s expected of them. And quite frankly, they have high expectations of their own. So, I really do like where we’re at right now. This is a phenomenal group of guys. And like I said, I think that there’s nothing but a bright future for this group.”

Also in the field was Branson-Ross (322), Marin Catholic-Kentfield (335), Redwood-Larkspur (336), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (345), Granada-Livermore (345), Palma-Salinas (342), St. Francis-Mountain View (353), Terra Linda-San Rafael (356), Northgate-Walnut Creek (374), Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep-San Francisco (386), Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (396) and Benicia (408).

Team awards were presented to the top three teams.

Individual awards went to the top three finishers, and the long drive champion.

Kush Arora from Amador Valley won the long drive at 328 yards.

Arora, a junior from Pleasanton, has made a verbal commitment to play at Stanford, according to the American Junior Golf Association at ajga.org.