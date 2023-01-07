Napa Valley Prep Boys Soccer: Crushers' win over Braves closest in 17 years

It had been three weeks since either boys soccer team had played, and visiting Vintage was just as up to the task defensively as Justin-Siena was Friday night.

The visiting Crushers also had more of a knack for scoring, coming in with 12 goals in seven games while the Braves had scored only one goal during their four-game preseason.

But Justin-Siena managed to play its closest game with Trower Avenue rival Vintage in 15 years, losing just 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener.

“We were a little rusty, obviously, coming off a three-week break and not having games for a while, so we were a little bit flat to start,” Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said. “We would have liked to see a little bit more energy from our boys for the first league game of the season, however it’s to be expected. Our opponent was tough. We knew they played defensive and parked the bus, and sometimes that can be frustrating. It can take the wind out of your sails a little bit. We kept preaching to the boys to stay the course, trust the process, be patient, and good things will happen. Stick to the game plan.”

After Sergio Hernandez scored for a 1-0 halftime lead, it wasn’t until 28 minutes were left in the game that reigning Napa County Player of the Year Anthony Stainer scored the insurance goal as the senior followed in a teammate’s miss.

It felt better to lose 2-0 to the reigning Northern California Division IV champions than 5-0 to Piedmont, 4-0 to University, 4-0 to San Domenico and 3-1 to St. Helena in the preseason.

“It feels good because Vintage is a tough opponent,” said first-year Braves head coach Brandon Hernandez, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate and soccer alumnus who coaches club soccer for Napa United with Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias. “We’d been texting back and forth before the game and I told him ‘I’m not going to make it easy for you.’

“He admitted to me that it was hard for his team. What a compliment. That’s what I prided myself on what it was going to be, a defensive master-class performance on our end. I think the boys performed very well. They listened to the instructions, pregame and at halftime, and we conceded one goal per half. Obviously, it’s never fun to lose. But if you feel like you’re seen as an underdog, when you come out and put forth a performance like this, it’s like a revival. It’s rejuvenation. You feel you’re ready for any opponent you’re going to face.”

Feliciano said the game showed the Crushers some things they need to work on in practice.

“Like understanding that when we do play opponents like this, how to break down a compact, organized defense, being able to switch the point of attack quickly, keep things simple, let the ball go, play off one another, and then finish in the final third,” he explained. “Stay patient, don’t try to overdo things, trust the quality of the team and the players around you, and good things will happen.”

Hernandez is probably the youngest head coach the Braves have ever had in boys soccer, but he said players came out of the woodwork to play for him.

“Under a new coach, some of the boys were a little hesitant, but it was good to see a lot of new guys come out and put the effort in to try to play soccer this year,” he said. “A lot of players who didn’t play last season and didn’t think they were going to play this year ended up playing and they have been very helpful.

"I think that’s what’s been important to having them jell in the preaseason. We played some tough opponents, teams that are at the top of our division, and obviously the results were not favorable. But I think that’s what brought them to say, hey, if we come together and turn in a (quality) performance, then we can get a result.”

Like Vintage, Justin-Siena scheduled perennial playoff teams to get ready for the playoffs. They beat San Domenico 3-0 in their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff opener last season before falling 5-0 to Piedmont.

“We played one opponent here who last year, I believe beat us in a blowout and we held them to 0-0 at the half this time,” Hernandez said. “Sure, the game didn’t end the way we wanted, but again, it was another defensive performance.

"The reason those games were scheduled was to prepare us for Vintage, the more powerhouse teams we’re going to have to play this season. It was good preparation. Those games, even though they didn’t have the results we wanted, prepped us for games like tonight’s and I think the results showed.”

Both teams play next at 6 p.m. Monday, when Justin-Siena hosts Napa at Dodd Stadium and Vintage entertains Petaluma at Memorial Stadium.

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.