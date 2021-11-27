Napa Valley Prep Boys Tennis: Vintage’s Bollinger signs with UC Davis

Vince D'Adamo writes about the ties between the Justin-Siena and St. Helena football programs and opportunities for Brandon LaRocco and Ian MacMillan, former Justin-Siena offensive linemen who graduated a year apart, to win their first North Coast Section titles as head coaches on Saturday.
For the first time, the Napa Valley Register's Napa County Co-Players of the Year will be both returning after Vintage's Shelby Morse and American Canyon's Jaida Fulcher both earned the top award in softball as a junior and freshman this past spring, respectively.
The Justin-Siena football team was on the verge of relinquishing a 21-point lead before answering back-to-back Saint Mary's touchdowns with a field goal and touchdown in a 31-13 victory in its North Coast Section Division 6 playoff opener Friday night.