The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team is ranked sixth in the North Coast Section and takes a 13-game win streak into Thursday’s 5 p.m. Senior Night game against visiting Vine Valley Athletic League opponent Windsor (1-9-1, 1-4-1 VVAL) in its final regular-season game.

After that, many of the Braves (14-3, 8-0 VVAL) who are all caught up on their homework will likely head across town to Memorial Stadium to watch second-place Vintage (11-3, 7-1 VVAL) host fifth-place Rancho Cotate (9-5, 5-3 VVAL) in its own Senior Night game.

Most of the Justin-Siena and Vintage players grew up playing lacrosse with or against each other in the Napa Force club. They can’t get enough of the game.

That’s why Braves head coach Kevin Duffy said he marks Vintage on his calendar at the start of each season. After all, in their first season in 2021, the Crushers swept the Braves in two meetings, 5-4 and 11-7. Justin-Siena evened the young overall series with 14-5 and 8-6 wins last year.

The teams met only once in VVAL play this year and the Braves prevailed again, 13-8, at Memorial Stadium last Thursday night. But Duffy doesn’t think his team is done with the Crushers yet.

“Vintage did a good job. They’re a worthy opponent. They gave us everything we could handle, and I’m sure we’re going to see them again in the playoffs,” the coach said. “I feel like we’ve been getting ready for these guys since we played them last year. This game is always in the backs of our minds. We want to get better and be ready for Vintage when they come around. It’s a year-round thing to get ready for these guys.”

Vintage led 3-2 after the first quarter, but the Braves picked it up offensively in the second to grab an 8-5 halftime lead. The Crushers pulled within 10-8 in the third but went cold after that, unable to answer any of Justin-Siena’s three goals in the fourth quarter.

Vintage assistant coach Chris Black, a member of head coach Josh DeGarmo’s staff, saw his team lose for the first time in nine games.

“It was a tough game. We knew that going into it,” he said. “Justin-Siena’s got a great program and a great defense, and it was a battle I expected to see. Not the result I wanted, but it was a great game to watch.”

Black was impressed with freshman starting pole Mason Howell’s play against the Braves.

“He has been crushing it all season and he really showed up tonight and helped shut down Luke Ficeli, who still put on a good show,” said the coach.

Ficeli, one of Justin-Siena’s many sophomore standouts, led all scorers with six goals. Also scoring were senior Dante Leonardi (two goals, three assists), junior Kane Williams (two goals, two assists), and sophomores Grayson Cushing (one goal, two assists), Drew Fontanella (one goal) and Colt Maloney (one goal).

“I’m really proud of how our boys played tonight. They played a really good brand of lacrosse tonight,” Duffy said. “We had a lot of good performances from our players. Jack Shea just absolutely dominated on face-offs and Dante Leonardi, Luke Ficeli, (senior) Evan Smith, (junior) and Sean Ryan played well. Our defense really stepped up. I’m really happy with how we played.”

Shea, a sophomore, has been playing since he was in the fourth grade.

“I love it. It’s the best sport ever,” he said. “I practice in my room what I do for face-offs. It’s a mixture of quickness, power and footwork. I practice a lot. My parents hate it.”

For Vintage, junior Luke Haeuser had three goals, senior Donovan Waters scored twice and had four assists, and senior Tanner Low scored a goal and led the team with four takeaways. Howell and senior Alec Roberts also scored.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game going into it,” Waters said. “We were missing a few of our defensive guys, which hurt us, definitely. Our offense tried to fight a good game and we just didn’t get the outcome we wanted. But I think all of our guys did really well.”

Added Haeuser, “We had an overall pretty decent game and we knew it was going to be a tough game. You’ll get the outcome you want every once in a while, but sometimes it doesn’t go your way. I’ve been playing for 10 years. My dad got me into it because he also played in college. I like that it’s a really physical game and you can go out and really play hard and at the end of the day, you know you did your best and you try as much as you can.”

Waters’ brother, Jackson, is a sophomore on the Chapman University men’s lacrosse team in Orange County. Duffy’s son, Jack, is one of his freshman teammates. Both of their fathers played college lacrosse, and Donovan Waters hopes to join them at Chapman next year.

“I’ve been playing for 12 years now,” Donovan Waters said. “My dad kinda gave me a stick when I was little and I got into it at a young age.”

Waters has a school-record 149 career points, which are his 79 goals and 70 assists combined, along with 79 ground balls. Haeuser has 122 points, on 100 goals and 22 assists, and 45 ground balls. Low has 111 points, on 66 goals and 45 assists, and 113 ground balls. Howell is the Braves’ takeaways leader.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut short Waters’ freshman season and he didn’t get to play in the NCS playoffs until his junior year, so he was hoping to go out with a win over his team’s Trower Avenue rival last week.

He still may get a chance. The VVAL playoffs will put the first- and fourth-place teams against each other on Tuesday night, as well as the second- and third-place teams, and the winners will meet for the tournament title on April 28. All games will be at Memorial Stadium. The NCS playoffs are May 2-11.

Justin-Siena was coming off a 17-0 shutout at Sonoma Valley on April 11. The Braves’ scorers were Kane Williams (four goals, two assists), Cushing (four goals, two assists), sophomore Peter Eierman (three goals), Leonardi (two goals, four assists), Ficeli (two goals), Shea (one goal) and Maloney (one goal).

After the Vintage game, the Braves posted their closest victory this season, 11-10 over Campolindo in Moraga on Saturday. They trailed 7-2 but fired back on all cylinders in the second half. Scoring for the winners were Leonardi (one goal, six assists), Ficeli (three goals, one assist), Shea (three goals, two assists), Kane Williams (two goals, one assist), Cushing (one goal) and Fontanella (one goal, one assist).

Justin-Siena beat sixth-place Petaluma on Tuesday night at home, 14-9.

Vintage went on to defeat Sonoma Valley on the road Tuesday night, 15-5. Scoring for the Crushers were Haeuser (seven goals, one assist), Waters (five goals, two assists), Low (three goals, one assist) and junior Wyatt Ficke (one goal). Adding an assist was senior Brody Vance, while Howell had four takeaways.

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.