Anthony Stainer, who led the Vintage High boys soccer program in scoring the last two years as the Crushers won their third and fourth straight Vine Valley Athletic League titles and a Northern California crown, could find the game quite challenging when he begins his college career at the NCAA Division II level in the fall.

That’s why he’s glad he signed with a school only 33 miles away, Dominican University of California in San Rafael, on April 13.

His parents will be able to make his games, at least the home ones, as they have since he started playing soccer more than a decade ago.

Stainer had 15 goals and six assists for the Crushers, who went 9-0-3 in the VVAL and 16-4-6 overall. They reached their first section championship game since fall 2014 and first in the North Coast Section, falling 1-0 at Monte Vista in Danville in the Division 1 final. Having won the NorCal Division IV title in 2021-22, Vintage was moved all the way up to the NorCal Division I this year and fell 2-0 in the first round to a Clovis North powerhouse that would get handed its only loss of the year by Davis in the NorCal final, 1-0.

Vintage won 35 games during Stainer’s two varsity seasons, so it should be a smooth transition to head coach David Frank’s competitive Penguins program in Marin County. Dominican finished 8-2 in the Pac West Conference last fall, sharing the title with Biola, and was 12-6 overall.

Stainer’s stepbrother, 2015 American Canyon graduate Renzo Stainer, was the goalkeeper on the first Wolves team to win a league crown — in 2014, a feat they matched in 2016, in the old Solano County Athletic Conference — and signed with NAIA school Mount Marty of South Dakota. Renzo lasted about a year at the remote school before moving back home.

“He decided it wasn’t the right fit for him and came home,” Anthony said. “It’s always nice to stay close to home. I know my parents wanted me to stay close to home so they could make it out and watch me because they’ve been to almost every game my whole life. There are so many options out there, but I just thought, it’s a great level (Division II) and it’s close, so why not stay here? It’s always good to feel that family support during a lull when you’re playing.”

Stainer, who carries a GPA of just over 4.0, plans to major in business and marketing.”

He’ll also have the support of someone who’s been his teammate since middle school, Vintage senior center back Eric Reis, who also signed with Dominican on April 13.

“In the fall and winter, I was talking to Dominican and as time went on, I knew Eric had been accepted to the school and he saw it was a good level and contacted the coach,” Stainer said. “Fortunately, the coach talked to me to ask about Eric and if I knew him and how he was. I put in a good word for Eric and we collaborated back and forth and decided to go the same way. It’ll be a good friendship and good partnership there. We’ve been friends since Eric moved from Rocklin during middle school and we both grew up playing soccer so that just built our friendship even more.

“It’s good in the classroom or out on the field to share the same space as one another. We both love this game and Eric was a leader himself so he’s always pushing us, which is always good.”

Frank was named head coach of the Penguins in March 2018 after having the same role at Holy Names University in 2016 and 2017, and serving as an assistant coach for Academy of Art from 2013-15. He was an assistant coach for seven years before that at UC Santa Cruz, where he was a team captain before graduating in 2007 with a degree in business management economics. He played professionally for the San Jose Frogs FC and as a reserve player in Bundesliga and in the MLS for the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes.

Frank coached Dominican to a record-setting season in 2019, when the Penguins broke school records for single-season points, points per game, goals, goals per game, game-winning goals, and overall team points in a single season.

Stainer looks forward to having the same busy schedule of a student-athlete in a top-notch soccer program.

“It’s always a challenge finding time to do homework and time for friends, family, everyone. It’s just a struggle, but you’ve got to put school ahead of everything else sometimes,” he said. “Thankfully it worked out. Hopefully we can be part of the next conference title.”