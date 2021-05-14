Napa Valley Prep Boys Soccer: Vintage edges Napa 2-1 in Big Game again

Perez and Duran performed well on both sides of the field through the game, gliding passes back and forth with ease. Vintage had seven shots in the first half, but only two made it near the netminder as the rivals headed into the halftime break tied 1-1.

“I feel a majority of the time we were in their half, but they just capitalized on one of our mistakes,” Perez said. “But I think overall, our team played well and kept the ball under our control.”

The Crushers continued the control of the midfield in the second half and once again put the ball at the feet of Duran and Perez. A clearing ball from the Napa defense was handled by a Vintage midfielder, who quickly launched it across the field to Perez on the left side of the field. Perez’ shot was blocked but not caught by Castro, and Duran pushed the loose ball into the back of the net for the apparent go-ahead goal.

The Crushers celebrated and went back toward midfield for the ensuing kickoff. However, before play resumed, the head referee talked with a linesman and nullified the goal on the count of Vintage being offsides. Vintage players and coaches protested the decision, but after about five minutes of discussion the call stood.