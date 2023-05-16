Eric Reis came into the Vintage High boys soccer program when it was already on a roll, stringing league championships together, and helped make the Crushers even more dominant.

Reis helped Vintage win 35 games at center back and finish first in league play for the sixth and seventh time in a row during his two varsity seasons. The Crushers won the Division IV Northern California title when he was a junior and were the North Coast Section Division 1 runners-up when he was a senior this winter.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

So it shouldn’t be a culture shock when he joins David Frank’s NCAA Division II men’s soccer program at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

He and Vintage teammate Anthony Stainer signed letters of intent on April 13 to continue their soccer careers with the Penguins. Dominican finished 8-2 in the Pac West Conference last fall, sharing the title with Biola, and was 12-6 overall.

“I’ve been able to watch a few of their games,” he said of the Penguins during the signing ceremony in the Vintage Career Center. “I’ve been interested in them for a couple of months now and I’m glad to able to play with them.”

Frank coached Dominican to a record-setting season in 2019, when the Penguins broke school records for single-season points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, and overall team points in a single season.

Reis didn’t choose Dominican only for its recent success.

“I didn’t want to be too far away from my mom,” he said of Lynn Reis. “I’m glad I’m able to stay in California and not too far from home, so it all worked out.”

His brother, 2021 Vintage graduate Ian Reis, also stayed close to home with his first college program. Ian played for Division II Sonoma State with one of his own teammates, 2019 Crusher alumnus Cole Geschwender, in 2021. Ian transferred to Cal State Bakersfield and played for the Division I Roadrunners last fall. Despite having 2021 American Canyon High product Sucre Herrera as one of its goalkeepers, CSUB finished 2-13-2 overall and last in the Big West Conference at 0-8-1. Ian and Sucre played in the National Premier Soccer League for Napa Valley 1839 FC last year and Ian is also on 1839 FC’s 2023 roster.

For Eric, it’s nice to have a brother who has already played in NCAA Division II and higher.

“Ian has really helped me along through the whole journey,” Eric said. “He’s the one who pushed me, helped me train, helped me get better every day. He helped set the standard as well. He missed his senior year of high school soccer because of COVID, and I had a great one, but we’ll see where we end up.

“It was an exciting season. I know we all enjoyed it. Now I’m getting ready for the college game. I’ve been keeping at it every day since high school season ended — gym, soccer, all that hard work — so I’ll be ready for the fall season when it comes around.”

Reis, who carries about a 3.9 GPA, plans to declare a business-related major at Dominican and looks forward to four more seasons as a student-athlete.

“That ‘athlete’ part of it means a lot to me, being able to play at the next level,” he said. “I know academics is at the next level for me as well, but we’re working hard for whatever we’re working for; you can be an athlete in college as well as a student.”

Frank was named head coach of the Penguins in March 2018 after having the same role at Holy Names University in 2016 and 2017, and serving as an assistant coach for Academy of Art from 2013-15. He was an assistant coach for seven years before that at UC Santa Cruz, where he was a team captain before graduating in 2007 with a degree in business management economics. He played professionally for the San Jose Frogs FC and as a reserve player in Bundesliga and in the MLS for the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes.

With Dominican playing in the fall, Reis hopes Vintage co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano and future Crushers get a chance to see him and Stainer playing for the Penguins in their black, gold and white uniforms in the coming years.

“Our coaches have supported us so much over all these years, so I hope they can come visit for a few games. I know it’s not too far a drive for them, so I’ll be inviting them over,” Reis said.

“For our teammates who come back next year, I hope this (signing) brings some motivation to them that they can do the same. We played on the same team, so hopefully they see that they can do it, too, if they put in the work.”

Today in sports history: May 17 1970: Hank Aaron collects his 3,000th hit 1979: Philadelphia beats Chicago 23-22 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field 1983: New York Islanders win their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup 1998: David Wells pitches the 13th perfect game in modern MLB history 2003: Funny Cide finishes with a near-record 9¾-length victory in the Preakness 2008: Big Brown wins the Preakness