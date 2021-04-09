Napa Valley Prep Boys Tennis: Crushers look back on what could have been

Vintage High boys tennis head coach Chris Cole would have liked to see his son, senior Jackson Cole, get another shot at a Vine Valley Athletic League doubles title after coming up short in the final as a sophomore.
Best friends Andrew Diana and Nick Ball, the seniors who swept every VVAL opponent at No. 1 doubles this season, would have liked to get a chance to play Cole and a teammate for that championship.
With their team finishing this VVAL-only season a perfect 8-0, with seven 7-0 shutouts and a 6-1 win over second-place Justin-Siena, the Crushers would have also liked to face teams and players of their skill level in the North Coast Section playoffs and individual tournament.
Not that Jackson Cole would have been able to be part of any postseason. On Monday, he’ll be able to return to school and sports after being holed up in his bedroom for 27 of 31 days. He had to begin his quarantine when a baseball teammate tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing was done. Four days after that ended, Cole tested positive himself.
“It’s not the greatest, but I’m dealing with it,” he said by phone Monday night, after his team blanked visiting Petaluma 7-0 in its finale. “I can’t eat dinner with my family. I can hardly go outside of my room because my grandma lives with us, and I don’t want to expose her because it could have some effects on her. So I’ve been in my room for the past four days. Super unfortunate. I would love to be out there with my guys today, but it didn’t work out that way. It’s all good.”
Cole, a pitcher and outfielder, is ready for baseball anyway. After his quarantine ends, he will have nine days to get ready for the Vintage baseball team’s April 21 season opener at Justin-Siena.
“I’ve got to stay healthy in here, test negative before the season opener, and then keep my arm in shape,” he said. “I’m very excited about that, for sure.”
While Cole has been around Vintage tennis since his dad took over as head coach in spring 2012, Ball and Diana joined the Crushers only two years ago. But they played doubles on the ladder when Vintage went 12-0 in the VVAL in 2019 and 2-0 during last year’s COVID-halted campaign.
Excellent students, they fit in with the academic-oriented culture of the program.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Diana said. “We’ve got friends on the team. It’s like a little community, you know, and I used to play when I was younger.”
Added Ball, “I used to hit around when I was little, too, and this is a great team with a great coach.”
The pair didn’t lose any sets at No. 1 doubles this year, and only a handful of games, in fact.
“We play as hard as we can,” Ball said. “I went out and hit only about twice that whole lockdown, but we were ready to go.”
“It was a lot of muscle memory from previous seasons; it doesn’t take us long to get back in the swing of things,” said Diana. “Sometimes it gets a little boring because it seems we’re at a higher skill level than most of the other teams. We had three matches last year (including a scrimmage) and it was kinda sad because we thought we were going to win all the matches that season, too.”
Not having a postseason of any kind since they were sophomores, when Vintage lost 6-1 in its NCS playoff opener against visiting Foothill of Pleasanton, has forced them to look on the bright side.
“It kinda sucks, but I really enjoy hanging out with the boys, hitting around,” Diana said. “It’s not really much of a school year, so it’s nice coming out every day and playing.”
Ball said they asked Coach Cole if they could play together. They didn’t at first, but they were unbeatable once they did.
‘Coach said ‘We’ll make it happen,’ and we’ve been beating people ever since,” Ball said. “We’ve known each other for like 13 years or something, since elementary school, so it’s like a whole-life relationship. We have a lot of communication on the court. We’re talking all the time.”
Added Diana, “If one of us is doing bad, we encourage each other. We don’t take things too seriously. It’s a lot of good banter and chemistry.”
The team also featured juniors Lucas Bollinger, Paul Saleh, Ethan Castelazo, Alex Housley and Kelton Jensen, and sophomores Owen Chappellet, Jack Geitner, Corbin Hartwig, Ethan Kincaid, Armand Shakeri, Stefan Shakeri and Zack Simi.
Chris Cole has made it no secret he isn’t happy the league isn’t giving pennants to champions out of respect for those affected by the pandemic. Many athletes opted out of playing for safety reasons, and it may be why the VVAL had only five boys tennis teams instead of seven this season. The coach sounds like one of his players when talking about it, not mincing words. That’s why the Crushers like playing for him.
“He’s one of the boys,” Diana said. “He’s an easy-going guy, but he pushed us.”
Added Ball, “He had his expectations for us, so we had to come out and show up.”
Like every coach this year, Cole had to figure out how to motivate his talented players twice — first when he told them in the beginning that there would be no NCS playoffs or tournament, then again when the VVAL recently canceled its singles and doubles tournament.
What else than to try to keep dominating their lopsided league matches?
“The problem was our war cry was 7-0. We’d go ‘1-2-3 — 7-0!’ We wanted to beat everybody 7-0, and we were,” Coach Cole said. “But then it was ‘Who’s going to be the first guy to lose?’ Even if someone won 6-0, 6-1, the others would say ‘You lost a game, dude? What happened?’ It felt like they lost (the match). That’s how cool it was, because they were trying really hard to play a clean set. There was one tight match against Casa Grande where the Shakeris went to a third-set tie breaker. They won that tie breaker and they were just stoked.”
When a Crusher finally did lose, against Justin-Siena, playing singles for the time, it was as much because Jackson Cole was quarantining and not available to play in his usual No. 3 singles spot.
“I told him,” Coach Cole said of the player who lost, ‘Dude, you did the team a favor. Now we can stop having so much pressure and just have fun.’”
With the regular season all but academic, the coach was already planning for the league tournament before it was canceled.
“I was mad because I’ve got guys who, that’s all they think about,” he said of end-of-season tournaments. “That’s their only competition. For my No. 1, Lucas, that’s his day to shine and my No. 2, Paul, can bang right with him, so we were thinking they would play in the singles final and Jack would play with Ethan Kincaid in the doubles final after losing two years ago with Paul.
“We were really curious how we’d do in sections because this is probably the best team I’ve ever had. Any of my top four would have been No. 1 on any team in the league. Ever since we started practicing from 3 to 4 p.m. on two courts and I got them dialed in, they were playing for blood, trying to beat the best, and trying to get on that ladder.
“I’ve got guys who have really tried hard to be better doubles players by taking lessons and everything. The Shakeri brothers just started playing and man, they’re having a great time. These kids are geniuses and this is the first time they’ve ever played a sport or competed. Their parents said ‘These guys have changed.’ They can’t wait till next season.
“I told my son ‘Those Shakeris, they don’t say much’ and Jack said ‘Yeah, but I’m always nice to them.’ I said ‘You shouldn’t be nice to everybody, Jack.’ He said ‘Yeah, but I’ve got to be real nice because I’ll probably be working for them some day.’”
Jackson Cole remembers the exact score he lost to his Foothill opponent by in the 2019 playoffs, 6-3, 6-2.
“I thought I was going to retire from tennis after that match. That’s why I remember it so vividly,” he said.
But after two COVID-truncated tennis seasons, Jackson Cole said he is definitely ready to hang up his racket — for life.
“Maybe if somebody wants to put some money on the line, but other than that, I’m retired from tennis,” he said. “I love watching tennis and I love competing, but it’s very hard mentally for me. I like to put my energy into other people when I play sports, which is why I succeed in baseball, because I can bounce my energy off other people and lead in a team sport. But when it’s just you out there, it’s like golf. It’s a very hard psychological challenge, for sure.
“I was really fortunate to be able to play for my dad. I was the (main) guy when I was a freshman, and then we were really lucky to have a lot of talented guys come in like Lucas, Paul and Ethan (Kincaid) and we won our first league title since, like, the 1990s. I’m glad we got to bring that title back to Vintage.”
He enjoyed leading the team with Ball and Diana.
“They lightened up the mood and brought great energy to the team,” he said. “They’re both really funny guys, both smart guys, and they compete. That’s all my dad asks of these guys. A lot of our doubles guys come in and they haven’t played tennis at a high level before, so the only thing we want them to do is compete and I think they did a great job of doing that this year.”
