Napa Valley Prep Boys Lacrosse: Justin-Siena off to 4-0 start

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team improved to 4-0 with a statement win and a pair of 20-2 road routs.

In their only home game so far, the Braves edged Division I powerhouse Marin Catholic 10-9 on March 4 at Dodd Stadium.

Senior captain Tommy Crist led Justin-Siena with 6 goals and added 1 assist, while sophomore Kane Williams had 2 goals, junior Dante Leonardi 1 goal and 4 assists, freshman Jack Shea 1 goal, and freshman midfielder Luke Ficeli 2 assists.

The Braves’ defense held to single-digit scoring a Wildcats squad that had leveled Casa Grande 21-8 in its season opener. The defense was led by seniors Trevor Hummer, Jack Ryan and Eli Derr, sophomore Sean Ryan, and freshman Austin Dragoo. Senior goalkeeper Jack Duffy made 15 saves.

“So proud of this team today,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “Not many people believed in us against Marin Catholic, but we knew we had the guys to win. We had a ton of guys step up today. Trevor Hummer really turned the tide for us in the faceoff dot. He’s always stepped up when we needed him and it was awesome to see him play such a pivotal role in this win.”

The Braves then defeated Division I Clayton Valley Charter 20-2 in Concord this past Tuesday night with nine scorers. Scoring 3 goals apiece were senior Will Fischer, Leonardi, Crist and Ficeli. Adding 2 goals each were freshman Grayson Cushing, Trevor Hummer and Williams, while Peter Eierman and Shea each scored 1 goal.

With sophomore Drew Hummer taking charge of the cage at halftime, Justin-Siena allowed only 13 shots.

“I’m proud of the team’s performance today,” Murray said. “I was nervous about following up our big win against MC on Friday, but the boys pulled through. This was probably our most complete offensive game in a while. We got everyone involved. It was not a one-man show out there.”

Justin-Siena also defeated San Marin, 20-2, in Novato on Friday. Crist had 5 goals, Fischer 4, Colt Maloney 3, Drew Hummer and Ficeli 2 apiece, and Derr, Cushing, Shea and Leonardi 1 each.

Justin-Siena led 16-1 at halftime. Jack Duffy and Drew Hummer split time in the net.

The Braves visit Branson (3-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ross.