Napa Valley Prep Boys Tennis: Crushers look back on what could have been

When a Crusher finally did lose, against Justin-Siena, playing singles for the time, it was as much because Jackson Cole was quarantining and not available to play in his usual No. 3 singles spot.

“I told him,” Coach Cole said of the player who lost, ‘Dude, you did the team a favor. Now we can stop having so much pressure and just have fun.’”

With the regular season all but academic, the coach was already planning for the league tournament before it was canceled.

“I was mad because I’ve got guys who, that’s all they think about,” he said of end-of-season tournaments. “That’s their only competition. For my No. 1, Lucas, that’s his day to shine and my No. 2, Paul, can bang right with him, so we were thinking they would play in the singles final and Jack would play with Ethan Kincaid in the doubles final after losing two years ago with Paul.

“We were really curious how we’d do in sections because this is probably the best team I’ve ever had. Any of my top four would have been No. 1 on any team in the league. Ever since we started practicing from 3 to 4 p.m. on two courts and I got them dialed in, they were playing for blood, trying to beat the best, and trying to get on that ladder.