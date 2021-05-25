Napa Valley Prep Boys Lacrosse: Crushers sweep Braves in first full season

For the Braves, lone 12th-grader Connor Machado had a team-high 4 goals and an assist on his Senior Night. Jack Ryan, Drew Hummer and Dante Leonardi each added a goal, Kane Williams chipped in an assist, and goalkeeper Jack Duffy tallied 14 saves.

“First, congratulations to Vintage on the game on Friday night,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “I thought their seniors, in particular, stepped up in big moments.

“I’m proud of the effort and determination we showed. We dug ourselves a big hole in the first quarter and it was too much to climb out. Vintage came out blazing in the first quarter and it took us a little bit to adjust. We made some changes to our faceoffs and defense to try and slow down their offense. Our offense finally came alive behind Connor’s effort. He really spearheaded the run we went on.”

The Braves (4-5 VVAL) will close their fifth season with Murray at the helm when they visit first-place Casa Grande (7-0 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Friday.