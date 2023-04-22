The Justin-Siena boys tennis team handed visiting Vintage its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League loss on Thursday, 4-3, before blanking Napa High 7-0 in Friiday.

The Crushers hadn’t lost a league meet since their last season of Monticello Empire League play in 2018.

The Braves swept the singles matches. Will Bollinger defeated Antoine Saleh in the No. 1 match, 6-2, 6-1. But the deciding match was at second singles, where Sam LaMonica put away Armaud Shakeri, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. At third singles, Lasse Saenger prevailed over Stefan Shakeri, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. At fourth singles, it was Charlie Vaziri over Will Emery, 6-3, 7-5.

Vintage swept the doubles matches, led by Ossie Sanchez and Kalis Kahn with a 6-3, 6-4 sweep of Ruben Jones and Austin Sidhu. At second doubles, Shub Ravizi and Tomner Lowe downed Franklin Kelly and Antonio Gomez, 6-1, 6-1. At third doubles, it was Zack Simi and Everette Kincaid over Christian DeGuzman and Carson Whitlock, 6-2, 6-1.

Vintage had had three other close calls this season, beating Justin-Siena 4-3 and Casa Grande 4-3 both times.

Top players from the teams will reconvene at Vintage next week for the VVAL Tournament, with singles starting Monday and ending with the championship match during Tuesday’s doubles action.

The Braves (8-3, 7-2 VVAL) will close their regular season with a Senior Day match against Petaluma at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Braves’ other recent matches:

Justin-Siena 7, Napa 0

At Napa on Friday, Bollinger defeated Petar Zivkovic, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3), LaMonica prevailed over Luke Simon-Fotouhi 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (13-11). At third singles, Saenger was victorious over Gabriel Orozco, 6-4, 6-2. At fourth singles, Sidhu beat Everette Butler, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Vaziri and Jones defeated Josh Patrun and Ryan O’Toole, 6-3, 7-5, DeGuzman and Whitlock beat Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen, 6-2, 6-4. Napa defaulted at third doubles.

Justin-Siena 4, Casa Grande 3

The Braves edged the Gauchos in Petaluma on April 19, avenging a loss by the same score a month before. Bollinger beat Edwin Gant, 6-2, 6-0, but the deciding match was at second singles as LaMonica beating Tacota Twecten 6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8). Casa forfeited third singles to Saenger. At fourth singles, Casa Grande’s Jackson Rader prevailed over Vaziri 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

The Gauchos’ top doubles team of Tyler Hewett and Owen Bennetty beat Sidhu and Jones 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). Casa also won at second doubles, where Owen Davis and Rowen Atenas defeated Alex Michalek and Theo Engering-Ward, 6-1, 6-1. At third doubles, it was DeGuzman and Whitlock over Preston Spencer and Giles Ivory, 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3).

Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 0

At American Canyon on April 18, the most competitive match was Bollinger’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Danny Lopez at first singles. LaMonica beat Dalton Melby, 6-0, 6-2, Saenger shut out Andrew Canchola, 6-0, 6-0, and Sidhu prevailed over Wyatt Hesser, 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Jones and DeGuzman defeated Dalano Murray and Naukaran Gill, 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Engering-Ward and Michalek beat Daniel Empleo and Elijah Marquez, 6-1, 6-3. At third doubles, Gomez and Evan Holly beat Eric Panate and Jarrett Marut, 6-0, 6-1.

Justin-Siena 4, Petaluma 3

The Braves eked out a road win on March 24, as Saeger beat Alan Haleblian 6-2, 6-1 in the deciding match at third singles.

Bollinger defeated No. 1 Andy Bai, 6-4, 6-2, Sam LaMonica beat No. 2 Evan Frost, 6-3, 6-1, and No. 4 Vaziri fell to Billy Street 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Jones and Sidhu beat Noah Dowd and Andrew Helles, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8). At second doubles, Engering-Ward and Michalek dropped a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 decision to Maddox Rhyms and Jiris Tams. At third doubles, Gomez and DeGuzman fell to Veritas Boroumand and Trevor Phillips, 6-3, 6-4.

Casa Grande 4, Justin-Siena 3

The Braves won the top three singles matches but no others as they fell in Petaluma on March 20. Bollinger beat Edwin Gant, 6-0, 6-1, LaMonica defeated Eric Bendzick, 6-2, 6-4, and Vaziri prevailed over Tacota Tweeten, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6).

But Casa Grande’s Adithya Vasudevan beat Kelly 6-2, 6-2 at fourth singles, and the Gauchos swept the doubles. Tyler Hewett and Jackson Rader downed Jones and DeGuzman 6-2, 6-4, Owen Bennett and Diego Carranco defeated Michalek and Sidhu, 6-1, 6-2, and Engering-Ward and Leo Sfara lost 6-1, 6-0.

Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 0

The Braves blanked the visiting Wolves on March 16. It was Bollinger over Danni Lopez, 6-0, 6-1, LaMonica over Dalton Melby, 6-0, 6-0, Vaziri over Andrew Reyes, 6-1, 6-0, and Sidhu over Wyatt Hesser 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles play, DeGuzman and Jones defeated Navkaram Gill and Dalano Murray, 6-1, 6-2, Michalek and Engering-Ward topped Daniel Empleo and Elijah Marquez, 6-1, 6-3. American Canyon forfeited at third doubles.

