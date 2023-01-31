Napa Valley Prep Boys Lacrosse: Kevin Duffy moves up to Justin-Siena helm

Justin-Siena High School announced in a press release Friday afternoon that Kevin Duffy will be taking over as head coach of boys lacrosse after four years as an assistant coach in the Braves’ program.

Duffy brings over a decade worth of experience coaching lacrosse in and out of the Napa Valley to

the job and will look to continue the strong success of the program over the past few years, the release said.

He began playing lacrosse at age 6 and learned the game from his father, who played collegiately at Penn, and played all the way into his adult life. Kevin Duffy was part of two championship teams with Cal and played with The Olympic Club for 15 seasons.

Duffy previously coached lacrosse at University High School in San Francisco and Piedmont High, and with Napa Force youth lacrosse.

“We are pleased that Kevin Duffy will be serving as our head coach for boys lacrosse this season,” said Athletic Director George Nessman. “Kevin has been instrumental in the success of the program as an assistant. We look forward to his leadership and direction.”

Duffy assisted former Braves head coach John Murray for four years.

“I’m very excited to take over from Coach Murray and continue working with a great group of players,” Duffy said. “I have coached several of them all the way up from youth lacrosse and am glad I get to stay with them a little longer.”

Duffy will be assisted by Dave Ficeli, John Fontanella and Tyler Meeghan.

