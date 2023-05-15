Sergio Hernandez hopes he has better luck avoiding injury across the pond.

The Vintage High senior signed on April 13 with FC Odisea Academy of Spain, a professional soccer academy based in the Castellon province just north of Valencia.

The productive center midfielder tallied nine goals and nine assists in helping the Crushers finish first in the Vine Valley Athletic League for a fifth straight season this past winter.

“I’ve always been more of an assister than a scorer in my life,” Hernandez said. “Every now and then I’ll get a goal, but mostly assists.”

But in their North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener at Memorial Stadium, after assisting Emmanuel Hurtado on the only goal of the game, Hernandez sustained a broken ankle that would end his season.

He had to watch as Vintage beat Castro Valley and Clayton Valley to reach its first section title game in eight years, dropping that game at Monte Vista in overtime, 2-1, and fall at Clovis North in the Crushers’ Northern California Division 1 playoff opener.

“I wish I would have been able to play the rest of the playoffs this year, especially the section final,” he he said.

Hernandez missed his 2019-20 freshman season due to injury after having hamstring issues during his junior season, he was ready to hang up his soccer shoes for good.

“I got too frustrated and decided to just quit. I was planning on not playing anymore,” he said. “But (my teammates) talked me back into playing in the summer. I worked hard, and it paid off.”

On April 13 in the Vintage Career Center, in front of teammates, co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano, family and faculty, Hernandez signed with FC Odisea Academy while teammates Anthony Stainer and Eric Reis inked with Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

Hernandez said he found out about FC Odisea from Arik Housley, co-owner of the Napa Valley 1839 FC team that plays in the National Premier Soccer League. One of the 1839 FC players, Javier Alcarria Moreno, works for FC Odisea and Hernandez was to contact him.

“I sent him a highlight video, he liked it, and he came to watch our Big Game (against crosstown rival Napa High) and Casa Grande game,” said the son of Jesus and Griselda Hernandez. “He liked how I played, and he came out and handed me a contract.

“At first I was talking to USF (University of San Francisco) and semi-pro local teams, but I kinda always wanted to go there (to Spain) more than stay in the United States. It's mostly soccer (at the academy), but you take coaching courses and language courses. It’s U14 all the way up to pros.”

Hernandez considered college first, and majoring in sports medicine or sports management, though he’s already learned more than he probably wanted to about sports medicine while dealing with his injuries.

“I should be healed by the time I get there. By August, I should be good. Slowly improving. Hopefully all my other injuries will be healed with it,” he said. “I was already having hamstring and hip problems again. Now that I’ve been resting for a long time, hopefully they’ll be gone.”

Will he have to adjust his style of play to keep from getting injured so much?

“Maybe, probably with all the screws and plates in my ankle,” he said. “I broke both sides of the ankle. My doctor said it would take six to eight months but that I won’t be 100% (recovered) for a year.”

FC Odisea’s website, fcodiseaacademy.com/academy, says it is a full-time soccer program with Union of European Football Associations-licensed coaches to help players develop skills and improve.

“Play in at least one fixture (game) per week to test your ability against some of the finest opposition in Spain and Europe,” the website says. “We film and analyze all of our matches and provide regular feedback to players on how they can improve their game. Access to state-of-the-art clinics including physiotherapy, osteopathy, and personal training to ensure you’re at your physical peak.

“We regularly embark on football tours across Europe and Spain to help you travel the world whilst coming up against elite-level opposition. We offer students a variety of world-class education programs ranging from high schools to higher education.”

Arais Hernandez's sister, the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year, spoke at the signing ceremony about how happy she was to see Sergio work his way back to the top of his game.

"I was really proud of him," the 2020 Vintage graduate said. "I know this injury has been really hard for him. He's been injured probably like five years already. I don't remember the last time he played a whole year without being injured. Thanks to my mom and dad for supporting him, too. I hope the best for him."

