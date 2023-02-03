The four boys soccer teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League have bad trouble beating each other.

Vintage and Sonoma Valley settled for scoreless ties in both meetings, Napa and Casa Grande tied 1-all both times and, on Wednesday night, Napa looked like it might deadlock with Vintage for the second straight Big Game.

But the Vintage players must have remembered, or been reminded of, how that 1-all result against crosstown rival Napa three weeks before felt like a loss. Here they were again, tied at a goal apiece, but it was only halftime. Charged up by co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano during the break, they collectively scored a hat trick in the second half to prevail 4-1.

It was Vintage’s largest margin of victory in a Big Game in five years. But it also reminded the Crushers (10-2-6, 7-0-3 VVAL) that — as eager as they must be to get to the playoffs and try to win their first-ever North Coast Section crown and repeat as Northern California champions, they must first take care of business in a league they’re on the brink of finishing first in for the fifth year in a row.

The Grizzlies (8-3-6, 5-1-4 VVAL) got on the board first by catching Vintage sleeping in the first half. The Crushers thought that they scored the first goal of the night, but weren’t aware that the field referee had caught one of them running into the goalkeeper. As Vintage players celebrated on their sideline, most of the Grizzlies kept playing. One of the Crushers rushed toward their goal and fouled Napa High co-captain Israel Luevano in the penalty box. The senior earned a penalty kick and converted it for a 1-0 lead.

“We thought that Vintage scored, but I guess they pushed our goalie back, I think. Even the sideline ref didn’t see it,” Grizzlies head coach Rafael Ayala said. “As Vintage celebrated, we had the presence of mind to see what happened took advantage.”

Sergio Hernandez tied it for the Crushers tied it just before halftime on an assist from Jose Rosales, however, and got unanswered goals in the second half from Rommel Gomez, Noel Lopez and Anthony Stainer.

Stainer’s goal was also assisted by Rosales and was one of the most special goals ever scored by the 2021-22 Napa County Player of the Year, who had several key goals during last year’s 4-1 playoff run.

“It’s my first goal in a Big Game and it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to our team, our coaches and our families,” Stainer said. “The first half wasn’t our game. We weren’t on our toes and we came out unprepared. But in the second half, we flipped that switch and came out definitely wanting it more than them.”

Lopez scored just before Stainer did, making it 3-1 with an assist from Sergio Hernandez.

“I caught the back line sleeping,” he said. “They weren’t really paying attention and I knew Sergio was going to play the ball through me and I could trust him with that. He played it straight to my feet and luckily I got the finish.

“First half we were a little bit off — we were sleepy — but that motivational speech that we got at halftime really brought us together and brought us back up. We were a little nervous at first, but we were confident. We’re looking at making playoffs, but we still have two more games in league and we’re not going to overlook them.”

The Crushers, who were to host Marin County Athletic League power Tamalpais (10-4-4) on Friday night to prepare for the postseason, will try for season sweeps of American Canyon and Casa Grande at Memorial Stadium next Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

It was the last Big Game for Napa High’s 11 seniors.

“Tough game,” Ayala said. “Vintage did a great job. They took advantage of situations, they played well — Vintage has a great program. They’re going to go far in playoffs like they always do, and best of luck to them representing Napa County.

“(In the five seasons) I’ve been head coach, our defense has been our bread and butter. We always have good defense here. But also it’s Big Game. It’s emotional. Last time we tied, so that was a good outcome. This one stings, of course, because we’re looking at playoffs and the more teams the VVAL can get into playoffs the more our league is respected.”

The Grizzlies were to visit fifth-place Petaluma on Friday and travel to Sonoma Valley next Friday for their league finale.

“We’re going to regroup,” Ayala said. “The biggest thing about soccer is we get to think about this loss for two seconds and then we’ve got Petaluma at their place. I’m proud of my boys. This was only our first loss in league and that says a lot about our coaching staff and our community and our kids.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report